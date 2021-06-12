TEWKSBURY – When Mario Almeida was in his mid 20s, he was asked to become an assistant coach in the Somerville Youth Soccer program. He immediately gravitated to it, and hasn't stopped since.
This past week, Tewksbury Memorial High School Athletic Director Ron Drouin named the 45-year-old Tewksbury resident as the new boys varsity soccer coach, replacing Chris Burns, who resigned last month after nine years on the job. Almeida becomes the fourth coach in program history, following Steve Levine (305 wins), Tom Carpenito (3 wins) and Burns (49 wins).
“I have put a lot of work into this. It's been a long time coming. It's been a dream to coach at the high school, even before my daughter (Daniela, a current member of the TMHS Girls' Soccer team) was around,” said Almeida. “The opportunity never happened so with this opportunity coming up, and me living in the town (I thought it was time). I'm passionate about coaching. I love the game of soccer and it goes through my veins.”
Almeida was born in Portugal and came to the United States at a young age. He attended Cambridge Ridge and Latin High School, played soccer his freshman year.
“My playing career didn't happen the way I wanted it to. I come from an old-school mentality. My dad was what he was – it was all about hard work. He told me that I had to go get a job and I remember being a sophomore in high school and having two jobs. One of my biggest regrets and not being able to play the game as much as I wanted to. To be honest, I had a dream of being a professional soccer player. It was a dream but obviously never happened that way,” he said.
When one door closes another one opens. Several years after graduating from high school, his uncle was the director of the Somerville Youth Soccer program and Mario became an assistant coach.
From there, it's been a few decades of coaching both boys and girls teams, from multiple youth and club organizations. After several years in Somerville, he moved to Tewksbury where he coached at every age group from Under 4, all the way up. He was also a board member for two years and in charge of Player Development.
In addition to that, for the past decade or so, he's been involved with Club Soccer, coaching the MC Falcons, which transitioned into a bigger organization called NE Rush and then he switched over to the FC Stars and will start his fourth year with that elite program. He is currently coaching two Club Teams, the 2007 Elite Blue Girls Team and the 2005 East Blue Boys Team, while getting promoted recently to become the Regional team's coach.
“This is a job that Mario's always wanted. He has paid his dues and he's coached a lot of youth and club soccer, and at a high level with good club programs,” said Drouin. “My daughter Allie was in the whole club soccer world and you have the higher programs and then you have the check-cashing levels and he's coached at a very strong program for a long time. He has a good connection to the community and he seems like he's going to be a good fit for us. He has a lot of experience, he's done a lot of work here in town, coached a lot of kids at younger levels. I'm excited.
“I think the world of Chris Burns. He's one of my favorite guys who I have had on our staff. That was a hard one for me personally. You hate to see good people leave. Mario to this point is qualified, he's passionate and he wants our kids to be good representatives in our community, good representatives in the classroom and good representatives on the field. He seems to have his priorities in order and I'm excited to see what he can do.”
Almeida went on to explain, that his coaching philosophy all starts with one word, 'respect'.
“My biggest thing is being a leader and a mentor and coach the game of soccer. I know the game of soccer really well. I'm a student of the game and I have committed to it. Not just with the coaching aspect but being a mentor to these kids for them to be great on and off the field. That's what it's about. It's not just about what you do on the field, but it's what you also do off the field that creates respect on the field. These are the things that the kids need to understand. If you're not going to be respectful off the field, then how can you respect your teammate on the field? It's just very simple. It's these things in life that you live on, that you build on and that's what I want to instill in the program.
“I know what I'm going to bring to the program in terms of soccer. I have coached at the smallest age groups to the highest levels of different ages and I know what I can bring to the table and it's exciting. I'm excited about this opportunity and I know this is something that a lot of people around town wanted to have happen. I have coached for a long time, and have volunteered a lot of my time because I love the game of soccer and have just been so passionate about it and coaching.”
In his nine years as coach, Burns led the team to one league title and two sectional semi-final appearances. That happened after his first year when the team didn't win any games. In his last season, this past fall, the Redmen finished 1-6-1. Of the 22 players on last year's roster, eight have since graduated. The team returns 14 players with varsity experience, including leading goal scorer Ryan Cura (5 goals), goalie Ryan Melo, as well as several others who logged serious minutes including Justin Rooney, Brady Chapman, Evan Mendonca and Will Eskenas, to name a few.
“I know there's some kids coming back and from what I have gathered I think four or five seniors back and I know there's a younger group coming up that might have potential,” he said. “I think these next few years there's going to be some young players coming up, and some of them I have coached at the younger levels, who I think have talent, have played club soccer, so I think this program is going to have a good future with a lot of work and dedication. I think there's a good group and some of the upperclassmen have left, so it may be kind of a rebuild.”
Almeida also believes that if the high school program(s) can connect with the youth soccer program here in town, it's a win-win situation for everyone.
“I think it's important. I was able to get some kind of connection with the girls program when I was (with Tewksbury Youth Soccer), but we were really never able to get any connection with the boys program. That's something I am hoping to bring in, to have that connection with the youth soccer organization.”
Mario coached his kids, Daniela as well Alexandre through the youth program, before he switched over to Club. Daniela has since become one of the program's all-time best players, who will return for her fourth year this upcoming fall. Drouin reached out to her before naming her father the new boys coach.
“I wanted to make sure that she was comfortable. Daniela has been around for several years and she has done a lot of good things in our school and has done a lot of good things for our (girls) soccer program,” said Drouin. “She is a great representative of Tewksbury High. I wanted to make sure that she was comfortable having her dad around. Some kids wouldn't want that. Not that she was the deciding factor, but I wanted to make sure that she was comfortable and she was. We moved forward and I'm excited for this.”
And so is Mario.
“Everything I do in my life is with passion. I coach with passion and that's what motivates me. I believe I can bring that to this program. This is what I want to do. It's not a hobby, it's a passion. I'm always studying the game to bring the best and technically I try to bring everything to these players.”
