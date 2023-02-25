While in high school, Johnny Aylward certainly made a name for himself when he was the quarterback on the 13-0, 2013 Division 3 Super Bowl team.
Over the past few years, he continued to make a name for himself in the game of football. But instead of doing it inbetween the white lines, he has done it on the sidelines.
This past week, Alabama head football coach Nick Saban announced a number of coaching additions to his staff last week, including adding the 26-year-old Aylward.
Aylward, who worked the previous two seasons as an Offensive Analyst at Notre Dame under Offensive Coordinator Tommy Rees, will again work the same role at Alabama, also under Rees who has been named the Crimson Tide's new OC.
Saban, arguably the greatest coach in college football history, has led Alabama to six national championships in 2009, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2017 and 2020.
Saban also added Kevin Steele as the new defensive coach, Austin Armstrong as the new inside linebackers coach, former NFL coach Ken Whisenhunt as a special assistant, John McNulty, who was the OC at Boston College, as an analyst, as well as former NFL star player Haha Clinton-Dix as the program's director of player development.
"We are excited to bring in such a gifted group of coaches to develop our players both on and off the field," Saban said on the team's website. "Kevin, Tommy and Austin have a great mix of energy, enthusiasm and experience that will be a tremendous asset to our program. They are all excellent teachers of the game and fantastic recruiters who bring a wealth of experience and resources to our staff."
Rees comes to Alabama after coaching the quarterbacks at Notre Dame for the past six years (2017-22) and serving as the Fighting Irish's offensive coordinator for the past three seasons (2020-22).
"I have the utmost respect for what Coach Saban has built at Alabama and the tradition of this program," Rees said. "I'm excited to have this opportunity, and I'm looking forward to getting in the meeting room and on the practice field with this team."
After an outstanding playing career for the Irish where he posted a 23-8 (.733) record as the starting quarterback, Rees began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Northwestern in 2015. He spent the 2016 season as an offensive assistant for the San Diego Chargers before returning to his alma mater to coach quarterbacks in 2017.
While at Notre Dame, Rees developed quarterbacks Ian Book, Brandon Winbush and Jack Coan while coordinating a balanced and explosive offense attack. The Fighting Irish ranked 19th nationally in 2021 in scoring offense (35.2 ppg) while Coan led the passing attack to an average of 282.5 yards per game that was 20th nationally. In 2020, ND rushed the ball for 211.1 yards per game to rank 24th nationally and then averaged just under 190 ypg on the ground in 2022.
At Notre Dame, Aylward was listed in 2021 as an offensive analyst for the Irish, and an offensive graduate assistant in 2022.
After leading TMHS to a Super Bowl Championship title, Aylward went on to play a year at Williston Prep, before four years at St. Anselm College.
From there, he was hired by then Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien as an intern on the 2018 staff. He then spent the next two-year as an offensive assistant working with the Texans' wide receivers.
O'Brien, who was let go by the Texans, spent the past two years as the OC for the Crimson Tide and is now serving in the same role for the New England Patriots.
