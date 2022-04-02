TEWKSBURY — At the varsity level, the Tewksbury High Girls Basketball team had a very successful season under the direction of first year coach Joel Mignault, going 11-11 on the season, including winning a preliminary round state tournament game over Revere.
With the loss of five seniors off of that team, however, the Redmen will obviously have some spots to fill next season. Thankfully for them, it appears that some very capable reinforcements are on the way, starting at the junior varsity level, where the Redmen recently completed an impressive 12-2 record under the direction of coach Danielle DePierro.
Under DePierro, a former 1,000 point scorer for the Redmen and a 2010 graduate of TMHS, the Redmen played a sound all around style, excelling both offensively and defensively on their way to their 12-win season. They also learned some valuable lessons on game strategy and techniques.
“Throughout the season, our team improved so much,” DePierro said. “I would say our offense is something that continuously got better every game. The girls could execute and call plays on their own by the end of the season. They learned how to move with a purpose and create space to drive to the hoop. Not to mention we had the best defense in the league.”
That all around effort was particularly evident in the Redmen’s win over Central Catholic early in the season. DePierro knows as well as anyone that any time Tewksbury can pick up a win over Central, it is something worth celebrating, and this game was no exception.
Central Catholic game was our best game. Central has always had a great program and it felt so good to beat them,” DePierro said. “Every girl contributed to the key win. They were focused and locked in the whole game. This game set the tone for the season and we knew we had something special.
One of the things that made this season so special for DePierro and the Redmen was that they got contributions throughout the roster. There were a couple of players, however, who stood out for their efforts both on offense and on defense.
“I am so proud all the girls on the team. Each of them contributed to the success we had throughout the entire season. To come out on top, it took all 12 girls working together and playing in sync,” DePierro said. “Our offense was led by the scoring machine Alyssa Adams. Her court vision is extremely impressive and she seems to always get her teammates involved. On the defensive side, Skylar Auth was a force to be reckoned with. She had very quick hands and active feet, allowing her to lead the team in steals. Varsity level is competitive, but with hard work, determination and patience, there is a future for many of my girls.”
As successful as the season was, the best part of the season for DePierro and her players was simply having the opportunity to play together, and more importantly, play a somewhat normal season after dealing with COVID restrictions the season before.
“The girls really enjoyed being able to get back out on the court and play,” DePierro said. “It seems things are finally getting back to normal and the girls are enjoying themselves and their teammates being all together both on and off the court.”
The members of the Tewksbury High Girls Junior Varsity Basketball team were Alyssa Adams, Aislin Davis, Skylar Auth, Stephanie Mercurio, Kristina Smith, Paige Crowley, Tea Nickerson, Ava Spinale, Mackenzie Hickey, Julia Moura, Rebecca Boudreau and Avery Della Piana.
FRESHMEN GIRLS BASKETBALL
While the junior varsity likely offers the most immediate assistance to the varsity roster, the Tewksbury High Freshman Girls Basketball team also appears to offer a great deal of promise for the future as well, with the Redmen having recently completed their season with a splendid 10-1 record of their own.
Redmen coach Jamie Bruno was of course proud of her team for putting together such an impressive season, and she was even prouder of what they were able to accomplish this season while overcoming several obstacles, including at times having a very limited roster.
“Our record of 10-1 means a lot to me as their coach. At most practices we only had six to seven girls to practice with. As we all know, that can be difficult to work with when it comes to running an offense against a defense,” Bruno said. “None of us made excuses and as a team we worked extremely hard each practice to get better. We improved in our man to man defense throughout the season and that really showed later in the season. My big thing is having a team that is willing to practice just like they would play in the game. The team I had this season did exactly that and it shows in their record this season.”
In fact, when asked to pick out some highlights of the season it was difficult for Bruno to narrow down her favorites. However, there were a few that will stick with Bruno when she looks back on the season,
“I thought all games truly stood out this season because of this team's hard work and determination to get the win. That being said I am extremely proud of our 33-32 win against Dracut this season,” Bruno said. “We were losing at half time and worked hard as a team to come back to win the game. Another huge win was against Central Catholic this season, and also two huge wins against Andover at Andover this season. Any time we can beat the three teams above us means we worked hard, and came out with a deserving win.”
