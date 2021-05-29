TEWKSBURY – Standing at 5-feet, 1 inch, Ashley Giordano said most of the time when she gets up to the plate, the opposing fielders would move up and expect a bunt.
On Monday night, she proved that she's not that type of hitter.
Instead, she’s a slugger.
With the score tied 5-5 in the bottom of the eighth inning against state power Central Catholic, the senior dug into the right hander's batters box and looked out to the field to see that she had teammates at first and second base. She wanted nothing more than to drive in the lead runner Brianna Iandoli from second.
Knowing that the Central pitcher was struggling with command all night, Giordano patiently waited for her pitch – or a pitch she could handle.
“I was patient at first and I was trying to wait for a strike because I had gotten walked a couple of times before, so I was just waiting for her to throw me a strike,” said the very bubbly Giordano. “I took a strike because she had been walking so many so I wanted to see (if I could first) get a walk out of it, if not, then hit.
The count made its way to 3-2.
“(Central pitcher Hayley Rapaglia) was throwing a lot of pitches on the outside so everyone was kind of on the plate a little bit. Obviously you want one right down the middle, but I wasn't looking for a certain pitch. I just knew that I had to drive something if it came outside. The pitch eventually came and I swung my hardest.”
She certainly did. She struck the outside fastball to deep center field, just shy of the 208-foot marker, which easily scored Iandoli from second. The hit allowed the team to celebrate with the exciting 6-5 come-from-behind walk-off double, while extending the team's winning streak to six.
“Obviously, we're the comeback team. We're coming from behind against teams and we're just fighting to the last minute in every game,” she said. “I'm just really proud of everyone. This is a great team and we have such great kids and great teammates, so everything like that has been really good.”
Two and three years ago, that wasn't the case. Tewksbury really struggled to compete and to get wins. At that the time, they didn't have the depth at pitching, or overall varsity experience. Giordano and Iandoli were part of that, and took their lumps.
This year, there's been a large group of underclassmen, many pretty talented, and that has helped the entire program grow on and off the field.
“We're just a lot closer as a team than we used to be in years past,” she said. “We're just all so close. We have a young team and the seniors get along with the freshmen, and everyone just gets along. It's just a very good team that's all together on and off the field. The best part is everyone on this team contributes. It's a very well-rounded team.”
The well-rounded team is now 6-1 on the season at the halfway point of the season and Giordano has been a big part of the turnaround.
“Ashley’s been laser focused this entire season,” said head coach Brittany Kannan-Souza. “She is coming up with a lot of really big line drive hits, some of them haven't been falling, so tonight it was really nice to see her get that game winner. I just told her to keep swinging through the ball and the hits will fall over time. That was a big hit for her.”
Certainly Tewksbury will have its hands full in the next few weeks with the likes of Lowell, Methuen and North Andover, but for now, this “short girl” just wants to help contribute.
“A bunch of teams will see the small kid and they will move everyone in and wait for the bunt,” said Giordano, who will be off to the University of New England in the fall to major in occupational therapy. “Overall as a team, we're small but we can all hit bombs, so it's really not a problem.”
She certainly hit one – a hit she'll always remember.
“It was a good moment. It was a good moment for sure,” she said with a big grin.
