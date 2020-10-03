TEWKSBURY – For years and years, there's always controversy when it comes to high school athletic teams naming captains. Whether it's those who didn't get elected upset or mostly parents who get upset, there seems to always be one squeaky wheel.
In the case of the Tewksbury Memorial High School 2020 Field Hockey team, hearing any squeaks this year would have to be impossible – at least in the case of Michelle (Shelly) Hinkle.
A four-year player with speed to burn, Hinkle's road captaincy was as easy as 1-2-3.
"Back in the spring, I had the girls on the team vote for captains like I do every year," explained head coach Jordan Buckland. "Usually it's girls picking their friends or sometimes it's a popularity contest, but Shelly was on every single vote, one hundred percent. Hands down she was on every ballot. She deserved that, too."
And if you spend a few minutes with Hinkle, you realize why she was selected unanimously.
Ask her about being a freshman on the team back in the 2017 season.
"It was really intriguing because that first year I learned so much on varsity. It was a completely different experience then I had expected being a freshman. As I got older, I got a little more closer to the team so now we all have such a great time and we love playing with one another," she said.
Ask her about forward Alexis Raymond, who is coming off a great junior season.
"Alexis is super fast and was our second leading scorer last year. She is so good. I have complete confidence in her," she said.
Then ask Shelly about being an older sister to Erica, a sophomore, who is a member of the cross-country team.
"My sister and I are really close. She is one of the people who I ran with over the summer because obviously she was training for cross-country. We are 15 months apart. We have always done everything together and we have the same friends. It's been a lot of fun," said Shelly.
While Shelly clearly shows her leadership skills with her leadership qualities, as well as supporting and caring for others, she is also pretty mature when you ask her about her mindset during the months of quarantine.
"It was really weird at first because I like doing stuff like this so when you have a lot of down time, it's different," she said. "But then it was really good because when school started back up again we got schoolwork, then I was able to volunteer again and then field hockey started (so things started to seem normal again)."
Now with a season here, it's not a normal typical one. This year there are many rule changes because of the pandemic, including going 7-on-7, no more offensive corners, among other new rules.
"It's 6-vs-6 on the field so it's going to be tough to find the right formation that fits us well. We're still trying to figure out what works best for us. We're all going to do quick shift changes so five minutes in and five minutes off. It'll be a lot of running for everyone," she said, while later adding that she plans on attending college to become a nurse.
And running Hinkle can do — she's extremely quick and durable.
"Shelly's a great kid, a strong player, she gets along with everyone so (being named captain) made perfect sense," said Buckland. "She's a pivotal player for us. She's going to be in control of everything for us this year. She's very fast and has very good skills."
