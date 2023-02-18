The Shawsheen Tech girls basketball team completed quite a turnaround.
Last year, the Rams won only three games and missed the state tournament.
This season, after a 44-29 victory over Somerville on Thursday, the Rams have clinched a playoff spot by improving to 10-7 with two games left in the regular season.
“They’ve been working so hard,” Ram coach Samantha St. George said. “They deserve this.”
St. George said last year’s struggles were a distant memory after the playoff-clinching triumph.
“(After the game) the girls said ‘I can’t believe we had such a bad season last year,’” the coach explained. “But I kind of just told them that it happens sometimes. You have to rebuild. I think they were all really happy how far we’ve come in just a year. It feels good.”
The win over Somerville was tight throughout the first half before the Rams pulled away over the final 16 minutes.
Shawsheen led 21-15 at halftime and outscored Somerville by a 14-9 margin in the third quarter and 9-5 in the fourth.
Senior Lindsay McCarthy of Billerica led Shawsheen with 14 points, eight in the second half. She hit two 3-pointers in the third quarter.
Senior Kerry Brown of Billerica added 11 points, including five in the critical third quarter.
Junior Lilly Dulong of Billerica added seven points for the Rams and sophomore Fiona Rexford of Billerica and senior Kiley McFadden of Tewksbury each chipped in with four points and had an excellent game rebounding. Dulong also had a solid evening on the glass.
“Our shots weren’t falling, but we were able to get some rebounds,” St. George said. “Lilly has been really sort of come out of her shell which is good going into the playoffs.”
Shawsheen got off to a 3-1 start this season, dipped to 5-5 at one point before a 4-1 stretch that improved the Rams to 9-6 overall, setting up win No. 10 in Somerville.
“We’ve had our ups and downs,” St. George said. “But they showed me and themselves what they could do early in the season. That’s the standard. It’s good for them to know that they can perform like that. Everybody has off games, but they know that they can do it. We just need to be consistent.”
Shawsheen wraps up its season with a Tuesday game at home against Northeast Regional and a Friday home contest against Greater Lowell.
“The pressure is definitely off a little bit,” said St. George. “The last two weeks have been three-game weeks so they’re tired. We’ll take a rest day and then get back at it.”
BOYS BASKETBALL
Heading into this week's action, the Shawsheen Tech boys basketball team still needed one more victory to earn a spot in the state tournament.
Tuesday, the Rams faced a Northeast Regional team that they beat by a 63-39 score on Jan. 13.
Shawsheen then plays at Greater Lowell on Friday and wraps up the regular season the following Tuesday, Feb. 21, at Essex Tech at 3 p.m.
"This season has been a roller coaster," said Ram coach Joe Gore. "We have shown so much potential and also glimpses of not being well coached. Collectively, we all need to do a better job working harder, committing to the team and understanding what our roles are."
The Rams (9-8) have lost three straight games heading into the week, although they pushed three good teams to tight battles that were all settled late in the fourth quarter.
Shawsheen lost to Lowell Catholic last Tuesday by a 54-50 score, then fell to Greater Lowell, 61-53, and KIPP Academy, 67-57, both at home.
The Rams were down 15-8 to Greater Lowell after the first quarter, but rallied to within 25-23 at halftime.
After three quarters, Shawsheen still trailed 40-37 before a tight fourth quarter that saw the visitors hang on for an eight-point win.
Four players scored in double figures for the Rams led by senior Mavrick Bourdeau of Billerica, who scored 14 points, ten in the fourth quarter which included a pair of 3-pointers.
Sophomore Matt Breen of Wilmington added 13 points, junior Ryan Sweeney of Wilmington hit three 3-pointers in the second quarter and finished with 12 points and senior Aiden MacLeod of Wilmington contributed 11 points, nine in the second half.
KIPP led at every checkpoint as well, but could never separate from the Rams.
Shawsheen trailed 14-10 after the first quarter, 26-21 at halftime and 47-35 after three before making several late runs.
Bourdeau had another big night with 18 points including 16 in the second half and ten in the fourth quarter.
Sophomore Franck Moron of Billerica contributed 14 points, ten in the second half. Moron went 8-for-9 from the foul line.
MacLeod added nine points for the Rams while Sweeney and junior Zach Rogers of Wilmington each tossed in six points.
"Although we only have three games left, we still have so much room for growth," Gore said. "As a team, we have yet to hit our full potential. I'm confident we will get there over the next two weeks. If we can, we will be a tough out in the playoffs."
Despite the defeats in recent play, Gore knows the games have come against quality opponents
"Our seniors and underclassmen have come a long way this season," Gore added. "We have got healthy at the right time and we are excited for the next two weeks."
