TEWKSBURY – Admittedly, last year's cross-country season was not the best for Erin Sands. A junior at the time, she went through some injuries, missed some meets and had some inconsistent times.
In order to rectify those disappointing times, she decided that instead of staying on her couch watching television during the six months of quarantine, she would do something about it.
"I really put a lot of effort into my training and school work, trying to keep busy (during the quarantine)," she said. "I spent a lot of time running, cross-training and doing strength exercises. I did mostly everything outside but sometimes on the treadmill.
"I trained a lot. I really increased my training during that time especially because we didn't have any races to rely on. I probably ran six or seven days a week and my mileage got up to about 50 miles per week."
In addition to running seven or eight miles a day, she also participated in Coach Fred Doyle's summer cross-country program, which met a few days a week once school was completed and the state's restrictions were lifted. Towards the end of that session and just before this fall season was to start, she got nicked up again, but she's hoping that won't set her back.
"I felt really good after all of that training, but unfortunately I hurt a tendon in my right foot so I'm biking for now so hopefully I'll be back ready to go soon. It happened just a few weeks ago, right before the season was supposed to start," she explained.
For her that's a bummer, since she is expected to be one of the senior leaders on what potentially could be an outstanding team led by Makayla Paige and Izzie Carleton, as well as a handful of other returners, who all showed strong potential last year as freshmen and sophomores.
"I think we are going to do really well," said Sands. "I'm hoping that our times will show that, but just the team dynamic this year, I really love it especially after being apart for so long so it's just so nice to be back here with everyone again.
“Really at this point, I'm just glad that we are having a season and we get to spend time with each other. Running during quarantine without the girls was challenging but I'm glad to be back with them all."
Last year Sands finished 52nd at the MVC Championship Meet with a time of 23:37, which was a "real bad day for me". She said her best 5K time is in the 21-minute range.
“I have a ton of respect for Erin as she is one of, if not the, hardest workers in our program,” said head coach Fran Cusick. “She has really embraced the distance running mindset and has an insanely high pain threshold. There are many times as a coach where you have to convince kids to commit to doing more, whether it’s more mileage, another rep of a workout, more strength, etc.
“With Erin, it’s actually the opposite situation. She is usually asking to run longer, or to do more mileage.”
This will be Erin's third year with the cross-country team after playing soccer as a ninth grader. She also has done indoor and outdoor track each of her last three years, minus the spring season which was lost due to the pandemic. She comes from an athletic family. She said her parents Jeff and Nancy were athletic participating in various sports — but not running — when they grew up, while her older sister Kara was a multi-sport athlete at TMHS graduating two years ago.
"Kara was on the cross-country team with me for two seasons and then we did four seasons of track together and now she's a sophomore at Merrimack. She was the gymnastics captain for one season and then she came back to track and was the track captain," said Erin.
While Kara was a captain during her high school days, that strong leadership quality certainly has rubbed off to younger sister, who is a co-captain on this year's cross-country team along with Paige.
“Erin is a great team leader and such a kind presence for her teammates,” said Cusick. “She is very patient, thoughtful and always thinks of others, which is one of the reasons why I believe she’ll be a great captain. This pandemic has not been easy for a number of reasons, but having someone like Erin on our team is going to make our non-traditional schedule a little easier.
"As an athlete, I know Erin is in great shape and I am excited for her to challenge herself out there this year. She tends to get better the longer the distance so cross country is a good fit for her."
While Erin has some of the same traits as Kara in terms of leadership and running, she said there's differences too — Erin wouldn't be seen anywhere near a balance beam or on a gymnastics mat.
"She can run, but I can't do gymnastics," Erin said while laughing. "Kara's very strong and she still runs a little but she has really put an emphasis on weight training and lifting. That's more of her thing now, but she was a great runner when she was here on the cross-country and track teams. She's really strong in everything she does."
Erin added that those seasons of being teammates with her older sister are ones she'll always remember.
"We are really close and it's sad not having her home, but it was really nice having her on those teams with me just so we got to spend more time together," she said. "We have always been so close and part of that is because we are close in age. Even when she was in high school, we had the same group of friends, so being on the same teams together just gave us another connection."
With the hopes of getting back on the cross-country courses healthy and having all of that off-season training come to fruition, Erin, who is in the top five percent of her academic class and is a member of the National Honor Society, has other big plans in life which don't pertain to running.
"I'm looking at some schools and right now I really like Holy Cross and Amherst," she said. "I'd like to do major in English and potentially do a pre-med track. I'm thinking that I'd like to be a doctor. With my undergrad, I really want to focus on writing so I can have the freedom to do anything post-grad. If the doctor thing happens, I'd like to work in pediatrics and I also like sciences so maybe something in neuroscience."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.