BILLERICA – If the Shawsheen Tech Softball team is going to improve on the 6-12 record the 2019 this season, they are going to have to do so with a relatively inexperienced roster after having several players miss out one what would been their senior season in 2020 and several more players miss out on what could have been a key season in their development
But with that said the Rams will bring back a talented group of players, who will be looking to make up for what they lack in experience with their enthusiasm, which has been evident to coach Scott Ialuna since the first day of practice.
“It has been great so far. The girls have just been happy to be on the field, because it has been so long.” Ialuna said. “It has been good to get started again, and our work ethic has been great. The girls can’t wait to get the season started.
“The energy level has been great. The girls are very eager to learn. We know there are going to be some mistakes, but the quicker we learn from those mistakes, the better we will be. It is a talented group of girls. They just lack experience.”
Two of the Rams most talented players will also be two of their most important players, with junior pitchers Kayla Mirisola of Tewksbury and Sandra Watne of Wilmington both hoping to build on promising freshman campaigns. Mirisola was 3-2 as a starter for the Rams, while Watne struck out 54 batters in seven appearances.
“We had a lot of injuries to pitchers during their freshman year, which really benefits us now,” Ialuna said. “They both got a lot of experience as freshman. Sandra has been working incredibly hard. Her location and her speed have improved since her freshman year, and so has Kayla’s. They will probably be our top two pitchers.
The will, however, not be alone in the pitching circle, with sophomores Brooke Carlquist, and Mia Bisso of Tewksbury, along with junior Ella Malvone of Wilmington also waiting in the wings for their turn.
“We have a lot of talented pitchers, which is a great problem to have,” Ialuna said. “We just have to see what we look like with each of them on the mound, and see what the defense looks like with each of them on the mound.
Beyond the starting pitching, most positions are still up for grabs for the Rams, with several players vying for starting positions. With the condensed preseason, and with many new faces to the program, Ialuna is still working out which lineup and combination of players works best for the Rams.
“It has been challenging, because normally we have four days of tryouts, but that was cut down to three, and we have a much shorter time before the start of the season,” Ialuna said. “We have to still work on a lot of things, and a lot of situations, because we have a lot of people in new positions or playing for the first time. But we will work on all of that and continue to get better.”
Some of the other players looking to crack the starting lineup for the Rams will includes seniors Kelly DeLosh at second base, Caitlyn McCarthy at catcher and outfield, Chloey Pereira at catcher and infield, Jordan Quick of Wilmington in the outfield and Celine Reynolds at catcher and third base.
Juniors expected to contribute will include Emily Freitas of Wilmington at second base and Paitlyn Rose at first base and outfield, while freshmen Reagan Bowden in the outfield and Jeyana Cronin in the infield will also look to get an early start to their careers with the Rams.
The Rams will open their season on Thursday at home against Whittier, and while they are still trying work out some specifics, Ialuna is confident they can get off to a good start and have a successful season.
“Our work ethic and our pitching are our strengths,” Ialuna said. “We have five pitchers who have been throwing every day, so that is a good strength to have. We definitely have the right foot forward with that. We have a lot of new people and a lot of moving parts, but we have some talented players. I think we can have a good season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.