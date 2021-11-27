Here’s a recap of Tewksbury’s ten games from this season.
Danvers 35,
Tewksbury 18
Tewksbury struggled defending the pass in the season opener held at the new Doucette Field. Falcons' quarterback Travis Voisine connected on 10-of-13 passes for 280 yards with two touchdown passes.
Danny Fleming was under center for the first time in a Redmen uniform, as Tewksbury had a number of first-time varsity players. Junior Alex Arbogast had a big 65-yard run TD early on.
Tewksbury 28,
Lowell 14
The Redmen played much better on both sides of the ball against a Red Raiders' team that has some pretty talented players, despite their record. Fleming rushed in a score and tossed one to Michael Sullivan, while Arbogast added another long run TD, this one from 69 yards out, and Blake Ryder sealed the deal with a 52-yard interception return touchdown.
Tewksbury's defense held Aaron Morris from the end zone, although the back, who is getting D1 offers, ended with 102 rushing yards.
Tewksbury 34,
Hopkinton 3
The Redmen jumped out to a 34-0 halftime lead and had starters out in the second half. Arbogast had three touchdowns, including runs of 57, 8 and 84 yards.
Tewksbury 37,
North Andover 29 (3OT)
Easily the most entertaining game of the season with the Redmen prevailing in the third OT. Fleming was incredible with 89 rushing yards and four touchdowns, including two in the overtime, and he also threw a TD pass. Michael Sullivan was also terrific on both sides of the ball, including a huge interception in the OT period.
Tewksbury 12,
Billerica 10
Tewksbury's defense was tremendous in this game, as Sullivan came up with a big interception in the final minute of the game to end any last second come from behind win by the Indians. The Redmen gave up just 52 rushing yards in the entire game.
Fleming scored both touchdowns on the offensive side.
Tewksbury 21,
Chelmsford 6
A second straight dominating performance by the defense led Tewksbury to its fifth straight win. Blake Ryder had a big 73 yard fumble return late in the first quarter, which seemed to take a lot of air out of Chelmsford's tires.
Fleming rushed in a score and tossed another one to Sullivan, who was wide open for what turned out to be a 56-yarder.
Tewksbury 42,
Dracut 0
Tewksbury took care of business against a Middies program that's really struggling right now. Five different players found the end zone with Sean Hirtle scoring twice, including a 95-yard kick-off return score and single tallies from Arbogast, Fleming, Sullivan and Ryan Fleming.
Andover 20,
Tewksbury 13
The Redmen lost a heartbreaker, as the game came down to the final seconds with an incomplete pass to the end zone. Playing without several starters, the Redmen's secondary struggled a bit against the D1 program, which qualified for the playoffs with this win.
Hunter Johnson scored on a big 68-yard pass from Fleming, who added the second score.
Playoffs
Bedford 28,
Tewksbury 21
The Redmen were upset by the No. 12 seed. Despite Tewksbury coming back with a third quarter score to tie the game up at 21, the Bucs added another one a bit later for the win. Fleming scored two TDs, including a 31-yard trick pass play from Sully, who earlier in the game scored on his own 12-yard TD reception.
Consolation Round
Tewksbury 35,
Wayland 30
This was an incredibly entertaining and hard fought game. Fleming was immense with 222 rushing yards and four touchdowns, while also completing all four passes for 93 yards, including a strike to Sullivan.
