BIDDEFORD, ME – This past week, the Tewksbury Memorial High School boys hockey team participated once again in the annual Maine Tournament, and once again dominated play, winning all three games by a combined score of 16-2.
The three wins puts Tewksbury's record at 4-1-0 overall through the first five games of the season and also improves the program's mark to 42-1-2 in the tournament going back to the 2004-'05 season.
"All around it was a good effort in all three games but I thought we played our best game in the last one against Scarborough," said head coach Derek Doherty. "Before the game I was talking to their coach and he said that his team was waiting to play us this year. I relayed that message to our kids and it didn't go to well (for Scarborough)."
Tewksbury defeated South Portland, 5-1, Yarmouth 4-0 and then Scarborough 6-1. In the win over South Portland, defenseman Tom Barbati led the way with a goal and two assists, while, Will O'Keefe had two goals and his linemate Jason Cooke had a goal and an assist. Caden Connors had the other goal and Campbell Pierce had an assist.
Chase Perault picked up the win in net.
In the win over Yarmouth, O'Keefe had two goals, while, Justin Pecci and John Beatrice had one each. Cooke picked up two assists and Pierce and Barbati had one each. Pat Letourneau got the start in net and earned the win playing the first two periods before freshman Ben O'Keefe played the third period in his first varsity action.
Then in the win over Scarborough, Pierce led the way with three goals and two assists, Cooke had one goal and two assists, while, O'Keefe had a goal and an assist. Kyle Morris had the other goal, while, Cole Stone and Connors each had an assist. Perault and Letourneau split the duties in net with the former picking up the win.
"I think we played hard for all 45 minutes of that Scarborough game and it seems like the forward lines are getting used to one another," said Doherty. "Our first line is obviously clicking, and we're still trying to sort out the second and third lines. We're going to need a third line so we can go."
Doherty said that the team played without forward Sean Lane, who was out all weekend so that enabled several other kids to step up.
"I moved Ryan Flynn up to the second line," said Doherty. "And was with Cole Stone and Kyle Morris. Ryan is just a workhorse, he works extremely hard and is always in the right position. He's just a freshman so of course he's not the most polished player our there just yet, but he works incredibly hard. His effort is certainly above average."
Beatrice, Asa DeRoche, Anthony Pecci and Dan Kusmaul mostly made up the third line.
Defensively in each of the three games, Tewksbury really limited its opponents in the shot department.
"Defensively we're playing better," said Doherty. "We didn't play well defensively against North Andover (in our only loss) but we are getting better. The one kid who is really playing exceptionally well is Andrew Camelio. He's been our fourth or fifth defenseman and both he and Justin Rooney have been playing well. We have the freshman Nick Dicioccio and he's playing well so we're hoping that all continues."
Tewksbury is back in action with a league cross-over game on Thursday against Dracut, before coming home for two straight key divisional games with Boston Latin on Saturday night at 7:15 and then Lincoln-Sudbury next Wednesday at 7:20.
