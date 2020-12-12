WILMINGTON – Several weeks ago, the Town Crier featured the WHS Boys Soccer teams from the early to mid-1970s. One of the members of the very successful 1972 team was the late Steve Winston.
In this week's Town Crier, we are featuring the WHS soccer team from 1990 team which lost in the Division 3 Eastern Mass Championship game. The assistant coach of that team was Steve Winston.
Coincidence? I think not.
In June of 2001, Winston passed away at the young age of 46. It was the same week when his very good friend Dick Scanlon, who was the head soccer coach passed away. Winston worked under Scanlon as the JV Boys Soccer coach for almost 20 years and they were not only terrific coaches, but also great friends.
Winston played two years of varsity soccer and graduated from WHS in 1973. Besides his duties as the JV soccer coach, he also volunteered his time as a youth softball and soccer coach in Tewksbury, mostly when his three daughters, Meghan, Courtney and Lindsey were playing. He was also involved in Wilmington High Alumni Athletic events.
For years Steve ran his own breakfast restaurant, “Winston's Coffee Shop” in North Wilmington before he sold it and worked in the Laborer's Union for the last few years of his life.
It's been 19 years since his passing and certainly he has been missed by so many people. With this being the 30th anniversary of the 1990 team, we thought we would highlight a guy, who was not only a big part of that program's success with his incredible knowledge of the game, the ability to teach and lead student-athletes to be their best on and off the field, but he was a first-class person and great friend to so many people in Wilmington, in Tewksbury and wherever he went.
“Steve was such a great guy,” said David DiCenso, one of the two captains and the goalie of the 1990 varsity soccer team. “You could talk to Steve about anything. He treated everyone the same. He would tell us to come down to his place to have breakfast. Guys would always go down there in groups, have breakfast and Steve would tell us stories. He would always talk about the 80's soccer teams and how tough everyone was and that just made you want to play for him. You didn't want to let him down either. He would always have the JV guys ready if they were going to be called up for whatever reason. He was always preparing you.
“He was my goalie coach basically. He would always take me off to the side and work with me. He gave me shinguards that I wore. I never took them off and I still have them and I can't throw them out. He did a lot of goalie drills with me. He would talk to me about the position. I had a good idea on how to play goalie, but he was always on top of everything. He would work with me on reactions and things like that. I thought you just had to be athletic and your job was to stop the ball, but he would have me do blind reaction drills, turning around and throwing the ball, play to a whistle and find the ball, catch the ball at different heights and stuff like that. He was always good like that.
“He was such a stand-up guy and you always just wanted to play hard for him. It was fun having him on the bench during the state tournament games. I also really enjoyed playing for him at the JV Level during my freshman year and then halfway through my sophomore year before I got called up to the varsity.”
SO MANY MEMORIES
The week that Winston, Scanlon as well as Kara Irving, a former WHS Girls Soccer player who graduated two years earlier, passed, I wrote a column about the loss of the three of them. Here's what I said (with some small changes added) about Steve, who I considered to be a great friend and true mentor to me for so many years.
“I've known Steve Winston for a long time. When he was the manager of an adult softball team, Winston's Coffee Shop/Coombs Furniture, and was short a player one game, he let me, a 17-year-old official scorer of the league, be the ninth player as the second baseman so the two teams could play. Although it was just a scrimmage because Steve's team ultimately forfeited, I thought I was playing in the Major Leagues being able to play with “the older guys.” It was such an awesome memory. It's a night I'll never forget. I also will never forget being so nervous during the game that my first throw to first baseman Tommy Gracia — another longtime good friend — sailed way over his head, over the fence and landing in the first base bleachers. Thankfully there were no spectators sitting there.
“A few months before that softball game, Winston tried very hard to get me to play for his JV soccer team at WHS. At that time, I hadn't played soccer since I was maybe ten and that's why I elected not to play, thinking I wouldn't be good enough. I sure wish I took him up on his offer. I wish I knew then what I know now. Had I played for such a great guy, I would have had a complete blast, regardless if I couldn't trap a ball, or if I never saw the field.
“After graduating high school, I would visit Steve almost every morning before I went off to my college classes. I would almost always get a coffee, a cinnamon raisin bagel and the Boston Herald, all to take with me as I headed off to school. While I waited for my order, Steve would be cooking away for a jammed packed breakfast crowd, but would always talk to me about sports, my life and my family, all the while he served delicious pancakes and eggs to his customers. Whenever I left, he would jokingly call me the next Gerry Callahan.
“This past winter at one of the WHS ice hockey tournament games, I ran into Steve, who had the biggest smile on his face as he was loving life. Once again we had a great conversation and once again he called me the next Gerry Callahan. I unfortunately never saw him after that (or became the next Gerry Callahan).”
MORE THAN A COACH
Certainly there's hundreds of kids who will always remember having Steve as their coach, while there are hundreds and thousands of people from within the town, who got to know him at the coffee shop.
“As a member of the WHS Boys Soccer team from 1995-1998, I remember Steve as a man who loved kids, and had a passion for soccer,” said Matt Kacamburas on Winston's obituary page notice. “I also remember the days back in middle school, when I would wake up an hour early and ride my bike to 'Winston's' before school. He had a way with kids that made them want to go back there each morning. He will be greatly missed.”
On the same page, Steve's daughter Courtney wrote an incredible message about her father, which sums up perfectly who he was, and the impact he had with so many people, especially his three daughters, who I know he loved so incredibly much.
“You were the best father anyone could possibly have. You never got mad at the three of us for doing things that we knew we shouldn't be doing. You always talked things out with us whenever we were in a bad mood or had a bad day. You would always make us laugh. You always put us first before anything else, even if you really wanted to do something for yourself you would make sure we were alright first …
“…Meghan, Lindsey and I know that you will always be a part of us and we know that you will always be watching over us to make sure that we are being good and not fighting with each other. Words can't describe how much the three of us miss you and wish you were still here with us. We know that they must have needed you more up there because you were such a great dad and friend, who was always willing to help other people. Well I hope you and Dick (Scanlon) are having fun up there. I can see you both now walking onto a soccer field laughing and being happy, and having a good time because you aren't in pain anymore. I will always love you dad.”
We all love ya Steve and haven't forgotten about you. I second Courtney's thoughts. I hope you are having fun up there with Dick, laughing and being happy.
