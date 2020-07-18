This story about the retirement of legendary youth coach Tony Ganchi originally appeared in the July 19th, 2000 issue of the Town Crier and some minor edits have been made.
With the current Tewksbury Youth Baseball season starting back up last week, we thought it would be fitting to re-run this story about Ganchi, a one-of-a-kind coach and friend to so many people here in town.
TEWKSBURY – Tony Ganchi doesn't need an introduction to the town of Tewksbury. He has been on the benches and the sidelines for years as a youth baseball, football and basketball coach. EVERYONE knows who Ganchi is — how could you miss him? He's the short Italian guy with a moustache, an earring, and the one who likes to trash talk with opponents as much as he likes to laugh and have fun.
As much as Tony Ganchi doesn't need an introduction to people in town, he certainly deserves a fond farewell after his Senior National League All-Star Baseball team lost to Chelmsford Fitts on Saturday afternoon, eliminating Tewksbury from further play. After the game was over, Ganchi made the announcement that he was retiring as a youth sports coach.
Ganchi has done a lot more than stir up some bad blood with some opposing teams. On the coaching side, Ganchi had one true love — the kids of Tewksbury. His second true love is the kids of Tewksbury. And his final true love — well you get the picture.
Ganchi will be known as the coach of the 13-year-old National All-Star team, which were two wins away from the Little League World Series back in 1996. He'll be known for many things: his bizarre in-game tactics; his bizarre strategies (or gutsy strategies, for example having Mark Boudreau steal home in the bottom of the seventh inning while trailing by a run); his bizarre superstitions — not washing the same complete outfit he wears to every game until the team loses and you quickly found that superstition out on your own; his bizarre, but fantastic, quotes like, "I'll bet my mortgage that we'll win,"; and he'll always be remembered for his way of communicating with kids, teaching them the game of baseball and most importantly the game of life.
He'll also always be known to some of his players as a father figure.
And he was during a hot summer day in 1995. It was Ganchi's fifth season as an all-star coach with basically the same core of players. This time he was in charge of the Major League Nationals. That team won the District 14 Championship, winning seven games and advancing further than any Tewksbury Youth Baseball team had in the previous ten years. Playing against Swampscott in a bi-district game, Ganchi and the Tewksbury fans witnessed a terrible display of coaching and sportsmanship from the Swampscott coaches. First of all, they had seven coaches in the dugout. Of the seven, the jobs of a few were to steal the opposing team's signs. This game was fueled with tension, trash talking, loud parents and coaches taking verbal jabs at one another. Ganchi made sure he was right in the middle of it. He was upset during that game and he should have been. After the game was over and Swampscott was celebrating with the win, Ganchi made sure he told reporters about his feelings towards the opposing coaches, but he never let that take away his feelings for the players on BOTH sides, who displayed the proper sportsmanship every step of the way.
"We were a family-oriented team from the start (of the tournament) and we stayed that way through the end of the tournament," he said after that loss to Swampscott. "These were my kids for the last month-and-a-half, and I could do it all over again, I would. I have been coaching the same all-star team for the past five years, and these kids are really special. They never gave up. They never quit."
Those quotes, that game, said it all. Ganchi stood up for what he thought was right, he stood up for his players and he was truly genuine about it.
The summer of '95 set the stages for the following summer. It was 1996 and Ganchi was back, this time as the Junior League National All-Star manager. And right away, he made sure he made some noise. In the team's first practice, back on June 15th, after just 15 minutes on the field, he sent the entire team home because as he said, "they stunk". He told them that if they played like that in a game, they would be "two and barbecue," meaning, they would lose the only two games of the tournament.
Good tactic? You bet.
It certainly worked to say the least.
From the team's next practice to their final game in New York, Tewksbury was nearly invincible. In their first game, in the bottom of the sixth inning, they were down 5-1 to the Billerica American team only to come back and win 7-6.
They would then beat Andover 6-4, putting the Nationals into the district championship, which was a two-out-of-three series. Playing against their buddies, the Tewksbury Americans, Ganchi saw his team come away with a convincing 7-1 victory in game one. In game two, his close friend Kevin Shea, the Americans' Manager, pulled off five successful squeeze plays which was enough for the 7-5 win and even the series at 1-1.
That set up a third game between the two teams from the same town — for all of the marbles, the district championship. This time behind the performance of ace pitcher Scott Favreau, the Nationals won 10-0 and this group of players captured their second straight district title.
On came the bi-districts where they would meet up with a very good Wilmington team. Tewksbury barely came away with a 5-4 win, as the potential game tying run was thrown out on the bases to end the game. After that victory, Tewksbury moved on to face ... yup, Swampscott. This time the kids in the red and blue uniforms got their revenge, an 8-6 victory.
"This was our state championship right here," said Ganchi after that win which put the Nationals into the actual state championship game. "This is the game we wanted all along."
Tewksbury advanced to East Hampton where they would play the second game of an all-Tewksbury doubleheader. The Senior Nationals also made it to the state finals and Tom Sullivan's team made town history, becoming the first TYB team to capture a state championship title. Several hours later in the hot sun, Favreau tossed a five-inning one-hitter, leading the 13's to a 16-1 dominating win over Webster, making it truly one special day for the entire youth baseball program, but more importantly for the entire town of Tewksbury.
The 13's would then travel to Vermont for the New England Championship. Favreau tossed another shut out, lifting the Nationals past Vermont, 10-0. That paved the way for Tewksbury to head to New York for the Eastern Regionals, to be held in Naunet, which is just outside of Manhattan, at the Zukor Park Complex. The winner of this 8-team double elimination playoff bracket, would then go to Michigan to play in the 13-year-old Little League World Series.
