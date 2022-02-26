WILMINGTON – Two teams with a lot of history with one another, but also heading in different directions, met for an afternoon tilt on Tuesday afternoon.
The No. 1 ranked Tewksbury Redmen, coming off wins over Boston Latin and Billerica, including the first one giving the team its first league title since 2016, traveled next door to face a Wildcat team, sporting just five wins on the season and coming off a dismal 9-1 loss to Burlington, a team they defeated earlier in the season.
As advertised, Tewksbury was quicker, more physical and dominated the ‘Cats early and often to a tune of 7-1. The win pushes the Redmen to a 17-2-0 record, while Wilmington falls to 5-13-1.
Both teams have one regular season game left on Thursday before the Division 2 state playoff seeds are announced on Saturday. A win for Tewksbury on Thursday against Concord-Carlisle not only will secure the top spot in the tournament, but will also finish the season 13-0 against league competition.
“We’re trying right now to fine tune some things and set our goals, know what they are and try to implement things on the ice,” said Redmen head coach Derek Doherty. “We can’t take things for granted. You have to go out there and play hard for three periods and I thought we did tonight. You have to adjust to how other teams play against you so it’s different every night. We’re pretty strong all-around but we have some things that we still need to work on like everyone else does. Now we’re starting to score goals which is key.”
Tewksbury scored seven of them, starting with the first coming at 1:50 into the game by Cole Stone. That followed with Matt Cooke to take a 2-0 lead after the first period. The Redmen broke it open in the second period with four goals by Tyler Barnes, Jason Cooke, Matt Cooke again, Caden Connors and Jeremy Insogna. Jason Cooke’s blast from the right circle came while Tewksbury was short-handed, and then he assisted on Connors’ power play goal.
Jason Cooke and Sean Lane picked up two assists each, while, Cooper Robillard, Justin Rooney, Insogna, Connors, Nick Dicioccio, Aaron Connelly and Stone had one assist each. Goalie Ben O’Keefe also had an assist and came away with 22 saves for the win.
Wilmington’s goal was scored by Nathan Alberti. Goalie Liam Crowley saw 36 shots ands made a handful of terrific saves.
“I was glad that we battled the whole time. (Tewksbury’s) a different kind of team that we have faced,” said Wilmington head coach Steve Scanlon. “The good teams in our league like Arlington it’s the speed (difference). With these guys, they are a heavy team and just hard to play against. They are strong, they have enough skills and they have the speed. The kid is good in the net and against them you’re not getting a lot (of scoring chances).
“They have some big, strong defensemen so they make it hard for you. They haven’t won sixteen games by accident. I think it’s one of the best teams that (Derek Doherty) has had. This (Tewksbury) team is really balanced. There’s some dangerous kids lower in the line-up.”
In Tewksbury’s 8-3 win over Billerica, Jason Cooke had a hat trick, while Connors had two goals and an assist. Matt Cooke had a goal and an assist, Tyler Barnes had two assists, while Dicioccio and Insogna had one goal each and Brady Chapman, Lane and Cody Mercuri had one assist each.
After these two games, Jason Cooke now has 96 career points and Connors has 84 as they both try to reach the 100-point plateau in their careers.
With the state tournament coming up next week, Doherty knows that winning by scores of 8-3 and 7-1 are probably not going to happen.
“We talk about (not being cocky) every single day,” he said. “When we won our state championship, we weren’t supposed to win it. We were overachievers. We did things as a team together, and we worked hard and we won because of that. This team right here we have a lot of great talent, but you have to play as a team and you have to play hard every single day, and especially every shift that you’re on the ice.”
Before the tournament does start, a win for Tewksbury over CC would make it a perfect season against league opponents.
“We are not making up the Acton-Boxboro game so it would have been 14 games. If we can do it, and win, that would be something special. I don’t believe any of (the) teams (that I have coached here) have done that before. Concord-Carlisle has been playing very, very well lately so it won’t be an easy task,” said Doherty.
For Wilmington, they will end the regular season against Beverly in a non-league contest, and regardless of the outcome should still be one of the top 32 ranked teams in the new playoff format. Scanlon was asked what his team needs to do to turn things around.
“We have to score some goals. We have to better with our forecheck and we have to better in our defensive zone,” he replied.
MVC ALL-STARS
The MVC announced its league all-stars with Caden Connors earning the Player of the Year, while brothers Jason and Matt Cooke, defenseman Nick Dicioccio and goalie Ben O’Keefe (0.93 save percentage) have all been named to the All-Conference team.
Derek Doherty was also named the Coach of the Year.
