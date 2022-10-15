TEWKSBURY - The Tewksbury High volleyball team is already near the top in the MIAA Div. 3 power rankings, yet the Redmen continue to get better and better each week.
Tewksbury improved to 10-1 on the season this week with a 3-1 victory over Westford Academy on Tuesday, and a 3-0 shutout of Central Catholic, last week.
The match with the Grey Ghosts, on Tuesday evening at Scollan Court, saw the Redmen struggle in the first set, and then come fairly close to going down 2-0 before rallying late in that second game, and coming on strong in the final two sets to win, 23-25, 25-21, 25-16, 25-20.
One of the ways Tewksbury keeps getting better is with the continuing success of the 6-2 alignment, which employs two setters over the course of a game. The Redmen used it in games three and four and those were the ones in which they were in control and put the match away.
Top setter Kiley Kennedy had an outstanding 34 assists, while her backup and heir apparent, next year, Julia Moura, had four assists.
"I was excited to run a 6-2 and find success there, and get more players in and change the energy on the court," said Tewksbury coach Allie Luppi, whose team is now third in the power rankings "I'm happy that turned out well for us."
The Redmen seemed to missing a spark or something in the first game. They led at one point, 12-8, but Westford whittled away at the lead and eventually went up, 21-19, prompting a Tewksbury timeout. The Redmen called another timeout, down 21-24, before the Grey Ghosts took game one.
"When that happens we try to find the right grouping, change the energy, sub in and out until we figure out where we want to be, and get everyone's energy where it needs to be," said Luppi. "Get everything meshing."
Tewksbury started out down 1-4 in the second game, but then went up 12-8, before the game settled into a grind, with neither team able to get away from the other. The Redmen were down, 17-20, when they took a timeout. Down 18-21, Tewksbury took over from there, getting a great service run from Kiley Kennedy and then a kill from Tori Rowe for the game-winner, 25-21.
"It was really great to see them pull that one out and play with a lot of heart," said Luppi. "They fought through it and came out on top, which is awesome."
Switching from the 5-1 to the 6-2 in the third game, the Redmen added Moura and Chloe Burns to the rotation.
The Grey Ghosts led at one point, 12-10, before Tewksbury took control, going on a 9-2 run to take control, 19-14. Olivia Cueva had a couple of aces as she served out the set for a 25-16 win.
It was more of the same, and even better in the fourth, with Carrina Barron adding in some ferocious kills among her team-high 16 for the game. The Redmen built up a 20-12 lead before cruising the rest of the way for the win.
In addition to her assists, Kennedy had three aces. Barron had a double-double with 15 kills, 15 digs, and three aces, as well. Tori Rowe and Vanessa Green each had six kills.
McKayla Conley had a nice game at middle block, with eight kills and a solo block. Ava Fernandes had 13 digs and three aces, and Olivia Cueva also had three aces.
Tewksbury began the week with a 3-0 whitewashing of Central Catholic, with game scores of 25-16, 25-18, 26-24.
"You can tell by the scores, and especially the third set, it was still a close game," said Luppi. "But again we stayed tough throughout, even when it got close in those sets. We minimized our errors and played really well, and we don't shy away from big moments in a set. We have an 'It's-close-let's-finish-it' attitude. That's what came out against Central, which is awesome to see."
Kennedy had a double-double with 21 assists and 13 digs. Moura had seven assists. Barron also had a double-double with 10 kills and 10 digs. Green and Cueva had seven kills, and Jennie Lester had 10 digs.
The Redmen have a busy week ahead, beginning with one of the top teams in the state, Andover, Wednesday (5 p.m.) at Dunn Gym. They also have road games at Dracut on Friday, and at Billerica on Monday.
