RAYNHAM — When everything was on the line for Tewksbury in the Cal Ripken 12 Year Old 70' New England Regional Tournament, the Redmen came through with a 6-0 triumph over Rhode Island state champion, Cranston, Sunday night, at Field 4 of the RYBSA Complex in Raynham.
Both teams arrived to the second game of the round-robin portion of the tournament coming off humbling, double-digit losses against the other two teams within their division. Each knew Sunday's game would be the best chance to get a win and advance to the elimination round on Tuesday, where the top three teams from each division qualify.
The Tewksbury victory was keyed by the near flawless pitching of Jason DiPalma, and the all-around play of shortstop Jake Cunha. DiPalma pitched five innings of one-hit baseball, and Cunha hit Tewksbury's first home run of the tournament and was a triple away from hitting for the cycle, while going 3-for-3 with two stolen bases.
"They did a good job, they turned the page like we said (Saturday, after the initial loss)," said Tewksbury manager Steve DiPalma. "The good thing about baseball, you get to play the next day, so now it's a tournament, and we come back tomorrow."
The Redmen took control in the second inning when they scored four runs to take a 4-0 lead. Johnny Pasquariello got it started with a leadoff single off Cranston starter Michael Blair. Pasquariello stole second, went to third on a fly ball to right by Jason DiPalma, and scored as Lydia Barnes beat out an infield single. Barnes stole second, went to third on an infield single by Kevin Andriolo and scored when the second baseman mishandled the ball on the play.
Andriolo stole second and third before scoring on a wild pitch to make it 3-0, and Cunha capped the inning with a solo blast over the fence in center field.
"Jake has been hot," said Steve DiPalma. "He started off slow in Districts but ever since the States he has been our hottest hitter. Our offense starts with him so he has been the engine for us."
Tewksbury added two more runs in the third inning to take a 6-0 lead. Cameron Lanziero reached on an error, stole second and third bases, and scored on a one-out single by Pasquariello. After stealing second base, Pasquariello tried to score from second on a Jason DiPalma single and was nailed at the plate on a nice throw from Ethan Conrad. DiPalma went to second on the throw home, stole third and scored on a wild pitch to make it 6-0.
There was an error on the first batter of the game. After that Jason DiPalma was perfect for over four innings. With one out in the fifth, Cooper Bastia broke up the no-hit bid with a single. DiPalma had no walks and struck out eight.
"He had his three pitches going today, and he threw his curve ball for strikes, which really kept them off balance," said Steve DiPalma, of his son. "Second time through (the Cranston batting order) we mixed up the pitches a lot more, and then the fast ball becomes more effective. He had good control and limited the baserunners."
Bastia moved to second on a wild pitch, getting into scoring position. Cunha got Redmen out of the inning with a nice scoop and throw on a slow-roller to shortstop.
"We fielded the ball a lot better today, a lot cleaner, and limited them to as close to 18 outs as possible," said Steve DiPalma. "It was a big difference."
The battle for second place in the division came Monday night against the Connecticut state champs. Connecticut struck early with a three-run home run in the first but were kept off the scoreboard after that. The Redmen were only able to answer with one run in the 3-1 final.
"We lost 3-1 but It was a great game," said manager Steve DiPalma. "We had the bases loaded in the fifth with two outs, and Jason DiPalma hit a line-drive shot against a hard-throwing righty. The second baseman dove and caught it, preventing the tying runs from scoring."
Jake Cunha started for Tewksbury and pitched 3 and 2/3 innings. He gave up the three-run homer in the first, but nothing else after. Brady Schofield came in relief and got out of a bases-loaded, no-out jam in the fourth.
"We had our chances but only managed the one run," said Steve DiPalma.
The Redmen saga continued on Tuesday with Tewksbury scheduled to take on Western Mass champion North Middlesex in the elimination round. The semifinals were to be played on Wednesday and the final was scheduled for Thursday.