It might be a bit early in their careers to determine just how much these freshmen will eventually contribute at the varsity level, but Bruno knows a talented basketball player when she sees one, and she knows she’s got several of them on this team.
“I have to say I loved this group and believe in all of them so much! I hope all of them try to have bright futures in the program,” Bruno said. “I do see Paige Crowley as being a very strong point guard in the future within the program. She has the ability to get to the basket and shoot the three ball. Ella MaCallister was also a strong scoring presence at the center position this season. She is also extremely coachable. Paige, Ella and Makayla Stovesand stood out for their scoring ability.
“Once again though this whole team stood out to me and we would not have won without everyone I had on this year's team. Everyone contributed and I see a bright future for the TMHS Girls Basketball program.”
When she looks back on this season, Bruno will no doubt remember her team’s outstanding record. But more than that, she will remember the tremendous effort that went into achieving that record.
“It was an amazing season in which everyone came together to play hard each game and practice. There was great communication defensively, and on the bench,” Bruno said. “It's certainly a group of young ladies I will not ever forget. A season to be remembered for sure! Ten straight wins within the MVC is no easy task no matter what level of play, and this team did just that. I am extremely proud of this team.”
The members of the Tewksbury High Freshman Girls basketball team included Jamielynn Walker, Makayla Stovesand, Alivia Ronan, Erin Costello, Claudia Melo, Anya Cranston and Ella MaCallister. Paige Crowley also saw time with the Freshman team, but was often called up to the junior varsity.
FRESHMAN BOYS BASKETBALL
Often times, especially at the sub varsity level, a team’s record does not tell the full story of just what kind of season that team had. In the case of the Tewksbury High Boys Freshman Basketball team, this certainly seems to hold true.
The youngest group of Redmen posted a respectable, but not spectacular 8-11 record on the season, but the total wins and losses only tells part of the story for this team, who won four of their final six games of the season after getting off to a bit of a sluggish start. The turning point in the season for the Redmen may very well have come in a midseason win over MVC rival Lowell.
“We had a slow start to the season as we were just learning to play as a team. But with some timely additions after the first few weeks of the season, we began to really come together and take off,” Tewksbury coach Dan Kassner said. “The kids competed hard in practice which translated to the games as we got into the middle of the season. Our win against Lowell was really big for our confidence. We played hard and won that game on grit and defense. It was definitely a defining moment for our team.”
The Redmen had several other big wins during the season, particularly down the home stretch, which Kassner once again credited to the team’s tremendous work ethic.
“We improved immensely over the course of the season. We played one of our best games of the season against Malden to close out the year. I am really proud of the compete level that this group showed,” Kassner said. “Even when things weren’t going our way, this team played together, supported each other, and wanted team success over individual success.”
With a freshman team full of players all getting their first experience at the high school level, Kassner and his assistant coach David Stein needed each and every player to contribute if the team was going to be successful. Thankfully for the coaching staff, that is exactly what they got, as each player had a role in the team’s improved play as the season went on.
“We had some really great play by everyone on the team. Khai Hieu, Jaden Maxi, and Vinny Ciancio had great seasons and led the team throughout the year. Owen Caggiano, Kallebe DaSilva, Joey Barletta, Aayush Ranjit, and Mason Vietz play significant roles as well,” Kassner said. “And Andrew Ryder, John Erskine, Zach Russo, and Ryan Saad all had their moments in games to help this team compete and win.
“I also want to give a special shout out to Sal Catanzano. He got hurt early in the year, but never relented. He came to every practice and supported his team at every game. And in the final week he came back, earned his minutes, and played really well. Coach Stein and myself are really proud of each and every one of these kids.”
In the end, what Kassner and Stein will remember most about this team was how hard they worked to improve, overcoming any obstacles put before them. He is hoping to see more from this group of players in the years to come.
“This season went smoothly with only minor disruptions because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But overall, I am proud of the way these kids focused on working together as a team, staying safe at practice and at games, and competing as a group,” Kassner said. “We had a great year this year and I think this group has a lot of potential moving forward in this program.”
