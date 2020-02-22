ROXBURY – The Tewksbury Memorial High School boys' indoor track-and-field team had a strong showing at Friday night's Eastern Mass Division 3 Championship Meet held at the Reggie Lewis Center.
The Redmen finished 11th as a team out of 26 teams, which scored at least one point. Senior Zach LaLonde came home with three medals and also is the only member of the team to advance to this Saturday's All-State Meet (10:30 am, at RLC) in the hurdles.
Besides that, Tewksbury had five individuals finish in the top ten of their event including three for Thomas Barinelli and twice for LaLonde, while the 4x200 relay team was eighth.
LaLonde capped the day though as he was third in the 55-meter hurdles with a time of 7.58 seconds, which broke the meet record set last year by David Peters of 7.59 seconds. However, he was back as he won the event again with a time of 7.43 seconds, with Easton Tan of Winchester finishing second, also with a meet record time of 7.56 seconds.
"In his first event, the hurdles, Zach was a little disappointed in (his performance)," said head coach Jake Cofer. "Apparently all he needed was some real good competition because as soon as he got to the finals, he jumped up his time, he placed third and that was amazing to see."
After that, LaLonde finished fifth in the 300-meters at 3.82 seconds and then joined Alex Arbogast, Alex Lacerda and Neftali Mercedes to finish eighth in the 4x200 relay with a combined time of 1:34.37.
"We really weren't sure how Zach would do it in, so we put him in the 300 to see what he could do. He had a fantastic triple-event today, between the hurdles, the 300 and the relay team," said Cofer.
Barinelli was also quite busy as he placed in three events, taking sixth in the long jump at 20-07.25, seventh in the high jump clearing 5-10 and then ninth in the 55-meter hurdles at 8.08 seconds.
Arbogast continued to have himself a tremendous season as he placed fifth in the 55-meter dash with a time of 6.67 seconds.
"We also had some amazing results from Alex Arbogast, the freshman. He shaved off another one hundredth of a second or something like that in the dash. For a freshman to run 6.67 seconds in the dash is truly amazing," said Cofer.
Also in the top ten included Gustavo Tizotti with an eighth place finish in the mile at 9:58.05 and sophomore Nick Polimeno, who was ninth in the 600 at 1:26.51.
"Gustavo had a big race as well in the two-mile," said Cofer. "He pulled out that eighth place out of nowhere. I think he was seeded eleventh or something like that. He had a real strong kick on the final straightaway, so that was also amazing to see. And Nick Polimeno had another strong race in the 600 so that was good to see."
Mercedes and Lacerda also finished 18th and 29th in the 55-meter dash with respective times of 6.67 and 6.85 seconds, respectively. Will Andella was 16th in the 1,000 meters at 2:48.19 and then he joined Tizotti, Patrick Killion and Josh Linnehan in the 4x800 and they finished 16th at 9:09.94.
Also, Derek Munroe was 20th in the long jump at 19-00 and 25th in the hurdles at 8.72 seconds, while Zach Connolly was 26th in the mile at 10:50.88.
With LaLonde and Arbogast as the only two athletes to be moving on to the All-States, Cofer was asked about the overall season, and coming on as the new coach.
"This season for the team having a brand new coach, I thought it was fantastic," he said. "Just seeing the guys embrace me as a coach, embrace each other as teammates and we had some new guys come in, we had some younger guys with some real good talent come in and that was exciting to see those guys all get better as the season went along. We had nothing but good results for the entire season.
"I need to give a big shout out to the supporting cast. I could not have done it without any of them – Coach (Peter) Fortunato, Coach (Jill) Paige, who really helped me out, Coach Scott Callinan, who is a teacher at the school, and also Peter Molloy came down and helped out the hurdle crew so you saw what a difference that made with Zach and those guys, so obviously he was a huge help."
GIRLS
Besides the pair of first places by Paige, Tewksbury had a handful of other competitors in the meet. Paige was also a part of the tenth place 4x200 relay team along with Daniela Almeida, Jamie Constantino and Noelie Cura, who came in at 1:51.78. Cura was also 20th in the 300 at 45.19 seconds.
Isabelle Carleton had a busy day. She was 19th in the 1,000 meters at 3:20.50 and then was part of two relay teams. In the 4x800, she joined Meghan Ostertag, Molly Cremin and Sophia Eskenas to take 13th at 10:47.37 and then she was part of the 4x400 relay team with Olivia Millspaugh, Maria Da Silva and Emma Jensen and they finished 15th at 4:38.67.
Ostertag was also 10th in the mile at 5:34.84, and then in the shot put Jessica Smith was 13th at 28-06.50 and Abby Demos was 14th at 28-00.50.
