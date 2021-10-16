TEWKSBURY — Last Thursday, the Tewksbury Memorial High School Boys Soccer team was defeated by Billerica, 2-0, to fall to 2-8-2 on the season. The Indians scored in the first minute of the game before adding a late one with 11 minutes left.
"It was just that one moment when we had that defensive breakdown in the first minute of the game (and Billerica scored)," said head coach Mario Almeida. "We had an opportunity (to score) but we couldn't finish and this guy (Anthony Giordano) takes the ball all the way down the field and scores so we had a defensive breakdown on the back line. It hurts, especially in the first minute of the game."
The score remained 1-0 through halftime and into the second half thanks to two nice saves from Redmen goalie Ryan Melo on back-to-back intight shots in the 8th minute of the second half.
Billerica continued to carry play for almost the entire second half as Dan Burns netted the insurance goal on a nice pass from Colton Jacques to make it 2-0.
Tewksbury's only bid the rest of the way came off the foot of Brady Chapman, who was also intight but his shot was scooped up by the keeper.
"It's hard because as a team we're going through a lot of different things right now, not only emotionally but physically," said Almeida. "We have three or four starters who are not even playing. I don't like to make excuses but the next man has to step up. We're missing Jack (Rennell), Mike (Gaglione), Alex (Almeida), Eric (Impink) and (Justin) Rooney has been battling an ankle injury all season. That's potentially four or five starters who are not helping us. But we will continue coaching the kids, continue playing and we'll see what happens. I never thought in my wildest dreams that this (2-8-2 record) would happen."
Since the team's 3-2 win over Lowell back on September 28, Tewksbury has scored just two goals in four games.
"We had two opportunities in the beginning of the game. The opportunities were there throughout the third of (Billerica's end) but (the shots) were going wide, or over the net, or hit the crossbar," said Almeida. "The (Tewksbury players) are not settling the ball and not looking. They are just taking off-balance shots. It's hard. You have to settle (the ball), you have to make a decision and you have to be able to push the ball wide when (the right shot is not there), so the final third has been an issue for us. Defensively when you make one mistake and you can't score, it puts a lot of (unfair) pressure on your defense that these guys can't make a mistake."
Tewksbury's game against Dracut was postponed due to the Middies have transportation problems. No make-up date has been announced. The Redmen now have six games left on the schedule and will need a very strong finish in order to qualify for the new statewide tournament. On Thursday, the Redmen will travel to Haverhill, who defeated them 2-0 in the first game of the season, and then comes a trip to Central Catholic on Tuesday night at 7:30, followed by games with Lawrence at home on the 21st, at Andover on the 26th and then home vs Methuen on the 28th.
GIRLS SOCCER
It was a rough week for the Girls team, losing 8-0 to North Andover last Thursday and then 5-1 to Haverhill on Monday. After starting out 3-2, the Redmen have since gone 1-5-1 bringing their record to 4-7-1.
"We are struggling defensively and our team morale is down. We are working on bringing it back up," said coach Samantha Tavantzis. "We are also struggling finishing (our scoring opportunities)."
In the loss on Tuesday, Tavantzis said that Gabby Diaz and Ashlyn Nawn had strong games.
