METHUEN – The season officially begun for the Tewksbury Memorial High School girls' gymnastics team, and despite the 0-3 start, the team has been putting up some impressive individual and team scores to this point of the season. That feat is pretty remarkable considering the team is made up of mostly eighth graders and freshmen, and without a senior.
Last Thursday, Tewksbury opened the season with a 131.55-123.55 loss to Central Catholic which was held at Wilkey's Gymnastics Facility.
Freshman Amanda Ogden was the team's top all-around performer as she finished with a 34.65, scoring the highest on the team in each of the four events including an 8.9 on the vault, an 8.1 on the parallel bars, an 8.7 on the balance beam and an 8.95 on the floor exercise.
Isabelle Schille was second in the all-around for Tewksbury as she finished with a score of 32.3 which included an 8.05 on the vault, a 7.05 on the bars, an 8.35 on the beam and an 8.85 on the floor exercise.
The other scores from the vault included eighth graders Alexis Devlin and Alexis Rooney with 7.7's, eighth grader Jocelyn Delorey with a 7.4 and junior Emma Cole with a 7.3.
On the bars, Schille was second with a 7.05 and was followed by Rooney (5.85), junior Jess Satterfield (5.75), eighth grader Julia Carlson (5.05) and Delorey (4.1).
The balance beam was a strong event for the team with Ogden and Schille getting their scores of 8.7 and 8.35, followed by Devlin (8.2), Rooney (7.2) and Cole (5.8).
Finally on the floor exercise, Devlin received a 7.5 and Carlson finished at 6.7.
On Saturday night, Tewksbury participated in a tri-meet held at the new gym at Methuen High. It was the first time Methuen hosted a meet in more than a decade. Tewksbury was defeated by Methuen 131.4-125.25 and then by Andover 130.75-125.25, which is incredible considering the Warriors are among the state's best every year.
Ogden and Schille once again led the way. Ogden was tops on the team in three of the events including vault (9.3), bars (8.3), Beam (8.7) and floor (9.0) and Schille scored a 9.15 on the vault, a 7.3 on the bars, an 8.7 on the beam and an 8.9 on the floor.
“On the vault, Amanda and Bella nailed it. Huge dynamic vaults. Big scores. The bars is not our best event but we are progressing. On the beam, Bella had a fantastic routine. Everyone else did better in this meet than the last meet. We still had falls but we were better. On the floor exercise, everyone did great and it was the highest floor score total at this point of the season.”
Also on the vault included Jess Satterfield at 7.85, Delorey at 7.8 and Carlson at 7.7. On the bars, Devlin was second on the team at 7.5, and then Satterfield had a 5.5 and Carlson a 5.0.
On the beam, Devlin was again second at 7.8, and then Rooney finished at 6.2, followed by Jess Satterfield at 6.0 and Olivia Satterfield at 5.1. Finally on the floor, Devlin scored an 8.0, followed by Carlson at 6.55 and Olivia Satterfield at 5.4.
Tewksbury will host Chelmsford on Monday morning beginning at 11:00 am.
