METHUEN – Back on February 10th, the Tewksbury/Methuen co-op girls' hockey team played fantastic for three periods in a thrilling win over neighbor Andover. It was the third time that these two teams met, with the Red Rangers taking the last two for a 2-1 lead.
As the players and coaches were leaving the rink, it became clear that both teams would meet again – a week later, at the same time and same rink in the semi-final round of the implemented Merrimack Valley Conference-1 Cup.
Once again you knew that the fourth meeting would be nothing but short of another fast-paced, back-and-forth, physical battle which wouldn't be determined until the very end.
And that's exactly what happened last Wednesday night at Methuen High School. The Red Rangers trailed by a goal, only to shock the Warriors with a tally with 4.7 seconds left in regulation to force overtime. After a five-minute scoreless frame, the game went into a shoot-out. A total of ten players had the opportunity with just three scoring, and the edge went to Andover, who would come out of the three-overtime thriller with a 4-3 victory.
“This was a great game,” said Red Rangers' head coach Sarah Oteri. “There's nothing to be disappointed about. It went back-and-forth and going to a shoot out kind of stinks, but what can you do? I wish we could have played three-on-three (instead). We knew what they were capable of and I thought we played well. We had a couple of lapses, but overall to come back to tie it up, I think there's a lot to be proud of.”
Indeed.
The first two games of this season, the Red Rangers were outscored 12-1, only to completely turn those inexperiences into experiences by going on a tear of 7-2 over their next nine games, including the two wins over Andover, who topped them 7-1 in the second game of the season back on January 13th.
In the early goings of last Wednesday's game, the score could have easily been 7-1. Andover came out extremely strong and fast out of the gate, putting the first seven shots on net, but Tewksbury goalie Michelle Kusmaul (25 saves), came up huge in the period and throughout the game, turning all seven away including two intight shots off the stick of Kalli Archambault.
With 7:18 left in the first, the Red Rangers went on a power play and took advantage of the man-up. Defenseman MJ. Petisce had the puck and slid it over to her left to partner Alexis Raymond, who then put a wrist shot on net. The puck was blocked and fell to the ice and that's when Brook Harb pounced on it and drove it to the back of the net for the 1-0 lead.
That lead remained for just 62 seconds as Lauren Adams of Andover was uncovered in front of the net and was able to get her stick on a loose puck to tie the game up at 1-1.
Tewksbury then re-took the lead with under a minute to go in the period.
After one of the forwards broke up an Andover rush with a beautiful backcheck, the puck squirted loose. Junior Jessica Driscoll collected it and turned on the jets. She skated down the right wing boards, went behind the net and from the left circle, she turned and fired a wrist shot to the far right corner and the Red Rangers had a 2-1 lead with 35 seconds left in the first period.
The score remained that way until the latter part of the second period when Andover's Rose MacLean was able to slip by two defensemen and get a low shot off which found the back of the net to tie the game up at 2-2.
Andover went ahead 3-2 with under 12 minutes to go in the game as Lilly Reeves put home a rebound off a shot taken by Adams.
Both Driscoll and Harb hit the posts with about five minutes to go. Then with 1:14 to go, Kusmaul was pulled for the extra skater. Forty-eight seconds later, Andover was called for a penalty and the Red Rangers had a two-man advantage, now with 26.2 seconds left. In the final seconds, the Red Rangers score in a huge scurry in front of the net. Driscoll took a shot which was saved and somehow Kat Schille found the puck and tapped it home for the dramatic game tying goal coming with 4.7 seconds left.
Neither team scored in the five minute 4-on-4 overtime period. That put the game into a shoot-out. Petisce was the lone scorer for the Red Rangers, while, MacLean and Amy Pinkham had the tallies for Andover. Kusmaul was terrific in the shoot-out, making three saves, the first going to her left, the second with her blocker and the third going low with her stick/body.
“Michelle played great,” said Oteri. “The shoot-outs are never anyone's fault. I know it feels like that when you are a goalie, but she played great the entire game. She kept us in it, and did that for a long time in the shoot out, too. There's nothing you can do. She really played a great game.”
The Red Rangers end the abbreviated season with a 7-5-0 record with all five losses to Chelmsford/Billerica, who went on to win the Cup title, and Andover, the two teams who played in the finals.
“I don't think there's anything else I could have wanted from this season,” said Oteri. “Yeah, we would have liked to be playing on Sunday, but the way that we have improved, the way that our seniors have led, the way that the younger girls stepped up, I don't think I could have envisioned anything better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.