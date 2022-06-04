HINGHAM – There's different ways you can look at track-and-field. You have your dedicated athletes, who work extremely hard, get better every day and shine at the bigger meets. You have your athletes who suffer an injury and then after a short amount of rest, can suddenly get a burst and surprise many with a great performance or two. Then you have your hidden gems, just really good athletes, who come onto the team and make a significant difference immediately.
This year's Tewksbury Memorial High School Girls Track-and-Field team can be described in those three different ways.
During the two-day Division 4 State Meet, the Redmen saw veteran junior Amanda Ogden, now healthy star Emma Jensen, a young sophomore Jaden Kasule and a newcomer to the team Jayani Santos, all emerge as among the state's best in their respective events, while leading the Redmen to a seventh place out of 31 teams.
Kasule was the lone state champion. Usually a star on the gymnastics mats, she cleared nine feet for the first time and landed on the pole vault mat with a big smile on her face knowing she took home a gold medal.
Jensen, who has put forth tremendous performances over the last few weeks, finished fourth in the 400-meter hurdles at 70.11 and then came back to take fifth in the 110-meter hurdles at 16.45 seconds.
“Emma was huge for us all weekend. She made the All-State meet in the 400-hurdles with a gritty fourth place finish,” said head coach Fran Cusick. “It is only her second time running the event, and Emma is still figuring it out. She ended up fighting it out on the home stretch with (Sara Charbonneau) from Dighton-Rehoboth, and finished just barely ahead of her with her 70.11 time compared to (Charbonneau's) 70.16 (time). Emma came back a few days later to place fifth in the 100 hurdles in a personal record time.”
Santos who is brand new to track this season, continued to come out of nowhere to take fourth in the 200-meters at 26.26. She also joined Ogden and sisters Kimsan and Maisan Nguyen to finish third in the 4x100 relay race with a combined time of 51:12 seconds, stamping themselves into this upcoming weekend's All-State Meet.
“Our 4x1 had probably the most exciting event of the day. The 4x1 field was loaded, with three teams ranked ahead of us in Pembroke, Canton, and Wilmington. Amanda Ogden led us off and got us a lead at the first exchange,” said Cusick. “Amanda just barely missed out on the 100 final in a super competitive field, and she was certainly highly motivated to run this one. She handed off to Maisan who ran a great leg and handed off to her sister Kimsan. Kimsan and Wilmington’s runner (Molly MacDonald) were neck-and-neck for most of their leg, and when Jayani Santos got the baton you knew it was going to be a battle in the final 100. Jayani ended up just barely edging out the runner from Wilmington, 51.12 to 51.17 in a thrilling race to secure our spot at All-States.”
Kimsan Nguyen was also 23rd in the 100 at 13.53 seconds. Also competing but not placing included Riley Veits, who was 9th in the pole vault clearing 7-6, Kristina Smith was also 9th but in the javelin throwing 92-1, Ava Piccolo was 12th in the javelin (84-04), 14th in the discus (81-04) and 15th in the shot put (29-02) and then the 4x400 relay team of Jensen, Santos, Maddie Forgione and Kimsan Nguyen was 9th at 4:18.03.
“Overall, it was a great day for our team and we are looking forward to moving on to the All-State meet,” said Cusick.