GIRLS HOCKEY
Coming off of a one-win season in 2021-2022, the Shawsheen Tech/Bedford girls hockey team took a major step toward reaching the state tournament on Friday night with a 4-1 victory over Marblehead at Lowell's Janas Rink.
The Rams improved to 7-9 overall with the win and were ranked 27th on the MIAA power rankings for Div. 1 girls hockey as of Feb. 10. The top 32 teams in the rankings automatically qualify for the playoffs.
The Rams finish the season with three games, a stretch that started Wednesday on the road against Medford and continues with a Saturday home game against Masconomet Regional at 7 p.m. and a 4 p.m. game in Gloucester on Wednesday, Feb. 22.
Shawsheen/Bedford beat Medford and Masco earlier this season.
“We’re going to keep pushing forward the last few games and lock in the playoff spot,” said Shawsheen coach Kate O’Shea.
Against Marblehead, Shawsheen/Bedford scored twice in the first period and added another in the second to take a 3-0 lead.
Marblehead made it 3-1 before the Rams wrapped up the victory with 3:17 to go.
Bedford resident Violet Lorusso's first varsity goal put Shawsheen/Bedford in front, assisted by Paige Fuller of Wilmington, before junior Alexis Fox of Wilmington made it 2-0 with a goal assisted by Becca Sobol of Bedford.
Fox scored again in the second with Macy Savage of Wilmington and Giana Peach of Wilmington earning assists.
“It was a great game from Alexis all around,” O’Shea said of Fox.
At 7:51 of the third period, Ava Vautour scored for Marblehead, but Sobol scored late to put the game away and leave Shawsheen in a great position to make the playoffs. Peach assisted Sobol's third-period tally.
"Playing with limited numbers has been difficult, but we’re very happy we were able to get the win,” said O’Shea.
Goalie Elianna Munroe earned the victory in net for the Rams.
Before Marblehead, Shawsheen lost a 3-0 game at Newburyport last Wednesday.
BOYS HOCKEY
Taking care of business.
On Thursday in Billerica, the Shawsheen Tech boys hockey team put the finishing touches on another excellent Commonwealth Athletic Conference season by blasting visiting Northeast Regional by a 7-0 score.
“We made a good run at (the league title),” said Ram coach Chuck Baker. “Beating Essex was big.”
Trailing Essex Tech in the CAC standings by one point, the Rams moved into first with Essex facing Lowell Catholic on Feb. 19.
If Essex, whose only league loss came to Shawsheen last week, defeats Lowell Catholic, it wins the league title outright.
A tie against LC would make Essex and the Rams co-champs.
To set up Essex's must-win contest, Shawsheen had to skate past Northeast for the second time this season.
The Rams didn't leave much room for suspense, scoring four times in the first period, once in the second and twice in the third.
Junior goalie Nate Medeiros of Billerica was between the pipes for Shawsheen and chalked up the shutout, continuing a terrific run by the Ram defense.
“Nate wasn’t that tested tonight, but he did a good job,” said Baker. “This was his first full game and he got the shutout and it’s good to know that we can throw him in there.”
In its last six games, Shawsheen is 5-0-1 with 31 goals-for and five against with two shutouts.
For the year, the Rams are 13-2-1 with 84 goals and 18 goals against, an average of just 1.12 goals against.
“We’re doing great defensively and that includes the goalies,” Baker said. “We’re limiting shots and blocking shots. We’re doing a good job and that’s the sign of a good team.”
Five minutes into the game, Shawsheen made it 1-0 when Dylan Higson of Bedford scored a goal assisted by freshman Justin Thibert of Wilmington.
Three minutes later, senior Brady Darcey of Billerica made it 2-0, converting a pass from junior Roland Spengler of Tewksbury.
At 11:48 of period No. 1, Higson scored again with assists to Thibert and junior Chase Darcey of Billerica. The Rams pushed the lead to four at 13:10 when Chase Darcey converted a feed from senior Kevin Ackerley of Wilmington.
Halfway through the second period, Chase Darcey scored again with Ackerley picking up his second assist to make it 5-0.
In a chippy third period, junior Dom DiMambro of Billerica scored twice for Shawsheen with sophomore Ben Gibbons of Wilmington and senior Collin Strong of Tewksbury earning assists.
Shawsheen concludes its regular season with non-league contests on Thursday, Feb. 16 in Billerica against Marblehead, a Saturday trip to Haverhill at 6 p.m., a Tuesday afternoon home game against Fitchburg/Monty Tech at 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 21 and a Thursday home game at 4 p.m. against Methuen on Feb. 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.