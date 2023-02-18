BOSTON – Knowing all along that both teams are fairly young and inexperienced, Tewksbury Memorial High School boys and girls indoor track coach Fran Cusick was satisfied with the performances given during Friday night's Merrimack Valley Conference Championship Meet held at the New Balance Facility.
The boys finished seventh out of eleven teams with 28 total points. The Redmen were led by senior Alex Arbogast, who was first in the 55-meter dash (6.51) and third in the 300 (36.48). Two other individuals and one relay team also placed in the top six to account for some of the other team points.
The girls also finished in seventh place with 18 points, all coming from the first place finish by Jayani Santos in the 300 (39.94) – breaking a school and meet record – and then the second place 4x200 relay team with Santos, Cassidy Paige, Emma Jensen and Kimsan Nguyen as they came in at 1:47.59.
“All in all it was a good say for both the boys and girls teams,” said Cusick.
Besides the two place finishes by Arbogast, the boys team also had strong performances in two of the distance events. In the mile, Nick Alvarado was fourth at 4:38.41 with Will Eskenas right behind him for fifth place at 4:40.12. The two of them joined Nathan Laboy and Steven Oppedisano to finish third in the 4x800 relay with a gutsy performance, and an combined time of 8:51.50.
“Nick had a great race with a 4:38 mile. His previous best time was 4:44 so this was a six-second personal record. I believe he got fourth. He ran great,” said Cusick. “Will Eskenas ran a 4:40 mile and that's a huge personal record, for fifth or sixth place. Nick, Will, Nathan and Steven came back to run the 4x800 relay. We were in fourth place for much of it and then Nick got the baton and he ended up passing the Chelmsford runner and we got third. That was a great race.”
Laboy and Oppedisano also competed in the 1,000 finishing 13th and 16th with respective times of 2:51.60 and 2:54.40.
Also finishing in the top ten included Kyle Adams in the shot put throwing 42-07.50 to take ninth, and then the 4x200 relay team was also ninth in 1:39.35 with Adams, King Shakes, Elijah Achonolu and Will Humphrey. Humphrey and Shakes also competed in the 300 finishing 16th and 20th at 38.10 and 39.04.
Rounding out the competitors in the running events included Evan Festa, who was 15th in the 600 (1:35.54), Austin Manetta, who was 16th in the 300 (1:35.83) and Achonolu, who was 25th in the 55-meter dash in 7.07 seconds. In the field events, Colby Mengata was 10th in the shot put throwing 42-07.50 and Kodie LeGrand was 13th with a throw of 40-05.75. Finally, Earvin Aneus was 18th in the long jump with a mark of 15-01.
Turning to the girls team, besides the performance by Santos in the 300, she was also a part of the other scoring event the second place 4x200 relay team.
“Jayani, Kimsan, Cassidy and Emma they ran their best time of the season to place second in the relay race,” said Cusick.
Paige, Jensen and Nguyen also competed in other events. Paige was 9th in the high jump clearing 4-8 and was 13th in the 55-meter dash at 7.82 seconds. Jensen was tied for 14th in the high jump clearing 4-6 and was 22nd in the dash at 8.00. Nguyen was 16th in the dash at 7.86 seconds.
Also competing in two events was Ranai Elouahi, who was 16th in the long jump with a mark of 13-09.25 and 17th in the 300 in 47.46 seconds. Emalee Boyce finished 18th in the 600 (1:59.00) and then in the shot put, it was Delia Conte finishing 25th with a throw of 24-02.50 and Madelyn Duggan placing 26th with a toss of 23-05.50.
Both teams had a handful of individuals and relay teams participate in Wednesday's Division 4 state meet with results not known as of presstime.
