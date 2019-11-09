BILLERICA — For the third year in a row, the Tewksbury Memorial High School girls soccer team was eliminated in the first round of the Division 2 North Sectional tournament.
On Tuesday afternoon, on a dark, dreary afternoon with off and on rain and playing on a wet, muddy, ripped up grass field, the Redmen couldn’t get anything going offensively and in the end that was difference of their season coming to an end.
The No. 5 seed Billerica (13-4-2) — who defeated Tewksbury 3-0 in a regular season game earlier this season — benefited from an own goal coming in the 23’ and that was the difference in the 1-0 victory over No. 12 seed Tewksbury (6-7-6) played at Alumni Memorial Field.
Billerica sophomore Colleen McGurl’s shot from the left side of the net went off a Tewksbury defender’s arm and into the short side for the lone goal of the game.
“We played well and it was just a battle out here on this field,” said Tewksbury head coach Samantha Tavantzis. “It’s a stinky way to lose (with an own goal), but I thought we played well and I thought they played well. It was a good game but I thought the field conditions really messed us up as we had some injuries and what not. It was a tough game. In the beginning, we had a lot of turnovers and we fixed it, and in the second half I thought we outplayed them.”
The last two years Tewksbury has been eliminated by two extremely talented teams, Danvers (3-1) last year and they went onto to lose in the sectional final, and the year before that was a strong Arlington team, who will now play Billerica in the quarterfinal round on Thursday.
“Tewksbury is a very good team and their record is not indicative of how soccer they play,” said Billerica head coach Tom Foley. “They have had a tremendous amount of injuries and (those players) were pretty much all back today.
“With Daniela (Almeida), Iris (Diaz), (Alyssa) Marchaletta, they are a handful, all of them are a handful. Hats off to them in the nature of the game on the conditions with the field and all of that. But for us, as much as I have talked in the past about our offensive attack, we defended like crazy today. I think (Tewksbury) may have had one or two shots, if that. They didn’t have anything that was dangerous. Our defenders and our midfielders really did a great job on all of their players. As a group, we just had tremendous team defense.”
Tewksbury’s first shot on net didn’t come until the final minute of the first half when junior Alyssa Marchaletta sent a long shot out which was caught by keeper Madison Bulens. Then in the second half, Brenna Cassidy had a low bouncing shot that was covered up by Bulens.
“I thought we outplayed them early on in the first half and then we dropped off a bit,” said Tavantzis. “The second half we went in and played well, it’s just Billerica played good and they won. It’s a tough way to end the season, but we made the tournament.”
The loss ends a successful season for the Redmen, who started off 5-0-1, before the injury bug and not being able to finish scoring opportunities squandered the middle part of the season.
“We started out strong and we ended strong. We had a rough middle part of the season with injuries and what not. It is what it is. We got everyone back healthy towards the end of the season and they all did really well. We had a good season and we’re only graduating three players.”
Those three players include goalie Julia Cafferty, who was exceptional all season long, Sophie Eskenas, who was valuable in several different positions, as well as Sara Boucher.
“Julia had a phenomenal season and she made over 200 saves,” said Tavantzis. “And that’s crazy. Sophie defensively did great and I actually put her up at forward today. Then Sara Boucher was awesome for us and brought a lot of energy to the team.”