BOYS JV BASKETBALL
It was somewhat of a rollercoaster of a season for the Tewksbury High Junior Varsity Basketball team, as the Redmen experienced the highs and lows of a 9-10 season, starting off very strong before suffering a midseason dip and then bouncing back to finish strong under the direction long time JV coach Bob Briggs.
Specifically, the Redmen started the season 5-2, before scuffling though a six-game losing streak midway through season, and then bouncing back to end their season on a three game winning streak. The improvement this team made over the course of the season was evident to Briggs in the way they finished up their campaign.
“The season started off well and we were winning games by ten to twenty points but ended up on a terrible six game losing streak,” Briggs said. “This team was definitely an up and down team. I never knew what team was going to show up. Pulling out solid practices with seven and eight players was tough and keeping them focused was a constant battle. I would say that some of our practices led to the way we played the next game. While the team was up and down, most players improved dramatically during the season.”
One thing the Redmen could never be accused of this season was being boring. They played four overtime games on the season, winning two of the four contests. One of those games, a mid-January matchup on the road against Methuen, did not result in a Tewksbury victory, but was still a game that Briggs will look back on as a valuable experience for his team.
“We were getting beat up pretty bad for three quarters being out played in toughness and down by 14,” Briggs said. “But, after a quick timeout in the fourth we decided to go man press and cut the lead quickly even taking a 50-49 lead late in the fourth. Methuen was able to tie the game up and we went into overtime. Our overtime effort was not what it should have been and we lost 57-50. Our guys showed in this early season game that they could overcome a deficit and still have a chance to win.”
Another one of the overtime contests, a January 14 clash with Lawrence would once again end up in a Tewksbury loss, once again by a score of 57-50. But this one featured a dramatic shot in regulation by Jerry Kerlegrand to force the extra session.
“Down by three with three seconds on the clock and the full length of the floor to go, Kyle Cummings threw a designed long bomb to the center of the opposite foul line while Kenny Nguyen jumped up and made an unbelievable catch then kicked it out to Jerry for a bank three right at the buzzer,” Briggs said.
The Redmen roster was made up of eight sophomores and three freshman, with many of the players showing great promise of being able to contribute at the varsity level in the near future.
Sophomores Timmy Bradley and Kyle Cummings were two of the Redmen’s most consistent players during the year, with Bradley averaging about 14 points per game with a few games eclipsing the 20-point mark. Cummings best all-around game came in a contest where he had 24 points, five steals and ten rebounds.
“Timmy is an outstanding ball handler and loves to take it hard to the hoop. His shooting ability improved as the season went on. Timmy has a shot at seeing some varsity minutes next year if he improves his defense a bit. He can be a very good defender when focused,” Briggs said. “Kyle Cummings (Mr. Smooth) was my most consistent player overall. Kyle is very competitive, but also composed, and most of his 20-point games came very quietly. He was a very good defender by being able to anticipate where the ball was going. Kyle is a coach's player. He listens and does everything you ask him to do. Kyle will be competing for playing time on varsity next year. Working on his right-handed skills will be a must to make that happen.”
Other outstanding offensive shooters for the Redmen included sophomores Noah Russo and Jerry Kerlegrand, as well as Danny Sullivan.
“Danny is a coach's player. Danny made very few mistakes on the court.” Briggs said. “His basketball IQ is outstanding. He will need to get quicker in order to see varsity time next year.”
The only freshman to stay on the JV roster the entire season was Phil Lombardi, and Briggs says there was very good reason for that.
“Phil has potential to play three years of varsity after his fantastic JV season,” Briggs said. “Phil is a smart and confident offensive player. Phil will need to pick up his defensive skills for next year in order to help the Redmen win some games. He was exciting to watch and he always works hard in practice.”
Sophomores Justin Magee and Adam Saad rounded out the Redmen squad. While they did not see a lot of playing time, they had a valuable role with the team.
“That is not to say they didn't work hard. Justin will need to be more confident on the court and he always went hard at practice.” Brigg said. “Adam (Freedom) was one of my favorite players to coach. Adam worked hard and when he did get in a game, he did all the right things. He was fierce on the boards and pulled down rebounds on both ends of the floor. Adam will also have to get quicker and more confident for next year.”
