BILLERICA – After a year’s absence, high school tournament hockey has returned to Massachusetts, and last Thursday night at the Hallenborg Pavilion, tournament starved hockey fans got a reminder of just what they had been missing when Shawsheen Tech and West/East Bridgewater squared off in an instant classic in the first round of the MIAA Division 4 State Tournament.
In a game that featured four lead changes, Shawsheen took the only lead that truly mattered when sophomore forward Chase Darcey scored his second goal of the game 1:07 into overtime to give the Rams a thrilling 5-4 victory that propelled them into the round of 16 where they squared off with Winthrop on Wednesday night.
The No. 12 Rams trailed the No.21 Vikings 4-3 with time winding down in the third period when Darcey scored his first goal of the game, knotting the score at 4-4 with 1:47 left in regulation. In the 4-on-4 eight minute overtime session, Darcey wasted little time in sending the Hallenborg crowd (or most of it, anyway), home happy.
With Shawsheen applying pressure early in the extra session, Darcey’s older brother, junior forward Brady Darcey dropped a nice backhand pass back to the left point where freshman defenseman Larry Cullity alertly passed it behind the net where it came to Chase Darcey behind the right side of the net. Darcey then scored on a wraparound from behind the left side of the net, just barely managing to tuck the puck in between the goalie’s pads and the post, setting off a wild celebration.
“He tried that same move that he scored on three times, so the third time was the charm,” Shawsheen coach Chuck Baker said. “He’s got great hands and he’s got a great imagination with the puck. I don’t know how he squeezed that in, but it squeezed in so we will take it.”
Thursday night was one of those games where the cliché that “it’s a shame somebody had to lose” really held true, as both teams battled from the opening puck drop with to the final whistle of the overtime period. The game featured everything you would want in a tournament game, from great goals, to great saves to tempers flaring and then finally a dramatic finish. Baker and his players were obviously ecstatic to get the win, but for Baker, just being back on the ice for a post season game was very rewarding as well.”
“It’s awesome to have the tournament back, and then on top of it, basically having the last two years without it, it was definitely a different feel,” Baker said. “The kids were probably a little more nervous than usual, but they were really excited. The student body was excited, and they were great tonight. They have been great all season long, but tonight was even more special than that. It was great to be back playing some tournament hockey.”
In addition to Darcey’s two goals, the Rams also got individual tallies from sophomore forward Kyle Gray of Wilmington, as well freshman forward Dylan Higson and sophomore forward Liam Milne of Wilmington. Shawsheen also got a pair of assists from Tom Sampson as well as two each from Cullity and Brady Darcey. Junior goalie Aiden MacLeod made 17 saves in net to pick up the win.
The Rams trailed 2-1 at the end of two periods, setting up a wild final 15 minutes of regulation and overtime, with two lead changes in the third period alone. The Rams tied it up early in the final frame when Higson scored with 12:12 left in the game, barely keeping the puck in at the blue line before going into the Vikings zone on a 1-on-2 and splitting the Viking defenders and then beating the goalie low to the stick side.
Shortly thereafter, Milne would give the Rams the lead. After a faceoff win in the Shawsheen end by Higson, Milne, pounced on the loose puck and raced up the left side of the ice, beating Vikings goalie Brayden Bates with a shot from the left faceoff circle that eluded the eighth grade netminder low to the glove side.
West/East Bridgewater was not deterred, however, as they came right back to take the lead with two goals in a nine second span. Sophomore defenseman Sam Hall got things started with his second goal of the game with exactly eight minutes left in the game. Moments later, off the ensuing faceoff, junior forward Brett Peterson scored at the 7:51 mark to give the Vikings the lead.
If the quick strike offense of the Vikings had discouraged the Rams, you never would have known it. In fact, the Rams seemed to respond with some of their best hockey of the night, controlling play for most of the rest of regulation. Both Gray and junior forward Nick Calouro of Tewksbury each had chances in the final five minutes to tie the game, but Bates was equal to the task until Darcey finally tied things up with 1:47 left.
Sampson made a great play to set up the game tying goal, keeping the puck in the zone and skating into the slot, putting a tough backhand shot on net. Bates would make the save, but Darcey was there to pounce on the rebound and tuck the puck in low to the glove side to knot things up at 4-4.
With the win, the No.12 Rams (15-5-1) advanced to the round of 16, where they squared off against No. 5 Winthrop on Wednesday night at Larsen Rink. Results of the game were not known as of the Town Crier’s press time, but Baker knew his team would need to be even better against Winthrop than they were against West/East Bridgewater.
“I don’t think we played particularly well in the second period. I told them we have to put three periods together in the tournament. We have kind of had that problem all season where we had one period where we didn’t play well and we did it again tonight,” Baker said. “I think they like to keep it interesting. This is our third OT win of the season, so we seem to have the luck of that, but that won’t last as we start to face the iron of the tournament.”
At the same time, however, Baker was very proud of how his team of mostly inexperienced players responded to their first taste of post season play.
“We weathered the storm in the second period, and we came back gritty and I told them, that is how we are going to have to win,” Baker said. “We are so young still, and a little inexperienced. These kids had never played in a state tournament game. We don’t have many kids that have had any state tournament experience in that room, so they are enjoying this and we will move on to next week, and see what happens.”
