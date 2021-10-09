NORTH ANDOVER – Back in late September of 2016, the Tewksbury Memorial High School Football team took a trip to Joe Walsh Stadium to take on a good, respectable North Andover team. Before a jammed-pack crowd, the Redmen emerged with a thrilling 35-27 overtime win, thanks to Brandon Winn's fourth touchdown of the night, this one from ten yards out on the first play from scrimmage in the extra frame.
Nearly four exact years later, on another gorgeous evening back at Walsh Stadium, before another jammed-pack crowd, senior Danny Fleming scored his fourth touchdown of the night, this one from ten yards out, but on the first play of the third overtime series. That scamper helped lift the Redmen past the Scarlet Knights in a 37-29 contest and one that was simply for the ages.
Fleming's heroics gave Tewksbury its fifth overtime win in as many tries throughout the history of the program. The Redmen also knocked off Andover in 2001, Central Catholic in 2004, Chelmsford in 2006, Methuen in 2011 and now North Andover for the second time in five years, both times at their place.
With the win, the Redmen are now 3-1 on the season and 1-0 in Merrimack Valley Conference Division 2 play, and now have their two next two games against two undefeated league rivals, first Billerica at home this Friday and then at Chelmsford the following Friday.
The loss put North Andover, certainly a talented team for sure, at 1-3 overall.
“That North Andover team is a really good team. They have played some really good teams. We just have to worry about ourselves and just worry about that week. It's all about Billerica right now,” said Redmen head coach Brian Aylward. “You can go back and pat ourselves on our backs but if you do that, you get punched in the mouth and that's what happens. Every team on our schedule has plenty to beat us. The kids know that, our coaches know that.
“Tonight, we played good enough to win, they played good enough to win, but only one team comes out of here with a win and we're glad that we're on that side. I give (North Andover) Coach (John) Dubzinski a lot of credit. They had a couple of tough losses so to get those guys ready and come back and play like they did today is a credit to him and his staff.”
This game had it all. It started out as a track meet with three touchdowns in the first 6:12, before slowing down a bit and becoming a defensive chess match. Things picked back up again with each team scoring in the fourth quarter, before ending regulation tied.
The overtime period featured three series each, Tewksbury scoring twice, and on the other side intercepting a pass, before forcing the Knights to a four-and-out to conclude the game on a QB sack by captain Nick Wilson, followed by three incomplete passes.
In total, there were nine touchdowns scored – three in OT, which included successful two-point conversions on each attempt – six turnovers, three combined huge punt/kick-off returns, only two penalties called throughout the entire game, and tremendous individual performances up and down both rosters.
Fleming had his four touchdowns, rushed for 89 yards, while he threw another, tossed two conversion passes, completed 4-of-12 passes for 36 yards, had a 46-yard punt return and then a 47-yard kick-off return, and also came up with a big fumble recovery on the defensive end. Junior Michael Sullivan had two interceptions, a fumble recovery and on the offensive side, he had a touchdown and a conversion reception.
Then there's the two lines – the offensive line helped the Redmen chalk up 142 rushing yards, with 21 coming in OT, while the defensive line was immense throughout the night. With three minutes left in regulation, facing fourth-and-one from the NA44, senior captain Cole Kimtis made the initial hit before his teammates swarmed in to stop Jack Ferrullo from getting a first down, thus Tewksbury took over on downs. That was just one many big plays made throughout the 48-plus minute game.
“The guys upfront really were the ones who got us back in the game,” said Aylward. “In the first half when the thing was not looking good, they had a tremendous defensive series which went into the other direction and from that point on, it kind of helped some other guys gain a bit of confidence. I thought we fought hard to keep it where it was and tie it up at half. The story, a lot of it, was from that first half.
“In the second half, it was back-and-forth. It was even. They executed some plays, they made some adjustments, we made some adjustments and it was just a great game between two evenly matched teams, two good football programs and this was just a tremendous game.”
Indeed it was.
The tremendous game got off to that dazzling start on the first play from scrimmage as Sullivan pounced on a fumble at the NA 47. Tewksbury responded with a three-and-out, only to see NA's Brendan Regan return the punt 66 yards before being dragged down at the T4. Jack Ferullo then scored on a 4-yard run with Camden Bethel booting the first of three PATs on the night.
Tewksbury didn't wait too long before punching back. After four straight runs by junior Alex Arbogast, Fleming took a direct snap and darted up the middle, going 24 yards for the TD and Kodie LeGrand's first of three PATs was good to tie the game up at 7-7.
