Framingham State grad student Kirsten Dick had a big day for herself on Saturday, as the Rams swept a doubleheader against Fitchburg State. In an 8-7 Rams victory in the first game of the twin bill, she was 2-for-3 with a triple and a home run, three RBI and two runs scored, including scoring the game winning run on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh after tripling to start the inning.
There was no need for such dramatics in the Rams 12-4 victory in the nightcap, but she was sensational once again, going 2-for-4, with a double, two RBI and a run scored. On the season, Dick is now batting .319, with 12 runs scored, and a team high 17 RBI.
Endicott senior infielder Adrianna Favreau had a pair of big games as the Gulls swept a doubleheader from Wentworth on Sunday. Favreau started her day by going 1-for-3 with a stolen base and an RBI in the Gulls 11-0 win in the first game, but she was even better in the second matchup of the day, going 3-for-4 with two doubles, a home run, four RBI and three runs scored.
Favreau is now batting .500 on the season, with three home runs, 18 RBI and a team high 22 runs scored. She is currently second on the team in average and RBI.
BASEBALL
Babson College right handed pitcher Jack Theriault tossed a scoreless inning of relief, retiring all three batters that he faced, while striking out two in the Beavers 11-6 win over Emerson on Saturday. Prior to that, back on April 17, Theriault had pitched four scoreless innings, allowing only one hit, during a 7-4 Babson loss to Wheaton. On the season, Theriault has not allowed a run over seven innings of work, while striking out five.
LACROSSE
Fitchburg State senior midfielder Nicole Kopacz was one of the few bright spots for the Falcons in a 22-2 loss to Bridgewater State on Sunday, notching a goal, while also picking up four ground balls and taking seven draw controls.
Kopacz now has seven goals on the season, which is good for third on the team, while her 22 ground balls and 31 draw controls lead the team in each category.
Kopacz’ teammate with the Falcons, sophomore defender Samira El Hakim is also starting to make her mark with the team, having now played in seven games, including last Thursday’s 20-4 loss to Bridgewater State where she had caused turnover. In her previous game, a 15-3 loss to Worcester State back on April 15, El Hakim had three ground balls to her credit.
Husson University sophomore Devyn Veits and the rest of her Eagles teammates wrapped up the regular season portion of their North Atlantic Conference (NAC) schedule with a thrilling 13-12 overtime win over UMaine-Farmington on Saturday.
Veits had three ground balls in the win, as well as one caused turnover, as the Eagles finished their abbreviated regular season with a 3-1 record. Husson is now awaiting the seeding announcement by the NAC regarding post season play.
Worcester State sophomore defender Lauren McIntyre has now seen action in three of the past four games for the Lancers, including in a 15-3 win over Fitchburg State on April 15. Back on April 10, in a 12-11 loss to Westfield State, McIntyre scooped up two ground balls and forced a turnover, while also having a shot on goal.
Colby-Sawyer senior attack Allison Piracini had an assist in the Chargers 12-11 overtime loss to New England College on Sunday. It was Senior Day at Colby-Sawyer, and the Chargers closed out their abbreviated season with a record of 1-3.
In the Chargers previous game, back on April 14, Piracini had a goal and an assist, as well as three ground balls during a 14-8 loss to New England College. Piracini finished her short senior season with four goals and two assists, and ended her career with 11 goals, eight assists and 48 ground balls.
On the Men’s side, Wentworth University freshman midfielder Connor Charron made his collegiate debut recently and has played in the past two games for the Leopards. He made his debut back on April 17 against Endicott, picking up three ground balls and going 7-for-13 on faceoffs.
He was back in the lineup this past weekend, with one ground ball and a shot on goal while going 4-for-9 on faceoffs during a 16-8 loss to WNEC.
TRACK-AND-FIELD
Bridgewater State freshman Thomas Barinelli took first place in the 400-meter hurdles at Westfield State's Jerry Gravel Invitational back on April 17 in a time of 1:03.63. It was the continuation of a fine freshman season for Barinelli, who earlier in the season had earned three second place finishes at Bridgewater's MASCAC Invitational.
