NORTON – Ten combined track athletes from Tewksbury Memorial High School and Wilmington High School competed in this past weekend's Bay State Running Invitational, which was sponsored by the Massachusetts State Track Coaches Association, a non-affiliated MIAA group.
Leading the highlights once again was TMHS senior Makayla Paige. The reigning two-time Tewksbury Town Crier Female Athlete of the Year took home first place in the 1,000 meters with a time of 2:58.23.
On the boys side from Tewksbury included Alex Arbogast, who was third in the 55-yard dash at 6.55 seconds and he was followed by freshman twin brothers Jack and Drew Rennell, who finished 24th and 25th at 7.58 and 7.60 and then finished 14th and 17th in the 300-yard run with respective times of 40.55 and 41.07 seconds. The 4x200 relay team was third at 1:42.12.
Turning to the Wilmington participants, Amanda Broussard was sixth in the 300 at 45.76. In the 600, Katie McLaughlin and Angelina Zaykouskaya finished sixth and seventh with times of 1:58.48 and 1:58.85. In the mile Mia Stryhalaleck was 10th at 6:23.53 and on the boys side senior Sean Riley was seventh at 4:50.07. Also Kaitlyn Doherty was fifth in the long jump at 13-05.50.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.