Back in 2003, the Tewksbury High boys outdoor track and field team captured its fifth Class C State title since 1994. Three of the team’s captains were practicing and here they show off the team’s trophies. From left to right are Jim Hamilton, John Cintolo and Jeff Bourgeois. Missing from the photo are the team’s other two captains, Dan Sarsfield and Ryan Byrne. (file Photo).