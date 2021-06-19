Since last September, we have taken rides down Memory Lane, re-running stories from previous TMHS Athletic teams, which had great success in the state tournament. Here’s a look at the Boys Outdoor Track team after winning the Class C Eastern Mass Championship title back in 2003.
And yet they did it again.
For the second consecutive year, the Tewksbury High boys outdoor track team captured the Class C State Meet championship with scoring 83 points, including seven in Monday’s conclusion of the pole vault event, giving the program’s its sixth state championship title in the past ten years.
“In all the years I’ve been coaching and with all of the teams I’ve had, I’ve never been so proud of a team before,” said coach Steve Levine. “I’ve been proud of many teams in the past, but there is no way this team should have won. This team had depth but it didn’t have the studs. It had the depth to win a relay meet, but I didn’t think we had enough to win a state meet.
“It was the night after the prom when the expectations were high, but I really didn’t think it would end like this. I was reserved and the kids had high expectations and they are the ones who competed and who came through.”
Tewksbury trailed by double digit points early on Saturday morning, but rallied from behind thanks to several outstanding and clutch performances. By the end of Saturday, both Tewksbury and Bishop Feehan left Plymouth High with 76 points, tied for first place. Because Plymouth South didn’t have adequate pole vault equipment, that event took place on Monday at Dedham’s Northeaster University’s complex. Tewksbury had John Bavota and Tim Lyons competing and Feehan didn’t have any competitors. Bavota cleared ten feet to take third and Lyons also cleared ten feet to take fifth which gave the team the championship title.
“Bishop Feehan complained in the meet about the pole vault because they don’t do it,” said Levine. “But a lot of teams in the Middlesex League don’t have it either. But what they do is they train their kids and send them somewhere so they can practice it and have them ready for the state meet especially if it’s a big meet. Bishop Feehan has known this for four or five years now, they could have done that. I’m not putting them down, but they could have done that.”
Things weren’t going at that well for Tewksbury early on. They got an expected first place from Dan Sarsfield in the two mile (9:56.1), a sixth place by junior Mike Kukler in the mile (4:42.6) and they managed 13 points from the field events guys as Ryan Byrne was second in the shot put (54’02), his brother Chris was fourth in the javelin (164’00) and Mike Mosher was sixth in the long jump (18’10.75”).
“At one point we were really far down there,” said Levine. “Mansfield was beating up on us, so was Bishop Feehan and even Wilmington was well ahead of us. It started in the 200 with Jeff Bourgeois coming out of nowhere to take third and he beat two Bishop Feehan kids. He started the whole thing just like he did in the indoor state meet. Dan [Sarsfield] then took first in the two mile because his [girlfriend] was there.”
Bourgeois, another remarkable person and captain on this team, got things rolling when he took a third place in the 200 finishing at 23.79. That was the spark the team needed as his six points gave the team a lift. But then came the 110 meter hurdles.
“Kevin Ianetta in the hurdles ran out of his mind to get into the finals, and he then he ran the race of his life to take second place and he beat two Bishop Feehan kids who were seeded ahead of him and all of a sudden we got eight points we didn’t expect,” said Levine, of Ianetta’s 16.04 finish.
Mosher took a fourth in the 300 hurdles (41.06) and Peter Fortunato (2:01.8) and Jon Flanagan (2:01.9) finished fourth and sixth respectively in the 800 giving the team ten more points and into a position of being among the top teams, with the three relay races left.
“Bob MacDougall came up to me and said ‘you better find a replacement for Dan [Sarsfield] because he’s not going to be able to go’ [in the 4x800 relay],” said Levine. “I looked at Bob and said ‘he’s running’. When Dan got the baton, no lie, he was a good 70 yards behind the Bishop Feehan runner. Bishop Feehan knew if they won that race they would have the meet won.
“After the first lap in the 800, Dan was still seventy yards behind and I was going crazy talking to his [girlfriend] saying ‘he’s all done and he can’t do this’. While I was talking to her everyone started to yell ‘he’s catching him, he’s catching him’ and I start to look up but I couldn’t see from where I was and his [girlfriend] then said to me ‘what were you saying’?
“As they came around the corner, the Bishop Feehan kid was really dying and Dan was flying going 23 seconds in the last 200. They got to the finish line and the Feehan kid tried to dive across and he fell and Dan won, and we win the race. We were seeded seventh and we beat our previous best time by over eleven seconds. It was an incredible, incredible finish for Dan.”
That followed with the 4x100 relay race.
“We were seeded fourth. Jeff Bourgeois ran a great race and so did the others Joe Torname, Josh Corriveau and Mike Mosher, as they finished in second place for another huge eight points finishing at 44.90. The 4x400 relay was left and we knew that if we won that race we would leave there as co-champions until the meet was decided on Monday with the pole vault. If we lost that race, Bishop Feehan would be ahead and we would have our work cut out for us in the pole vault.
“Feehan was seeded well ahead of us and we just wanted to put four kids in there who we hoped could do the best they could and then let the pole vaulters do there thing. Anthony Corsino started off and he got so excited when he did a 55 second split, and then he did a 54 and a 53, but Saturday he did a 52.7 leg, and just amazed all of us. We were stunned. We had the lead and no one could believe it.
“Bobby Fitzpatrick was next and he fell behind a little and Chris Byrne was next. We were hoping he could run a 54 or 55 second leg, and we knew that would be hard because he was doing the javelin all day and wasn’t running. He ended up running a 52.9 leg.
“He gives the baton in the lead to Kevin Ianetta. He was going up against [Jim Anacode of Bishop Feehan] and Kevin was trailing for a little bit until the last straightaway and passes the kid at the 200 meter mark as he cuts in. The kid repasses Kevin, and Kevin just hangs with him and hangs with him, driving and driving and at the finish line, Kevin had that long lanky lean and he pushed ahead just a bit. No one knew who would for several seconds, we were all waiting there and they pointed over to us and we all went crazy.”
On Monday the excitement continued. Bavota cleared his first attempt at ten feet of the pole vault and that followed with Lyons, who put the icing on the cake giving Tewksbury another piece of hardware.
“[Assistant coach] Bill Piscione deserves a lot of the credit,” said Levine. “Before the relay races started I told him that we had a chance to win but the kids had to know that. He told me to get away and he gathered the kids together. With his nose crinkling, he told the kids that [Feehan] was going to lose and not us. He gave such a motivational speech and the kids responded to him like they always do.”