The Nationals took on Wallkill, New York in the first game and won 10-0 behind another shut out gem by Favreau. Then came Tom's River of New Jersey, who the previous year were the Little League World Series Champions shown on ESPN2. Tewksbury was ahead 2-1 after the first inning, but were defeated 9-2.
From that point on in the tournament, basically all rules of baseball were thrown out the window by Ganchi — and his tremendous assistants including Derek Anderson, Danny Canada and Gary Carlson — and the "Comeback Kids", who together did everything in their power to make sure they did the unthinkable on the diamond so they could live on in this tournament for another day. They did, prevailing over Biddeford, Maine, 6-0.
That was when Ganchi was called more than "the short Italian guy". It was more like "the crazy coach." Knowing that the team's next defeat would send them back to Massachusetts, the 13's were down by a run in the bottom of the seventh inning in a game against the Rhode Island state champions of Greenwich. Mark Boudreau was at third base and Ryan Carlson was at the plate. Carlson was behind in the count 1-2 and all three pitches, the RI pitcher threw from the stretch. But on the fourth one, he wanted to blow the fastball by Carlson, so he went from his normal delivery. "Bo, you're stealing home," Ganchi told Boudreau from the third base coaching box. "WHAT?" replied the 13-year-old. "You're stealing home on the next pitch," the coach repeated.
Carlson never saw the sign. Boudreau took off and slid safely across home plate so fast, a tag was never even attempted. The game was tied. Twenty minutes later — which included the umpires clearing both teams off the fields so a call could be made to Little League headquarters to get a ruling on a catcher's balk — Tewksbury would then win the game after Ryan Carrigan's fly ball was dropped, scoring Carlson with the game winning run.
"You should have seen the look on Bo's face when I told him he was going," laughed Ganchi after the victory. "He thought I was joking; he didn't know if I was crazy or serious. But he went and he scored. And all of the credit goes to him."
The following night, August 7th, now nearly two months together as a team, Tewksbury trailed DuBois, Pennsylvania, 6-0. Favreau's incredible 24-inning scoreless streak came to an end, yet his teammates came through with yet another dramatic come from behind 7-6 victory thanks to a two-run pinch hit single by Rich Chartienitz and a triple by Jason Veiga, who also made a tremendous catch in the outfield before the bats came alive. Not only was this the third come-from-behind win for the Nationals in this tournament, it was their 12th in all and fourth by one run.
The win also put Tewksbury into the championship game, back with Tom's River. The Nationals had to beat them twice in order to advance to Michigan.
Heading into the game, Ganchi had a tough decision to make. Who would pitch? He had his ace, Favreau, who in the tournament was 8-0, with an 1.40 ERA. During a 26-inning stretch, Favreau gave up nine singles and no extra base hits, while striking out 42 batters. He didn't face Tom's River in the 9-2 loss, Boudreau did and was on just one day of rest. In that week, Bo had pitched two games exceeding over 100 pitches in each, and his arm was tired, as was Favreau's, who had pitched the previous game against Pennsylvania.
"Both Scott and Bo have futures ahead of them and they have pitched a lot this week," said Ganchi after that 9-1 loss, which eliminated the team from further play. "I wasn't going to pitch them that day — no matter what."
Instead Ganchi called on Ryan Carlson, who hadn't pitched in the previous two weeks because of a pulled muscle. Put in a difficult spot, Carlson pitched his heart out, leaving his heart implemented on the pitcher's mound.
When the game and that magical summer season had officially came to and end, Ganchi had a hard time controlling his emotions.
"It was a total team effort and that was the name of the game with these guys," he said while his eyes filled up. "We showed that anyone can do anything. Never in my fondest dreams did I think I would be sitting here and holding this (Northeast Regional Finalist) trophy. I forgot everything this past week. I forgot about by bills, my mortgage – everything. I ate, drank and slept baseball. These kids are special. I just hope the people back home realize what these kids have accomplished."
As Ganchi forgot about his mortgage in that game, he would soon remember it as one of the highlights during his final all-star run, the summer of 2000. Playing against their biggest local rivals of Billerica, Tewksbury lost its first game which set up yet another do-or-die situation the following night.
"These kids don't like to lose — it leaves a real bad taste in their mouths. These kids won't lose two games in a row. We'll be ready (for game two). I'll bet my mortgage that we'll win."
The next night, not only did Ganchi and the team back up those words, but tensions ran high in this one. After Ganchi questioned the home plate umpire about a call, a Billerica parent chirped from the stands, "do you want some cheese with that wine." Needless to say, Ganchi didn't like that comment.
But he would get the last laugh.
He always did.
When Tewksbury trailed 4-0 going to the last of the sixth inning, they would score five runs which eventually gave the team the win – and it would be Ganchi's third district title in four years. But before the game was over, as Ganchi was trotting from the third base coaches box over to his bench as the top of the seventh inning was about to start, he made sure that he was heard when he said to his players, "come on guys, we have the LEAD" — with the biggest grin from ear-to-ear, while looking straight at the mother in the stands — "Let's play some defense," he added,
Besides having a love for disturbing the opposing parents as much as he could, having a love to have a good time, having a love to coach, teach and be around kids, Ganchi was very good at all of those things. Extremely good in fact. Perhaps his best strength as a coach was how he got his players so focused and ready to go for the biggest moments. He had that ability to get kids to pull their heads up when desperately needed.
Tony Ganchi knew how to win. With a combined record of 28-4 during all-star competition from 1994 to 1996, Ganchi did need an introduction to the losing column because his teams were seldomly there.
As far as a youth coach in the town of Tewksbury, Tony Ganchi will now say farewell to the win column which he grew so accustomed to. He'll also say farewell to the kids of Tewksbury, who he has grown so accustomed to, and who have grown so accustomed to him — a once in a lifetime type of coach, and more importantly person.
