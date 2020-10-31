It was an ultimate classic.
Back in 1964, the Tewksbury Memorial High School football team matched up with Methuen played before 1,200 fans. The lead changed hands four times, all the while, Tewksbury playing to get the inside track on the league title, were without star running back Jerry Rideout, in the second half after he had suffered a concussion earlier in the game.
The game was scoreless after the first quarter. Tewksbury head coach Frank Flanagan then motivated his players to get going. That started when he removed starting quarterback Jocko Connolly in favor of Bob Doucette and immediately after he was inserted into the game, Doucette connected on a TD pass to Rideout, who made a great fingertip grab. The extra point rush by Jimmy Manley fell short.
Methuen came right back moved the ball behind a strong run by fullback Carl Nicolosi, putting the ball at the Redmen 30. After three incomplete passes, Methuen quarterback Scott Blaney completed a fourth down pass of 30 yards to Carl Nicolosi for the touchdown, which evened the game as the two teams headed into the locker rooms for the halftime break.
Coming out of the break without Rideout, who entered the game as the second leading scorer of the conference and had already compiled 46 rushing yards to go along with his TD reception, Tewksbury relied on the arm of Doucette to lead the way. He connected with consecutive passes to Manley, the second from five yards out for the TD. Tewksbury then converted on the extra point rush to go up 14-6.
Methuen's defense was able to hold down any offensive threats by Tewksbury in the third quarter and the score remained the same. Near the end of the third, Tewksbury's Harold Hanson unleashed a 39-yard punt which went to the Rangers' 20. Dick Dyer took the ball in and went all the way to the other end, returning it 80 yards for the touchdown and the extra point kick failed and Methuen had a 12-6 lead.
The score remained the same as the Tewksbury defense came through with several big stops led by Hanson and Alex Stotik, who had six tackles each, while Raoul Ryan and tackle Fran McCusker had four each.
Manley started the excitement of the action packed fourth quarter with a 57-yard completion from Doucette and the two connected again on the next play from five yards out for the TD. Connolly back in at QB, faked a pass and darted to his right to run in the extra point and Tewksbury led, 13-12.
The score stayed that until two minutes left as Tewksbury's Ray Penney recovered a fumble. After some solid running plays, Manley scored his second TD and the extra point was good and the Redmen were up 20-12.
Methuen's last minute drive fell short thanks to strong defensive plays by Al Schafer with ten tackles on the day, Tony Catalano, Dyer and Ken Kuzmitski.
