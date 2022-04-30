At different times over the past week, the Boston Herald has released its different All-Scholastic teams and locally here, from four of its teams, boys wrestling, girls wrestling, boys basketball and girls gymnastics, a combined six local athletes made their prestigious lists.
In wrestling, the Tildsley Family, James, Sidney and Tayla all made it. James, an eighth grader who actually attends Billerica High School, was the first Jr. High student to qualify for the New Englands at 106 pounds. He was the MVC Wrestler of the Year, who won the Lowell Holiday Tournament and was a finalist at the All-States.
His brother Sidney, finished off a freshman year and that's for the ages, one of the best in state history. While at Shawsheen Tech, he finished 60-0, won the sectional, state, all-states and New England championship titles, as well as the Lowell Holidays. He was named the CAC Wrestler of the Year and the Division 1 State Most Outstanding Wrestler.
James and Sidney's sister, Tayla, a senior at Shawsheen Tech, became the first female in the proud rich tradition of the Rams program to win an all-state title, doing so at 147 pounds. Before that she was a two-time state finalist. She also won the Phillips Academy Tournament, and will be attending that school starting this fall.
The next local All-Scholastic is Wilmington High School senior Tommy Mallinson. He averaged 25 points a game, including setting a school record with 103 three-pointers. He finished with 1,057 career points, becoming one of five players in the history of the program (seventh in the school) to accomplish that feat.
The last two to make it come from the gymnastics squad with Alexa Graziano and Emily Provost, both juniors at WHS and part of the first-year co-op program with Bedford.
Graziano won the State Individual title in the bars as well as taking second on the balance beam. At the Middlesex League meet, Graziano was third in the vault.
Provost, placed second on the bars at the State Individual championship and was third at the team state championship meet.
Both of them were instrumental in the team’s success, which included finishing second at the North Sectionals and third at the State Meet.
SPIZUOCO ALSO HONORED
On the girls basketball team, senior Olivia Spizuoco was one of just four players from all of Division 2 and one of 17 players in the entire state to be named to the Massachusetts Basketball Coaches Association's All-Academic team.
Log In
