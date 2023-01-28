ROXBURY – On Friday night, the Tewksbury girls track-and-field team participated in the 54th annual Division 4 State Track Coaches Association's State Relay Meet held at the Reggie Lewis Center.
The Redmen finished eighth out of 19 teams.
All of the team's points came from four girls as Emma Jensen, Cassidy Paige, Kimsan Nguyen and Jayani Santos came in third in the 4x200 with a time of 1:49.58 and then fourth in the 4x50 shuttle dash with a time of 25.72 seconds.
“Division 4 just so happens to be one of the best divisions in the state on the sprints side this year, so our 4x200 relay team found ourselves matched up with three superb teams in this race with North Reading, Pembroke, and Pentucket,” said Cusick. “The girls rose to the occasion though and came in third amongst those juggernaut squads to earn six points.
“The team was the same as from our dual meet (who were tops in the MVC during Wednesday's meet). We will face these same squads in about three weeks at divisionals, so it was nice to get a preview of that matchup here.”
Just like the boys team, the Tewksbury Girls Indoor track-and-field team competed in the annual Merrimack Valley Conference Dual Meet last Wednesday at the Reggie Lewis Center, but due to a gap in the league schedule, for team score purposes, the Redmen faced four teams, coming away with wins over Dracut (43-37) and Lawrence (45-34), while losing to Billerica (86.50-12.50) and Chelmsford (79-20). The Redmen are now 3-4 on the season.
The highlight of the day belonged to the 4x200 relay team of Jensen, Santos, Nguyen and Paige, who were the best of the entire league, taking first place at 1:48.61. It was the team's fastest time to this point of the season.
Paige and Jensen were pretty busy on the day. Paige was also fourth in the high jump clearing 4-10 and then she took 15th in the 55-meter dash at 7.99 seconds.
“Cassidy Paige had a huge day, jumping 4-10 in the high jump and also running her fastest split ever in the 4x200 relay,” said Cusick.
Jensen competed in the same two events taking 10th in the high jump clearing 4-6 and then was 13th in the 55-meter dash at 7.78 seconds.
Also in the dash, Nguyen was 8th at 7.91 and Reese Maniscalco was 30th in 8.33 seconds.
In the 300, the Redmen had three competitors with Dephen Alcide (36th at 52.78), Gabriella Davis (39th at 54.79) and Madison Watchcorn (41st at 58.41). In the mile Kristina Smith was 27th at 7:02.81 and then in the 1,000 Emalee Boyce had a real solid performance taking 21st at 3:56.75.
“A sophomore Emalee had herself a nice race in the 1K,” said Cusick. “It was her first time running it but she ran a sold 3:56. Our girls distance squad is unfortunately lacking in numbers this season but Emalee has been a great addition, as she’s got a great attitude and is a very hard worker.”
In the field events, Julia Barletta was 8th in the high jump clearing 4-6. In the long jump, it was Rania Elouahi finishing 18th at 13-06.50 and Vanessa Chen taking 29th at 11-04. Then in the shot put, Delia Conte led the way with her 27th place finish throwing 24-02 and she was followed by Lily Boucher, who was 33rd at 22-03.25 and Skye Tambi, who was 36th at 20-feet even.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.