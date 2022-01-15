SHREWSBURY – Team records can certainly be deceiving at times and that's certainly the case for the Tewksbury/Methuen Co-Op Girls Hockey team.
The Red Rangers are sitting at 1-5-1 so far, including 2-1 loss to Andover last Thursday and then a 3-1 loss to Shrewsbury on Saturday. On the season, the team has lost three one-goal games at 1-0, 2-1 in overtime and another 2-1 game, and then were defeated by two 3-1 contests. Besides that they have a 5-1 win and a come from behind 3-3 tie. In seven games this season, the team has scored 11 goals and given up 15.
“We need to work on our breakouts a little bit more and definitely take advantage of our scoring opportunities,” said head coach Sarah Doucette, who for several weeks now is still clinging to win No. 199. “We have some young girls in some key roles so it's just about getting them some more experience in these big games so (hopefully) that will make a difference. I know most of these girls played last year but it was less pressure and less situational and now everything really matters.”
Of the seven games, three have come against the top ranked teams in the state with No. 7 Acton-Boxboro and No. 8 Shrewsbury out of Division 1 and then Andover is No. 2 in Division 2, all according to the latest Hockey Night in Boston Polls.
“I have to think that we play one of the ten toughest schedules in the state so hopefully that will benefit us going forward,” said Doucette. “Our schedule is just so tough and there's no easy game on it. There's no days off and we're playing good competition so if you make mistakes, the other teams are going to benefit from it so you've got to be on all of the time.”
In the Andover game, the game was scoreless after the first period and the Red Rangers took a 1-0 in the second on a goal by Breena Lawrence. The score stayed that way until Andover buried two goals in the third for the come from behind victory.
“It was a good game, it went back-and-forth and we had a couple of good (scoring) opportunities. They just happen to bury one more than we did. They are a good team so it was a good game. I think they are ranked in the top five out of all Division 2 schools,” said Doucette.
Two days later, the Red Rangers were back in action against a tough Shrewsbury team – new addition to the MVC/DCL League this year – and again after a scoreless first period, T/M fell behind 2-0 after the second, and 3-0 in the third, before Lawrence scored the lone goal to break the shut out.
“They (Shrewsbury) have a lot of depth, a lot of numbers and a lot of really skilled, fast girls so it was another tough game for us,” said Doucette.
In the two losses, senior goalie Michelle Kusmaul was strong making about 25 saves against Andover and then she stopped 20 in the second one.
“Michelle is playing great. She is making some big saves when we need her to make big saves. She is definitely consistent back there,” said Doucette. “And defenseman Emma Ryan has been playing very well on defense. She works hard and wins a lot of battles.”
The Red Rangers faced HPNA on Wednesday with results not known as od presstime before staying on the road Monday for a 1:10 battle against Masconomet Regional, which will be also be played at the Haverhill Rink. Doucette is hoping there's some magic in the sticks come those two games.
“Truthfully I think our forwards have been playing well, it's just we have to bury any legitimate scoring chance we get. They are playing strong in all three zones so we just need to find the back of the net a little bit more,” she said.
