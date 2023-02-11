ASHLAND — After an 18-4 regular season between dual and quad meets, the Tewksbury High School wrestling team has dominated the mats this winter season.
An MVC title, numerous first place finishers throughout the season’s tournaments, and a second place finish at the Division 3 state duals caps off a regular season to be remembered.
However, to head coach Steve Kasprzak and his group of determined wrestlers, the postseason is where his team wants to be remembered.
At Saturday’s dual meet tournament in Ashland, the Redmen got their first taste of what the challenges the postseason has to offer.
“It was that postseason atmosphere, that win or go home mentality that you can’t really simulate in practice,” said Kasprzak.
Being the No. 1 seed, Tewksbury received a first round bye, going on to beat Mahar and Wakefield before losing a close one to Melrose in the finals.
“Unfortunately it didn’t work out for us this time, but that’s not going to deter us from our overall goals,” said Kasprzak. “We’ll just keep grinding. I was not disappointed at all in our effort with our kids. I was disappointed for our kids, because they work so hard and they deserved that type of moment.”
The Redmen kicked off the day with a dominant 57-6 win over No. 8 seed Mahar, crowning ten winners in the process.
Tewksbury winners included Benjamin Barrasso (120-pound weight class) over Elias Roberts by pin, Hunter Johnson (152-pound weight class) over Tristen Gaj by pin, Jack Callahan (132-pound weight class) over Colby Chiasson by pin, Jack Donovan (138-pound weight class) over Domanic Cacciolfi by pin, James Carroll (285-pound weight class) over Leighton Soucie by pin, Luke Shaw (182-pound weight class) over Cameron Doyle by pin, Ryan Fleming (160-pound weight class) over Luke Chiodo by pin, Sam Ros (145-pound weight class) over Domanic Cacciolfi by pin, Sean Callahan (126-pound weight class) by forfeit, and Sean Hirtle (170-pound weight class) over Xander Roberts in a 9-4 decision.
“They had some kids that were strong and physical and we ended up running away with that one a little bit but they certainly tested our kids,” said Kasprzak. “That was a tough match.”
The Redmen then battled No. 4 seed Wakefield, coming out on top 48-17 in what was yet again another convincing victory.
“They were 16-3 on the year and we took it to them a little bit, so that was good for us to see, especially because they’re a sectional opponent,” said Kasprzak. “That was a really good quality win for us.”
The Redmen again won ten individual matches, with wins from Angelo Desisto (113-pound weight class) over James Fabbri in a 7-1 decision, Barrasso over Brian Fabbri in a 4-1 decision, Johnson over Jack Hodgdon by pin, Jack Callahan over Aydin Lamb by pin, Donovan over Tommy Grover by pin, Carroll by forfeit, Shaw over Ben Burdetsky in a 8-5 decision, Manuel Mengata (220-pound weight class) over Joe Lamonica in a 5-2 decision, Nick Desisto (106-pound weight class) over Luca Simion by pin, and Hirtle over Zach Arria by pin.
The championship round was a battle of the top two seeds, where the Redmen were defeated by Melrose in a match where both teams won seven matches each.
“At the end of the day, they won seven matches and we won seven matches,” said Kasprzak. “They came away with one more pin than we did. We had two wins by decision and they had one win by decision, so the bonus points is what did us in.”
Tewksbury lost by a score of 39-36 in a match that was as close as it gets in high school wrestling.
“Melrose is Melrose,” said Kasprzak. “They always find a way to be in it there at the end and that’s what we talked about, let’s just be in it at the end and give ourselves a chance. Going into that last match we were up by three points. You get in the state finals and you’re up by three points with one match to go, you like those odds.”
The seven Redmen winners included Johnson over Quinn Fogarty by pin, Jack Callahan over Max Rasnov by pin, Donovan over Alexander Mclaughlin in a 7-4 decision, Shaw over Gabe La verde in a 11-5 decision, Mengata over Scott Santos by pin, Nick Desisto over Luke Brodeur by pin, and Hirtle over Pedro Ribeiro by pin.
On Wednesday, the Redmen welcomed league rival Billerica to the Romano Gymnasium for senior night, beating the Indians by a whopping score of 69-3 in front of a packed gym.
“Billerica is in a different spot program wise than we are,” admitted Kasprzak. “We’ve certainly been there. We started where they’re at, they’re in the rebuilding process. It was definitely a bit of a miss-match experience wise.”
Despite the lopsided outcome, Kasprzak was excited to see some of his seniors wrestle in front of the home crowd for one final time.
“It was good because we got some seniors in the lineup and got them a chance to wrestle in front of the home crowd one more time,” said Kasprzak. “The crowd was great, they’ve been great all year. The gym was packed.”
One senior in particular, Richie Bongiorno, picked up an individual win with a pin against Gustavo De oliveira.
“Richie has been a four year wrestler for us and it was great to get him in there on senior night, he deserves it,” said Kasprzak. “He shows up and works hard at practice, he’s a leader in the practice room, and he’s tremendous with our younger kids.”
Kasprzak had similar praise for Russo, who throughout the season has toggled between multiple weight classes to do what’s best for the team on any given night. He pinned Eli Baldwin in the 220-pound weight class.
“AJ Russo is the same thing,” he said.”He gives us everything he’s got. He’s wrestled a handful of different weight classes for us. He’s such a deserving kid and he works so hard.”
With the seeding meeting on Thursday night, the Redmen are shifting their focus to Saturday's sectional tournament. With most of Kasprzak’s lineup expecting to be a high seed, the squad is setting the bar high.
“The goal is to get in the top four and get in the states,” said Kasprzak. “Bring as many guys as we can to the state tournament, that’s half the battle of winning that thing. If you can get ten or eleven guys going to the state tournament just by numbers alone you’re going to score some points.”
The Redmen have one last dual meet of the season with Lawrence on Wednesday night before the beginning of postseason action on Saturday.
“The kids are ready,” said Kasprzak. “It’s going to be a fast week and Saturday will be here before we know it.”
