TEWKSBURY – For the past 23 seasons as the head coach of the Tewksbury Memorial High School football team, Brian Aylward has had relatively the same routine on Thanksgiving Day. It starts with getting out his house before 6 am and grabbing a coffee.
“Then I would (get to the old field house) and hang out with the coaches,” he continued. “If your game plan isn't in by then, you're in trouble. We'll talk about a few things but just be together. Then after the game is over, the coaches usually spend an hour or so together to get situated for the post-Thanksgiving plans for (off-season weight lifting), getting scheduled to collect all of the equipment. There's always work to do after the game is over every year because you don't want to show up the following week without having a game plan. We'll spend a couple of hours doing that stuff.
"Then I come back to my house for (Thanksgiving festivities). It's always at my house. Only people who have coached in that game are allowed – that's not true, but we'll have my parents, my brothers and their families. We'll get together, eat and watch more football.
"I have a brother-in-law who lives in Wilmington so we have to go to Wilmington at night. The years that we didn't win was hard, so it's do I look like a complete basketcase and a poor sport or try to be a gracious loser? That was always a struggle. It's always good going there because we get to spend time with a lot of family members on (my wife) Mary's side and we're all together."
This Thursday, that routine will drastically change. With the football season being moved to March, Aylward can probably sleep in a bit later, and later on at night, won't have as much to clean up.
"This Thanksgiving is going to be a little different," he said. "It's just going to my our immediate family. My parents went down to Florida earlier than usual because they are going to be back in time for football in March. Both of my brothers (Robbie and Tommy) made plans to stay with their own families. I'm good with that and that's the beauty of having a big family.
“We're just going to get my family together for a great day. This year it's going to be cool that (our son) Johnny is (a coach) with the (Houston) Texans and they are going to be playing at 12:30 against Detroit. (Our second son) Shane will be back from college, (our youngest son) Braydon is still at the high school with me and our daughter, Amanda will be back from graduate school. It'll be good and we'll have fun."
Usually every year, Brian has many decisions to make on this day. Should he pass or run on third-and-short, should he punt or go for it and those sorts of things. This year, he has one big one.
"My biggest game day decision will be do we eat before the Texans game or do we eat after the game? It's my big quandary and I have a few days to plan that out," he said with a big laugh. "Of course if I'm not doing the cooking, I really don't have a say in what time we eat. I'll work that out with Mary and we'll get a game plan together. Maybe we can do some kind of appetizers before the game or during halftime."
Brian said that every year Mary does the holiday cooking and she will get a lot of help from his mother Jean.
"Mary does the cooking and she is awesome. My mother will usually also do a lot of it with Mary. It's always (a good meal) so I have no complaints. We enjoy it. Every other year (team manager) Lenny (Hunnell) braces us with his presence so we have to get a little extra food during those years because Lenny can put it down,” Brian said with a laugh. “Every other year he comes to our house or he goes up with some friends in Nashua, but we've had (athletic) trainers, (fellow team manager) Brian Fuller and other people over eating with us too over the years. Usually it's people associated with the game. It's good with how it all works."
Since there's no game to coach this year and his mother in Florida, Brian was asked if he is taking on the chores this week of preparing the meal.
"I help out a little bit. I'm not a complete stiff. I'm usually like a game day cook. I have a couple specialities that I like to dial up during big games like the NFL playoffs or College Bowl games and that kind of stuff. That's pretty much all I do during College Bowl vacation days – there's I think 41 Bowl Games and I don't miss a snap. My wife says that's when I'm the most useless," said Aylward with a laugh. "I try to be useful doing some cooking (for the entire family) during that time."
Certainly Mary knows that Brian "isn't useless" at all – especially with everything that he does for the Aylward Family, and the Tewksbury Football Family.
"I’m very sad that our Thanksgiving will be so different this year," said Mary. "Thanksgiving is my most favorite holiday and combines my favorite things: family, friends and football. This year will be hard for Brian especially without the football game. This season had been a struggle for him but I am so proud of how he has responded and kept his focus on making something happen for the kids with practice and the weight program. His dedication to the kids is amazing.
“This year we will have a nice dinner at home with just our kids, and will watch the Texans play with Johnny coaching."
While she is disappointed that there's no game, she said there's one aspect of it all that she won't be disappointed about.
"The only plus is that this year Brian can help with the cooking and cleaning and I’ll get a better night sleep Thanksgiving eve without him keeping me awake while watching film," she said with a laugh.
Brian is certainly looking forward to Thursday – spending time with his wife and kids, while watching his oldest son on the sidelines of the Houston Texans bench, but added the day will be different than what it's been like for almost 50 years now.
"My Dad was coaching with Coach (Fred) Bellissimo over at Wilmington (from 1971 to 1973) when he came back from coaching in Colorado," said Brian. "He was in Wilmington for a couple of years and then in 1974 was his first season here in Tewksbury. I've been to the Thanksgiving Day game every year since, and even before 1974, so it's going to be a weird day for me."
