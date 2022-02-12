BILLERICA – While their biggest news of the week came on Sunday with their win at the Massachusetts State Vocational Meet, the Shawsheen Tech Wrestling team also had a great week of dual meets, going 4-0 on the week, highlighted by sweeping a quad meet on Sunday in Wilmington against Wilmington, Reading and BC High. The sweep of the quad followed a big win on Wednesday over Burlington in a dual meet.
The 4-0 week improved the Rams to 13-5 on the season, and along with the win in the voke tournament, gave them some great momentum as they prepare for this weekend’s Division 1 North Sectional Tournament at Methuen High School.
The Rams didn’t just win all four of their matches on the week, they completed dominated their competition, not scoring less than 54 points in any of their matches. The quad meet on Saturday was a perfect example of their domination, as they swept to victory by scores of 54-15 over BC High, 57-14 over Wilmington and 60-12 over Reading.
“I told the kids going in that this was a good opportunity for us to improve our record if we just went in and took care of business,” Shawsheen coach Doug Pratt said. “I felt like we were probably the better team, but you still have to take care of business, and we definitely did that. We had a really good day.”
Having an especially good day for the Rams were several wrestlers who went 3-0 on the day, including freshman star Sid Tildsley, who had three pins at 132 pounds, as did sophomore Caleb Caceres who did the same at 138.
Other wrestlers with three pins on the day included Ben Gooltz at 160 pounds and Jake Metcalf at 170. Senior captain Lucien Tremblay went 3-0 on the day at 120 pounds with two pins and a forfeit, as did freshman Brayton Carbone at 106. Tyler Mantey of Tewksbury, in a preview of what would be a very good day at the voke tournament on Sunday, went 2-0 on the day at 113, while Derek Musgrave stepped into lineup and went 2-1 on the day at 145 and 152 pounds.
“Musgrave has been going back and forth for us between 145 and 152 pounds and he came up huge for us on Saturday,” Pratt said. “It was great to see him have a day like that. He hasn’t wrestled a lot of varsity matches, but we felt like he could get the job done in this meet and he went out proved us right.”
Other wrestlers who picked up wins on the day for Shawsheen included Anthony Canadas at 145 pounds, who won by pin against Reading, Thomas Cormier by pin against BC High and Toby Lage by pin at 182 pounds against Wilmington.
Prior to the quad meet, on Wednesday of last week, the Rams had rolled to a 57-14 victory over Burlington. While several of their victories over an undermanned Burlington squad did come by forfeit, the Rams also got some impressive wins by pin, including pins by Carbone in just 50 seconds at 106 pounds, Sid Tildsley in 58 seconds at 132 pounds, Tayla Tildsley in 1:06 at 160 pounds and Ben Gooltz in 3:56 at 170 pounds.
The Rams will be back in action on Saturday when they compete in the Division 1 North Sectional Tournament at Methuen High School. Wrestling will begin at 9:30 am.
