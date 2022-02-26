FITCHBURG – Given how dominant he has been all season on his was to a sectional championship and a number one seed at the state tournament, it probably should have come a no surprise that Tewksbury High wrestler Jack Callahan continued his nearly perfect season this past weekend at the MIAA Division 3 State Tournament at Game On in Fitchburg.
But even with how great he has been, with a 33-1 overall record on the season, as well as the aforementioned Division 3 North sectional championship that he won the week before, it was still pretty remarkable to see the way Callahan ripped through the competition at the state tournament on his way to winning the state title at 120 pounds.
Callahan went 4-0 over the two-day tournament on Friday and Saturday, winning three of his matches by pin, and his fourth, the championship match, by major decision. More impressively, he did not allow a single point over his four matches, outscoring his opponents by a combined margin of 23-0. The state tournament also capped off an incredible two week stretch between the sectionals and state tournaments where he has now outscored his opponents by a combined score of 36-2 over seven matches.
As dominant as he has been throughout the post season, Callahan’s success most certainly did not happen overnight, and he acknowledged as much after his 17-0 technical fall win over Sean Thomas Melrose in the finals.
“It feels great, it’s great knowing that all of my training paid off,” Callahan said. “It’s great to see it all come together.”
Callahan’s coach, Steve Kasprzak knows what a talented wrestler he has in Callahan, but his talent is not what made the coach happiest in the moments following his big championship win.
“Jack does everything right. He is the epitome of a leader in our room. He just does everything right and I am so happy for him. He deserves it more than anybody, because nobody puts more into it.
“This has been a lifelong goal for him, ever since he started wrestling as a kid, so to see him get it was great. But he is so dialed in to the team stuff and he is such a team guy, so to see him having the success he is having himself is tremendous. He still values the team stuff more than that and that’s what makes this so great.”
Callahan started his tournament with three consecutive pins on his way to the finals, with none of the matches lasting longer than 41 seconds. In his first match, he pinned Avery Deorsey of Sandwich in just 40 seconds, and he followed that up with quarterfinal pin of Lucas Ribera of Ashland in 41 seconds.
Those two matches wrapped up his day of work on Friday, but when he returned to the tournament on Saturday, it was more of the same, as he rolled to victory in his semifinals match over Adam Addeche, pinning the Division 3 South Sectional champion in just 40 seconds as well.
That set up a rematch with Thomas in the finals. Callahan had defeated the challenger from Melrose in the finals of the Division 3 North Sectional Tournament the week before with a second period pin, but it had not been as simple as that. Callahan had found himself trailing 2-0 at the end of one period in that match before coming back strong to dominate the second period and get the pin. He knew he would need a different approach this time.
“I knew that I needed to shoot earlier in the first,” Callahan said. “Because he is a tough wrestler and in the past when I have wrestled him, I have been a little more hesitant, so I wanted to be a little more aggressive this time.”
Aggressive he was, on his way to leading 5-0 at the end of one period and 12-0 at the end of two before picking up the 17-0 victory.
“I definitely did feel like I was in a zone, but this was my toughest match of the tournament,” Callahan said.
Kasprzak knows what it took for Callahan to get to the state championship, and it was something that both Callahan and the coaching staff felt like he could achieve.
“We knew this was a realistic goal for him. He had a really good freshman year, where he finished fourth in the sectionals and wrestled well in the states. And then last year in the COVID season, he went 11-0 in the MVC, which isn’t easy to do, so we had high expectations for him,” Kasprzak said. “We thought it was a possibility, but we also humbly trained like every match was a state finals match, so we would be prepared when we got here.”
And now that he has gotten past this goal, an even bigger one lies ahead, with this weekend’s All-State Tournament beginning on Friday, once again at Game On. As a state champion, Callahan will no doubt be a high seed and have a chance to do very well. But as Kasprzak cautions, there are no easy matches at the All-State Tournament.
“We always feel confident with Jack, because we know he is going to wrestle hard and wrestle smart and is not going do to anything silly to jeopardize his chances,” Kasprzak said. “At the same time, it is All-States and everyone is a state champion, or a state place finisher, so everyone there has a tremendous amount of talent. But that is why you wrestle. You want be the best and put yourself up against the best and see how you stack up. I think Jack can do well.”
As for Callahan himself, he is eager to see how me matches up with the best wrestlers in the state, regardless of the Division.
“This was a goal I had set for myself, so it was great to accomplish it,” Callahan said of winning the Division 3 title. “I am really excited for All-States, and I am looking forward to all of the great competition and all of the great matches. I know it will be tough, but I am looking forward to it.”
Callahan is also looking forward to having his teammates, Jack Donovan, Paxton Green and Nick Wilson, all of whom also qualified for All-States, at the tournament with him. He is also grateful for many other teammates who helped him achieve his goal of being a state champion.
“It makes it so much better having my teammates with me, and to see them doing so well,” Callahan said. “It is great having them here after matches and everything, but even in the room, they are so important, because they help push you to be better. Without them, I would not be where I am today.”
