STONEHAM – Sarah Oteri is a lot like Derek Doherty. The two Tewksbury High School Hockey coaches not only are excellent at their craft behind the bench with long track records to back that up, but neither of them get too high and neither get too low.
After answering three or four questions after the disappointing 5-0 loss to Woburn on Saturday, another side of Oteri came out that you never see. The coach was asked about her senior class and what that group meant to the program and especially to her.
"It's tough," she said as her eyes quickly filled up and tears came down her face. "This senior class is our culture. They love each other, they love the sport, they love coming to the rink and they love working hard. It's going to be harder (to replace this senior class) than most."
Oteri just completed her fifth year as the head coach and three of the seniors – Methuen residents Katelyn DiMambro, Brenna Greene and Kaia Hollingsworth – have been with her since she took over the reins during the 2015-'16 season.
The following year, Tewksbury residents Abby O'Keefe, Lydia Pendleton, Tori Schille, Madi Sjostedt and Ryan Quinn joined the team and remained all four years. The ninth senior, Claudia Crowe of Methuen, played two years, the other her freshman year.
Over the five years as head coach, the Red Rangers have compiled a combined record of 90-12-15, and that includes four league titles, four state tournament appearances, a trip to the Division 2 Final-4 and two trips to the TD Boston Garden, finishing as Division 1 state finalists the first time, and then state champions the second time.
"The majority of the teams in this state would like to trade in their four years for (our) four years and that's something to be proud of," said Oteri.
After beating Longmeadow, 2-1 in a dramatic overtime victory just four days earlier, the Red Rangers just didn't have that jump in their skates in this game against a real good, young and explosive Woburn team. The Tanners jumped out to a 1-0 lead before breaking it open with four goals in the second period to break it open.
"The girls played hard and they have nothing to be ashamed about. (Woburn's) first line is phenomenal. That's one of the best lines I have ever seen. I thought we were slow at times, but they were really fast," said Oteri.
Woburn held a 30-20 shot advantage as Tewksbury outshot them 10-7 in the third, but couldn't get one to the back of the net. The loss ended the season with the Red Rangers finishing at 11-5-6 overall.
"Overall, I don't think anybody expected us to be as good as we were this year, so I think there's a lot of positives to take away from (this season)," said Oteri. "We graduated 75 percent of our scoring from last year so I think a lot of people counted us out. We proved that we still won games against many of the top teams (in the state)."
The team will return nine players from this year's team including forwards Jessica Driscoll (25 goals), Riley Sheehan, Tory Sweeney, Nikole Gosse and Kylie Winsor, defensemen Alexis Raymond, Madison Robillard and Hannah Forget, as well as back-up goalie Michelle Kusmaul.
