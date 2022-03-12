Woburn, MA (01801)

Today

Periods of rain and snow. Windy. High 42F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Snowfall around one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Decreasing cloudiness and windy. Low 21F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.