Three plays later, QB Jack O'Connell quickly sent a pass over the middle to Ferullo, who split the defensive backs and went untouched for a 49-yard TD making it 14-7.
Fleming returned the ensuing part 46 yards to the NA 35, but two run lays pushed the ball back five yards, which was followed by an incomplete pass and a punt.
Both teams exchanged punts and on North Andover's boot, the ball hit a defender's shoulder, before Fleming pounced on it, keeping the offense back on the field, now moved up 49 yards to the NA 8. Three running plays later, Fleming scored on a 1-yard run and the kick tied it at 14-14.
Both teams then exchanged turnovers with Aiden Trulli making a nice grab in the end zone to nullify a scoring chance with just over a minute left in the half.
Fleming returned the opening kick-off the second half 47 yards to the NA 38 and the Redmen were able to move it to the 20, but two straight passes to the end zone ended up incomplete.
NA followed with a three-and-out and Tewksbury had the ball on the NA 43 with 5:50 left in the third. From there, they strung together a successful ten-play, 57-yard drive capped off by Fleming hitting Sullivan over the middle from nine yards out, the kick – after being pushed back five yards on the team's lone penalty of the game – was good and the Redmen led 21-14 with 10:28 left in the game.
North Andover quickly countered with three straight passing plays of, including the third of 45 yards, down to the three, which then allowed O'Connell to run it in and the kick followed to tie the game up at 21 with 8:37 left.
The score remained that way until overtime, where each team would get a four-down series from the ten yard line, and once a team scores, it has to go for the two-point conversion.
Tewksbury went first and after three plays of gaining just one yard, Fleming moved away from pass rushers going to his right and tossed a pass to Sullivan, who dove, got his hands on it before it hit the ground. It would have been a highlight reel of a catch for sure.
Two plays later, Sullivan intercepted a pass in the end zone to end the first OT series and the game was still tied.
In round two, NA went first and on first down, O'Connell connected with Nick Ankiewicz, who made a terrific catch on the right sideline and that followed by O'Connell completing a quick pass to Ferullo to help the Scarlet Knights go up 29-22.
Fleming then took the ball twice, first to his left for seven yards, and up the gut for a three-yard TD rush. Needing the conversion to extend the game, Tewksbury executed a well-crossing pattern play, with Blake Ryder coming across to the left side, catching the pass from Fleming. The Tewksbury fans who gathered together behind the end zone once the OT began, then went into a complete frenzy.
Tewksbury's offense stayed on the field to start the third series and again on first down, there was a score as Fleming went to his left and dove in for the winning score, before he capped off his monster night with a conversion pass to Sully. Again the visiting crowd went crazy.
Wilson sacked O'Connell for the four-yard loss, and three incomplete passes followed, allowing the Redmen to celebrate with the absolute thrilling victory.
“There's no better place to mature as a young guy than being in an overtime situation like that. There's no hiding out there. You have to step up. Even if it looks like it's lost, you have to keep grinding and I thought our kids grew up a lot in that series. I'm proud of them and they worked hard,” said Aylward.
The coach was then asked about Sullivan, who showed tremendous character by coming back from that situation, of not coming up with the catch on fourth down, to intercepting the pass two plays later.
“Any of the other times that Sully laid out for a ball and didn't get it, that would have been a tremendous catch if he caught it. I wouldn't categorize any of them as drops. He's a kid of character. There's so many of them and I'm not going to single any of the guys out.”
Tewksbury had their backs up against the wall several times in this game, but in particular in overtime, and still prevailed.
“We just had to be disciplined. You can't take a loss (of yards on a play), or a penalty and you certainly can't turn the ball over. We had to avoid those three things and we had talked about that all week and throughout the course of the game and not just overtime. I'm proud of the effort from the kids. We had just one penalty tonight so that's good. Sometimes I don't think they are listening and that shows you that they are listening,” said Aylward.
Fleming ended the night with 125 combined passing/rushing yards, five TDs, two conversion passes, 93 return yards and fumble recovery, while Sullivan had his three defensive turnovers, and TD on the offensive side.
“We're going to have to keep getting (production) from (Fleming), but it will become more difficult down the road if we don't get significant contributions from other guys who we have like Sully making big plays, Arbogast settling in and not looking for home runs and looking for single, single, single and home runs will come. Hirtle is as tough as they come. I'm just proud of the guys and how they worked,” said Aylward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.