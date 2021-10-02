TEWKSBURY — Several moments after Sunday morning’s Bambino Baseball session wrapped up, program organizer Bob Gill gathered the two dozen participants and volunteers in a semi-circle adjacent to the pitching mound and shouted, “Did we have fun today?” He was met with a resounding “Yes!”
For the past ten years, Gill has been at the forefront of the Bambino Baseball program, which is affiliated with Tewksbury Youth Baseball and serves an exceptional group of children and their families.
“It lifts your heart up,” said Gill, soon after enjoying an hour of playing baseball with a hardy group of special needs athletes. “One of the chief reasons my wife Lisa and I got involved a decade ago was because these kids are too often put in a corner and forgotten. By getting them out here to swing, hit, and run the bases, it gives them a sense of themselves and being part of their community.”
Originally a segment of Little League baseball known as the Challenger Division, the program recently moved to the national Cal Ripken organization which according to Gill, provides most of the funding.
“It was a name change that took place a couple of years ago,” explained Gill, who has resided in Tewksbury for twenty-five years and currently works in IT. “Tewksbury Youth Baseball is the driving force behind it but for the most part, the organization and the infrastructure is myself, my wife Lisa, and our loyal volunteers.”
Last year, Bambino Baseball went on extended hiatus as a result of Covid. When restrictions were lifted earlier this year, Gill decided to restart the program and scheduled a four-week series in June. Unfortunately, numbers were sparse due to ongoing pandemic concerns. It was disappointing, but as summer wore on and the virus proved less of a detriment, Gill tried again.
“We didn’t have much of a turnout in June – typically just 7 or 8 kids would appear,” he shared. “But today, a couple of Sundays into an 8-week session scheduled to run until Halloween, we’re ramping up quickly and seeing as many as 18-22 players along with the volunteers to match.”
Tewksbury Bambino Baseball, typically staged at the Little League Complex on East Street, is provided at no cost to participants, as well as equipment if needed. Gill, who supplies the pitching, also frowns upon some of the typical restrictions found attached to similar programs. For instance, children from nearby communities are welcome to participate. He greets athletes from Haverhill, Methuen, and Lexington, for example. In addition, there are no age limitations.
“When we first got involved with athletics for special needs kids, one of my concerns was about putting an artificial limit on them,” said Gill, 58. “Unfortunately, so much of society does that to them. Technically, there is an established age limit but I don’t follow it and thankfully, Tewksbury Baseball agrees with me. I’ve had three-year-old kids and thirty-two-year old kids out on the field together. I’m not going to exclude them because of an arbitrary number. The only requirement is they have an IEP (Individualized Educational Plan), a 504, or an Individual Family Service Plan.”
Gill and his volunteers provide guidance when necessary but if the athlete is capable, he or she is urged to go it alone.
“We play a T-Ball format and everyone gets an at-bat,” Gill outlined. “The kids who are physically able to swing the bat handle it themselves. Others who might need a bit of assistance, a volunteer will help them swing and run the bases.
After a weeklong stretch of rain, Sunday broke sunny and picture-perfect. Smiles were plentiful, especially after each child made contact and put the ball in play. Michael was particularly animated after he slapped a Gill pitch back to the mound and took off for first base, giving his teammates and spectators a thumbs-up as he ran. From the mound, Gill was shouting words of encouragement. “Good job, Michael, good job!”
“My grandson Gio wouldn’t be anywhere else right now,” said Becky, who makes the weekly trip from Bradford. “I took a different route here today and he was upset in the car because he was concerned we wouldn’t arrive in time. Gio loves this program. Because of what Bob Gill and his volunteers have taught him, he amazes in the batting cages.”
“Bob and Lisa, their hearts are filled with gold,” said Frank of Tewksbury, whose 10-year-old son JJ enjoys the weekly camaraderie with his friends. “They’re amazing people and I’m not sure what we’d do without them.”
Frank went on to comment about the volunteers, who are often overlooked in some organizations but are vital to the success of Bambino Baseball.
“We’ve watched a lot of these volunteers grow into amazing people,” Frank added. “One minute, they’re young kids and the next, they’ve grown into role models for others their age, like Diego. I don’t think there are a lot of kids his age that are in tune with special needs children like he is and I think it’s amazing.”
Diego and many of the other volunteers wear jerseys adorned with the word “Buddy” across the shoulders. One of the spectators thought it should read “Hero.”
“Helping out with the kids, that’s why I do it,” said humble volunteer Diego. “Every time they go on the field, they look like they’re having so much fun. A lot of them don’t get the chance to play organized sports so it’s awesome to see them get to hit and field the ball. There are a lot of high-fives and smiles. It’s great to see them smile.”
Gill pointed out that many of the players, who have been part of his program for six or seven years, have made connections with volunteers that will endure for a lifetime.
“We’ve had some great, great volunteers over the years,” he said. “But we need to grow that number. We need to cultivate new volunteers to come out and join us.”
Bambino Baseball is looking for volunteers to help youth and young adult players enjoy some great team time outdoors. The 8-week season is underway and will wrap-up at the end of October. We meet on Sundays at 11:30 am at the East Street baseball fields, 322 East Street, Tewksbury. The league is free and equipment is provided, but athletes and volunteers are welcome to bring a favorite glove or bat. Contact Bob Gill at bgill13@verizon.net or by phone at (508) 423-0005 with questions.
Community service hours are available. Families who may be new to the league are welcomed to drop in anytime. Come on out and enjoy the great weather and be part of the team!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.