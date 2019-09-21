LAWRENCE — The Tewksbury Memorial High School boys' cross-country team started the 2019 season off on the right foot with a convincing, but somewhat difficult, 21-40, victory over Lawrence in a Merrimack Valley Conference season opening meet held last Wednesday afternoon.
“The boys ran well on a tough course,” said Tewksbury head coach Peter Fortunato. “The Lawrence course is about 95 percent pavement and runs over three miles. The course beat them up pretty good and the top two Lawrence guys gave them a great race. The Tewksbury boys ran as a nice pack and delivered.”
Tewksbury had three of the top four, five of the top seven and seven of the top nine to come away with the win. Senior co-captain Gustavo Tizotti led the way as he was the top overall finisher coming across the 3.0 mile course at 17:43.7.
“After sitting out most of last season, it was great to have Gustavo out there running healthy for us again,” said Fortunato. “He did his job taking the number one overall spot.”
Following Tizotti from Tewksbury included Will Andella (3rd), Zach Connolly (4th) and Bricen Boudreault (6th), who finished with respective times of 18:20.4, 18:23.1 and 18:49.1.
“Will and Zach run very well together and constantly push each other,” said Fortunato. “Our 4th man Bricen, was not far back from them. He has put in a ton of work this summer and we are expecting big things from him this fall.”
Rounding out the performers included Cam Gondola, who was seventh overall at 19:43.6, Patrick Killion, who was eighth at 19:58.7 and Joshua Linnehan, who was ninth at 20:10.6.
We are hoping that Cam, Patrick, and Josh can close the gap on Bricen so he has a nice pack to run with,” said Fortunato. “The closer our pack is, and the smaller our gap is from our one to our seventh, the better we will be.”
On Saturday morning, Tewksbury hosted the annual 'Bob MacDougall Invitational,' which featured 22 teams and 945 runners between boys and girls, in varsity and subvarsity races. With almost 1,000 runners, certainly the event takes a lot of planning and organizing.
“I want to thank Peter Molloy for hosting such an amazing meet,” said Fortunato. “It was our largest turn out yet and he knocked it out of the park. I want to thank our Boosters Club for doing an amazing job with concessions and raising a lot of money for our program. I want to thank the volunteers that helped out with parking and at the finish line. I want to thank Coach Fred Doyle who coached our team, while I was in a wedding that day.”
Tewksbury didn't participate in the varsity race, but did so in both the JV and Freshmen races. In the JV race, Nick Polimeno was the team's top finisher and was 75th overall at 12:37. He was followed by Thomas Barinelli (76th, 12:37), Tyler Feingold (81st, 12:41), Tyler Paulding (82nd, 12:43), Trevor Trodden (109th, 13:24), Justin Flynn (112th, 13:26) and Julian Quintal (116th, 13:31).
In the Freshmen Race, Tristan Leslie was the top finisher for the team coming in 25th at 11:36. He was followed by Brian Carleton (32nd, 11:49), Nick Alvarado (40th, 11:59), Kyle Adams (43rd, 12:00), Alex Naghibi (114th, 14:05) and Ciam Dawson (145th, 15:18).
“The team ran very well,” said Fortunato. “I was extremely impressed by the group as a whole. They represented our team very well, especially on our home course. The freshmen did particularly well and they were led by top finisher Tristan Leslie. Tristan has a ton of potential and if he keeps working, he could find himself in the varsity line up sooner than he thinks.”
Tewksbury hosted North Andover on Wednesday with results not known as of presstime and will follow that up next Wednesday with a trip to Chelmsford.
