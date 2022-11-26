WILMINGTON – Back on October 14th, Peter LeBlanc had a game – a second half really – that he will never forget.
In an incredible comeback bid that fell just short at 41-35, LeBlanc, who has been used all over the place on offense and defense this season, scored three touchdowns on runs of 54, 95 and 11 yards against Burlington. He finished the game with a season and career high 168 rushing yards.
Since that game the co-captain hasn't found the end zone again, but a big part of that is because he's been shifted to so many different spots.
“Peter has had a great year and really a great career for us. We've moved him around all season at linebacker, defensive end and (on offense) he has played wing for us and he's been at running back,” said Wildcat head coach Craig Turner. “He's just one of those kids who will do anything you ask and never hear boo from him.”
While LeBlanc is pretty versatile on both sides of the ball, he's also pretty rugged out there.
“He's a tough kid. I think every single game he's come over to talk to me and he's had blood spilling down his face or off his neck,” said Turner. “He's been very good for us and just a hard working kid.
“I'm excited to see him play in his last game. Well not in a good way as I'll be sad to see him leave, but I know this is a big stage for him and I'm excited for him to get that opportunity.
“I think he's going to have a big game for us. He's played really well the last few weeks. I think these guys know that the competition is going to be ratcheted up so I'm exciting to see what he does (on Thursday).”
On the season, LeBlanc has 43 carries for 320 yards and those three touchdowns. He's also caught two passes for eight yards. He said he doesn't mind moving all over the place on the offensive side of the ball.
“It's been alright and I have learned everything so if they need me, they can put me wherever. I can't complain about playing on offense. I scored three touchdowns in one game against Burlington. We almost made that comeback and made it close,” he said.
That Burlington game and the five before it and the two after it, were all defeats. Wilmington started the season out 0-8 before winning their last two games in the consolation round against Dracut and Medford. If you chat with LeBlanc about the team's record, he never mentioned how tough or grinding it's been.
“(Fellow captain Joey Kullman and I) have tried our hardest (to keep the spirits up),” he said. “The fact that everyone still comes out here every single day and has some fun means something. No one gave up, Everyone wanted to win and everyone has wanted to play.
“I have loved the season so far. It's been really fun. It's my last year. I haven't taken a single moment for granted. I know this is it and my last game. This one matters more than anything. The rest of the season doesn't matter as much. Even though the wins weren't there, this season has been so much fun. The team all gets along and I just love football.”
LeBlanc started to play football seven years ago after he and his family moved to town from Revere. Growing up in Pop Warner he played different positions and that has carried over to the high school level. On defense, he has also lined up everywhere, but should see most of playing time on Thursday at defensive end.
“Defensively, I have also played everywhere. It's been fun because I know that if the team needs help, I can go anywhere,” he said before being asked about his assignments will be against the Redmen. “I have to get past the tackles and play hard. I have to remember my responsibility and not let anyone get outside of me. That's all I care about. I don't care about the inside, I care more about the outside.”
He certainly will have his hands full as Tewksbury has some talented linemen, in particular Luke Shaw.
“They are a big, tough team. We haven't beaten them in a while. They have a lot of good athletes and they have always had our number,” said LeBlanc, who has two younger brothers Joseph and Collin.
And what would it take for Wilmington to reverse that, and finally get to eat the 'good part of the Turkey'.
“We have to stay consistent and we have to play really, really tough. We have to play a lot tougher than ever before,” he said while noting that after high school he plans on joining a Union, either plumbing or electrical.
Before he enters one of those fields, he wants to leave Doucette Field with a win.
“This is it for me so this game means a lot, just a lot. I have played here for four years now and not once have we come close to beating Tewksbury. My girlfriend is also from Tewksbury so her uncles and parents give me a hard time about how many years Tewksbury has won. So hopefully we win this one.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.