Briggs doesn’t know what the future will hold for the players on his roster, but whatever happens going forward, he is glad he got to enjoy this season with them.
“Overall, it was an enjoyable season with some good wins, and we lost a few real close games. The kids were excited to play and they were a close group,” Briggs said. “As with all sports, a few of them will come back better and the work they put into the game of basketball will show and unfortunately, some won't. Hopefully, if this is the last season they will have in their basketball career, they enjoyed the game as much as I enjoyed coaching.”
JUNIOR VARSITY HOCKEY
It literally doesn’t get any better than it was for the Tewksbury High Boys Varsity Hockey team this past season, as the Redmen went 23-2 and captured the Division 2 state championship with a win over Canton at TD Garden recently.
And unfortunately for opponents of the Redmen, it doesn’t look like the success of the Tewksbury Hockey program is going to end any time soon, as they Redmen’s Junior Varsity squad recently wrapped up a very successful 13-1-2 season of their own. While success at the junior varsity level doesn’t necessarily automatically translate into success at the varsity level, this young group of Redmen appears to have what it takes to compete at the next level.
“This was a great group to coach. For a JV team, we had impressive talent from top to bottom and an even better work ethic,” Redmen coach Shawn Scott said. “They worked extremely hard in practice and came ready to play on game day. If we had one flaw it was getting off to slow starts in away games. We acknowledged it and discussed it and the kids did a great job at improving on that and capping it off with a big road win at Billerica. We also had fantastic leadership this year from the players that moved back and forth from the varsity team. That helps a lot as a coach and is important to the future success of the program.”
There were many big wins for the Redmen this season, but as Scott mentioned, one of the best may have been the late season win over a Billerica team bent on gaining some revenge against the Redmen.
“Looking at our record, you can see the kids clearly played well on the season as a whole but the one that sticks out to me would have to be the second to last game of the season at Billerica,” Scott said. “We had played them and won a close one goal game at home in our season opener and we were now heading to their rink with our undefeated season on the line. We knew Billerica was going to be another strong test and it would take our best to beat them. The kids came out flying and pulled off another hard fought, one goal win. It was really fun to watch.”
Much like the varsity Redmen who were powered to the state title by some superstars, but mostly be a total team effort, the JV version of the Redmen used that same philosophy of getting contributions from their entire roster on their way to their great season
“Honestly, we had talent and flashes of brilliance from just about everyone on our roster but our greatest asset was our depth,” Scott said. “We had great leadership from the forwards Cody Mercuri, Andrew Della Piana, Andrew Whynot, and Aiden MacDonald, as well as defensemen Michael Connors, Robert Began, John Ragucci and goaltender David Karlburg all of which were pulling double duty on the varsity and JV teams.
“We also had top offensive production from young and talented sophomores PJ Civatrese and Ryan Baker as well as freshman Jason Lavoi, real strong defense from a pair of freshmen in David Bourque and Lincoln Crane. Forwards Victor Pacheco, Ben Doucette and Jake Civatrese were also solid all year long and played key roles on our penalty kill unit.”
Winning so many games and being part of a program which won the state championship was obviously the highlight of the season for the Redmen. But, along with that, just being able to be back together as a team on a full-time basis after two COVID impacted season was another victory in itself.
“It was so good to be back to a mostly normal season. We did have a couple of games cancelled around Christmas time but overall things were much better,” Scott said. “The biggest thing for us was having the locker room back. It was very difficult to prepare for a game when the kids were showing up in their equipment and tying their skates in the stands. Even more importantly, the locker room is where a hockey family is born and the kids missed out on that last year.”
For Scott and his fellow coach Donny MacLaren, what happened off the ice with this group was just as much fun as what happened on the ice.
“It's obviously more fun to coach when you are winning games but it was the kids off the ice that made it even more enjoyable for coach MacLaren and I,” Scott said. “They were a fantastic group of kids and a lot of fun to be around. They won a lot of games and a few by several goals, but they always won with class and great sportsmanship. It was a true pleasure to coach this group of kids.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.