TEWKSBURY - The Tewksbury High field hockey team celebrated Senior Night in grand fashion, scoring a season high in goals while evening its record at 6-6 with a 7-1 victory over Bedford, Tuesday night at Doucette Field.
The rout comes on the heels of a close, hard-fought 5-4 victory over Melrose, also at Doucette, Friday evening. The Redmen are currently in their second three-game win streak of the season.
The victory completes a season series sweep of the Bucs, by the Redmen, after Tewksbury beat them at their place, earlier in the season, 5-0.
Senior Alex Macauda led the onslaught, Tuesday night, with a hat trick, while junior Kat Schille had two goals, and Erin Costello had two assists.
"It's a good amount," said Tewksbury coach Jamie Bruno, of the 12 goals scored in the last two games. "We've been rolling. We've been executing better, so it's good offensively."
In addition to the displays on the sidelines, and the photo op for the seniors and their parents, another tradition is to start, or at least play, all of your seniors on this night.
Bruno was able to get them all in the starting lineup, and they played the entire first quarter while Tewksbury moved out to a 2-0 lead. Macauda scored both goals.
"I'm wicked proud," said Bruno, of her team's Senior Night performance. "We started every senior, from the get-go, and they played the whole first quarter. They worked hard. Just great energy from the moment I got here, tonight."
Bedford kept the game interesting for the remainder of the first half when it scored to make it 2-1, early in the second quarter. The Redmen countered with goals from Kat Schille and Aislin Davis to make it 4-1 at the half. The fourth goal came with four seconds left on the clock, just before halftime.
"I think this field helps, I really do," said Bruno, whose team is now 3-0 at Doucette, this season. "It's an amazing environment to play in and I'm super proud of them. The seniors really led, tonight."
Gabby Couillard joined the scoring parade with the only goal of the third quarter to make it 5-1 after three. Schille sent the game into running time with her second goal of the game, and Macauda scored her third to complete the scoring in the 7-1 final.
"We've been executing on corners, ever since Haverhill. "What we did in practice is really execute on corners. We figured out this is something we have to do better."
In the non-league game with the Lady Red Raiders, Tewksbury jumped out on top in the first quarter, and the chase was on for the rest of the contest. Melrose scored four times but the game was never tied up after the Redmen took a 1-0 lead on the first of two goals by Amanda Ogden. Kat Schille scored her long-awaited first goal of the season to make it 3-1 at the half. It was a 3-2 game going into the fourth quarter.
"They are a group that does not quit, even in the Melrose game," said Bruno. "Nobody dogs it. They are a hundred percent energy, hard workers. I was happy for them tonight."
Tewksbury has two more games against teams they have already beaten this season, but the score of both games was 2-1, and were decided late in the game.
"Anybody in the MVC is tough," said Bruno. "If you don't come out and want it, they'll take it from you. They (Bucs) weren't quitting either. They got one after we scored two, and they wanted more. Every game is hard."
The Redmen will try and extend their win streak to four games when they visit Cawley Stadium on Friday (3:45 p.m.) to take on Lowell. Tewksbury goes to Haverhill Stadium's turf field on Monday to take on the Hillies.
