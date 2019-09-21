Tewksbury — It was a see-saw kind of opening week for the Tewksbury Memorial High School Field Hockey team.
The Redmen took care of business and pounced on Lawrence, 9-0, in the season opener. Then the opposite happened in the second game as Tyngsboro walked away with a 5-0 non-league dominating victory over Tewksbury, only to see the Redmen bounce back and defeat Dracut, 6-1, at home on Monday afternoon to put the team's record at 2-1.
“Dracut is one of those teams where you just don't what you're going to get. They are on some games and then other games they are off. I feel like it's us, Dracut and Lowell are all in that same group where some days it's our day and some days it's not,” said Tewksbury head coach Jordan Russell. “I'm glad that the (Tewksbury) girls showed up today and they knew that we needed to score right away if we were going to have a chance (to win the game).
“That happened in the Tyngsboro game except it was a swing in their favor. They got a penalty stroke within the first two minutes of the game and they scored after that and had the momentum so I was happy today that we got that early goal.”
Tewksbury scored two goals in the first eight minutes only to see Dracut get on the board three minutes later. After that, it was all the Redmen with two more goals to close out the first half before adding another two in the second half.
Senior Ryan Quinn figured in five of the six goals, ending the game with three goals and two assists. Morgan Woodman added two goals and one assist and Alexis Raymond had a goal and one assist.
“Ryan is taking really good control up front and we knew she would. Alexis fitting in just super, super nice (at the other forward spot),” said Russell.
Olivia Burns also had an assist.
Sophomore Goalie Brianna Gagnon made six saves in the net, including several strong stops in the second half.
“We've been lucky who we have filled in with those (defensive) back spots. MacKenzie Dawson had a great game today, Brianna (Gagnon) had a few really nice saves and she is just so athletic,” said Russell.
In the win over Lawrence, Quinn had three goals, Raymond had two goals and three assists, and varsity newcomer Eyhvong Phalla also had two goals. Woodman and Burns had one goal each.
Tewksbury's offense couldn't get anything going against Tyngsboro, a 10-win state tournament team out of Division 2 Central Mass.
“Tyngsboro played a strong (offensive game),” said Russell. “They earned a stroke in the beginning of the game, resulting in their first goal. Our defense stayed aggressive, but their team was on their game. Brianna had a handful of nice saves, and our forward line (of Morgan Woodman, Ryan Quinn and Alexis Raymond had some strong breakaways. It was too bad the goals weren’t there for us today.”
Tewksbury traveled to face Marblehead in another non-league game on Thursday before coming home for four straight against Haverhill and Methuen on Monday and Wednesday, and then Central Catholic on the 30th and Lawrence on October 2nd.
