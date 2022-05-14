TEWKSBURY – The Tewksbury Memorial High School Girls Tennis team played three matches this past week, losing to a much improved Chelmsford team, 4-1, last Wednesday, and then falling 5-0 to Methuen on Friday, before coming back to beat Lowell for the second time this season, 3-2, on Monday.
The 1-2 week puts the Redmen at 4-5 overall and have seven matches left. In the latest MIAA Power Rankings, Tewksbury was ranked No. 39, thus the team has to finish with either a .500 record or better, or be ranked within the top-32 in order to qualify for the new state wide state tournament.
“I am very pleased with the progress this team is making,” said head coach Mary MacDonald. “The players don't have a ton of experience and they are improving as the weeks go by. Renuka Late has made a huge leap in her play going from number three singles last year to first singles this year. She moves well and gets to every ball, is very thoughtful and continues to improve.
“Chloe Burns is playing her first year of tennis and is getting better each week. With all the experience she is gaining this season her future is bright. Ada Nicodemus works hard on the court every match and has had some key wins for the team. Our doubles teams have been playing well and are very tolerant of me giving them all kinds of new strategies to explore in their matches. We are halfway through the season and hopefully the best is yet to come.”
In the win over Lowell, Late and Nicodemus picked up wins from the singles spots and then Ceceila Ho and Dary Mehrabani earned one from the first doubles spot. Late defeated Dash Patel in straight sets, 6-1 and 6-1. Nicodemus also won in straight sets, 6-1 and 6-0 as did the doubles team with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Natalie Sandlo and Sophia Gibas.
At second singles, Burns put up a great fight and was defeated by Kimleng Kit, 6-4 and 6-4, and then at second singles, Lowell's Alvin Choelin and Dashuntry Loewen defeated Natalie Nguyen and Fiona Ho, 6-4, 6-4.
In the Chelmsford loss, Nicodemus played extremely well and came away with the lone win at 6-3, 6-0. Both Late and Burns played well, against two strong opponents, both losing by the same 6-1 and 6-2 scores. In doubles play, Ceceila Ho and Mehrabani lost 6-2 and 6-4 and then Nguyen and Fiona Ho went to three sets, losing 3-6, 6-2 and 6-4.
Methuen proved to be too strong for the Redmen with the 5-0 win.
“Methuen had a good day and were pretty dominant. All the singles matches were straight sets wins for Methuen and the same is true for the doubles. We play them again at the end of the season and hope to turn the tables,” said MacDonald.
Tewksbury is off until they travel to Lawrence on Friday and then next week they'll be busy with a trip to Billerica on Monday, before hosting Notre Dame Academy on Tuesday and then going to Methuen on Friday the 20th.