Springfield College sophomore Colby Wilson turned in a fine performance in the Pride's dual meet against Wheaton College on Saturday, earning a sixth place finish in the 100-meter dash in a time of 11.08, and more impressively taking first place finish in the long jump with a distance of 22'85".
The weekend before, in a dual meet against UMaine Farmington, Wilson had finished fourth in the 100 in a time of 11.16, and had once again won the long jump with a distance of 22'4.45".
University of Rhode Island sophomore Lucas Frost earned a 12th place finish in javelin throw with a distance of 168’10” at the UConn Northeast Invite on Saturday. This effort came on the heels of a ninth place finish in the same event earlier in the season at the UConn Dog Fight, when he threw for a distance of 187’6”.
UMass Lowell freshman Zach LaLonde earned a second place finish as part of the River Hawks 4x100 team at the George Davis Invitational at UMass Lowell on April 17, as the foursome raced to a time of 43.48. LaLonde also did very well on his own, earning a tenth place finish in the 100-meter hurdles in a time of 16.69.
Worcester State junior Patrick Carleton earned a first place finish in the 5,000 meters at Westfield State’s Jerry Gravel Invitational on April 17, outdistancing the competition in a time of 16:15.41, beating his nearest competitor by 15 seconds.
UNH senior Michael Monahan has been dominating the competition the past couple of weeks, most recently at the UNH Wildcat Pre-Conference Meet on Saturday where he placed in three events, winning two of them. Monahan was part of the Wildcats first place 4x100 relay team, which finished in a combined time of 44.66, and he also took first place on his own in the 110-meter hurdles in a time of 14.79. He finished his day with a sixth place finish in the 400 hurdles in a time of 59.85.
The week before at the George Davis Invitational at UMass Lowell, he had once again taken first place in the 110 hurdles, in a time of 15.20.
Nichols College senior Jared Mason has had an incredible two week stretch for the Bison. Most recently, this past Sunday at the Suffolk Spring Invitational, Mason earned three first place finishes, taking first place in the 100-meter dash in a time of 11.51, the 200-meter dash in a time of 23.35, and the long jump with a distance of 20'3.75."
Remarkably, the performance was almost a carbon copy of his efforts the weekend before at the Commonwealth Coast Conference Invitational, when he won all three events as well, taking the 100 in a time of 11.78, the 200 in a time of 23.63 and the long jump with a distance of 20'1.5".
The Women’s Track and Field team had quite the Tewksbury contingent competing at the Jerry Gravel Invitational, with three members of the Lancers turning in outstanding performances. Sophomore Caitlin Conneely earned a seventh place finish in the 800 meter in a time of 2:43.70, while fellow sophomore Grace Higgins was part of the Lancers 4x400 team that earned a third place finish in a time of 4:44.43, and also took a sixth place finish on her own in the 400 meters in a time of 1:08.19.
Senior Shaylee Puleo, meanwhile earned a fourth place finish in the pole vault with a height of 6’6.75”, while also taking sixth in the 1,500 meters in a time of 5:33.36.
Stonehill College junior Krista Stracqualursi had a big day at the Merrimack College Track & Field Carnival last Friday, earning a first place finish in the discus with a throw of 127’5”, while also finishing second in the hammer throw with a personal best distance of 121’2” and the shot put with a distance of 37’2.25”.
The week before in a dual meet with Holy Cross, Stracqualursi had taken home first place honors in the discus with a throw of 125’2”, while finishing third in the shot put at 38’8.25” and fourth in the hammer throw at 114’11”.
UMass Lowell junior Tatum Pecci ran a personal best time of 13.03 to earn a tenth place finish in the 100-meter dash at the UNH Wildcat Pre-Conference Meet on Saturday, while also earning a sixth place finish in the 600 meters in a time of 26.24.
The week before at the George Davis Invitational at UMass Lowell Tatum had also performed well, finishing eighth in the 100 in a time of 13.34, while taking tenth in the 200 in a time of 27.43.
