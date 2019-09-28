TEWKSBURY — As Tewksbury High star volleyball player Alli Wild pointed out in a story we did on her, last year, the beauty of the game is that it takes all six players on the court contributing to win a point, much less a match.
Outside hitters like Wild can be counted on to finish off the big points in a match, but the key position on every play is the setter, and the Redmen have discovered a pretty special one in second-year senior, Alexa Harrington.
After spending two years on the junior varsity, Harrington made a more than seamless transition onto the varsity, last year, running the show from the start of the season to the end for one of the most successful seasons in the program’s history.
Having hitters like Wild and Kerry Shea to pass to made the transition easier, last year, but the precipitous rise of the Redmen also had something to do with their first-year junior.
This season, Harrington has picked up where she left off, and then some, averaging close to 30 assists a match while also making an impact on digs and services.
Tewksbury coach Allie Luppi feels one of the keys to her success is her focus, and her ability to maintain it through thick and thin.
“I tell the girls you don’t want to get too excited because then you start doing crazy things, and we don’t want to get too low because then we don’t play well,” said Luppi. “She does a great job of modeling we are here (right emotional level) in the middle the whole time.”
Harrington took up the sport of volleyball her freshman year, in part because of her older sister, Marissa Harrington, a former high school player.
“My sister played when she was in high school and she was a setter,” said Harrington, who is also a member of the TMHS Softball team. “That’s how I got to be a setter, and I liked practicing with her and following in her footsteps.”
Last year after making the jump from the sub-varsity to JV, Harrington helped guide the Redmen to one of their best regular seasons ever in her first year as a varsity player, helping her earn MVC All-Star honors for her position.
“Alexa came back as a junior and started running our offense, entirely,” said Luppi. “She stepped up and had really great hands, and just naturally fit in. She solidified her position right away, which is tough to do. Normally, you get a little play time with the varsity before you take over and run the offense, but she did it.”
“That was quick, that was really fun, though,” said Harrington, of her quick transition to varsity starter. “I loved the fast pace, setting the strong hitters, and the excitement of the game in general.”
Harrington got recognition at the end of the regular season as one of the Redmen to earn MVC All-Star honors, along with Shea and Wild, the latter of whom made All-Conference.
The return of both Wild and Harrington was one of the chief reasons Luppi is optimistic of where Tewksbury is headed this fall. The Redmen may not be ready to dethrone Lawrence in their division of the Merrimack Valley Conference, they could make a bigger impact in the postseason.
“Alexa has done the same thing this year,” said Luppi. “She came back and we are running a quick offense, which isn’t the easiest thing to do, and she doesn’t get a break, ever. She’s sort of responsible for making every play better.”
“It all depends on where the passes are,” said Harrington, modestly, of her impact on the offense. “I can always count on my outside hitters to get us the points and assists.”
A prime example of Harrington’s influence could be seen in Monday’s five-set, come-from-behind victory over Haverhill.
The Redmen experienced many highs and lows, from set to set, point to point, and the players needed a steady presence to keep their momentum going forward, which is where Harrington comes in.
“Alexa never gets down,” said Luppi. “Sometimes she gets doubles (double hits the ball) or makes a mistake, but you would never know the next play, and that is so unbelievably crucial for a setter, especially when she is getting a touch on every single second ball. You can’t have somebody who is going to be negative. Even when she is playing really, really well, you can’t tell by looking at her.
“She is just even-keeled, does her job and I think that helps everybody on the court stay calm, stay focused and do what they need to do.”
While she may not be expressing it on the outside, inside she loves the madness that goes on in an epic match like that one.
“It’s so exciting,” she said. “I like the thrill and excitement, but it’s so stressful, too.”
Like the rest of the Redmen, Harrington is optimistic about the potential of this year’s Tewksbury squad.
“I’m excited,” she said. “We can improve in a few places, but we are definitely going to be a good team by the end of the season.”
