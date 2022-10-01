TEWKSBURY – Throughout high school and college, Rachel Berube played a lot of field hockey. She was a part of the undefeated Tewksbury High team in 2006 and went on to play five competitive seasons of Club for Northeastern University, including being a member of the 2008 National Championship team.
While she may have had the most success in field hockey, she has always been a runner. In high school she was a member of the track team and mostly competed in the 200, 400 and 4x400 relay races.
That love and passion for running never left Berube, who is now 33 years old after graduating from TMHS in 2007.
This past Sunday morning, she competed in the fifth annual Into Action Recovery 5K road race. She finished fourth overall and was the first female finisher from town, coming across the line at 23:44.
“The 5K for Recovery was put on by such a great group of people. As a runner in the event, I certainly felt like we had everything we would need, including a great course, awesome snacks at the end, and a fun awards ceremony,” said Berube. “Into Action was so welcoming and friendly even from the start where you check-in. The overall mood at the event was so positive. The opening of the race they had some wonderful words and stories about the program. One of the best elements of the event was how welcoming it was to runners and walkers of all abilities. It wasn’t just about the run, but about gathering together for this cause.”
Before Sunday's race, Berube has been very active in other road races. She has participated in half marathons, several marathons, including charitable endeavors like the Boston Children’s Hospital Team for the 2019 Boston Marathon. In that event, she raised over $10K. Recently, she competed in the “22 for the 22” Ruck for the Hidden Battles Foundation for veteran and first responder suicide prevention, with my godmother and Aunt, Kathy Rosemond, another Tewksbury resident, who also took part in Sunday's IAR 5K event. Rachel, her Aunt Kathy as well as Rachel's cousin Amanda, all enjoyed taking part in Sunday's hometown event.
“This cause is so special because so many people are affected by addiction and many don’t seek successful help because they don’t have the resources,” said Berube. “There are some special people involved with Into Action that so clearly care about what they do, you could hear it in the way that they spoke about the cause. We were glad we were able to contribute to all the work that they are doing.”
