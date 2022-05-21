BILLERICA – After opening their season with a win over Northeast, the Shawsheen Tech Girls Track team hit a rough patch, losing three straight meets heading into last Thursday’s regular season finale with Whittier at the Charles H. Lyons Athletic Complex. The three consecutive losses had hardly been the Rams fault, as with their limited roster, they had been vastly outnumbered in most of their meets, and had been very competitive in the majority of them.
But on Thursday against Whittier, all of that changed and the Rams were finally rewarded for their perseverance throughout the season with a 72-58 win over the Wildcats, allowing them to finish their regular season with a record of 2-3.
“I was so happy to see them get the win,” Shawsheen coach Joe Gore said. “They have been working so hard all season long, but with track, a lot of it is a numbers game and that just made it really tough for them. They came so close in some of those losses, but the lack of numbers just hurt them.”
Among those helping the Rams to victory was one of their youngest competitors, freshman Makayla Nolan of Tewksbury, who had a pair of first place finishes, taking the top spot in both the shot put with a throw of 28’7 feet as well in the high jump with a height of 4’6. Sophomore Jacqui Genetti was close behind Nolan with a height of 4’4 in the high jump. Genetti also had a first place finish of her own, taking the top spot in he 200 meters in a time of 28.6 seconds.
Freshman Megan Steeves of Wilmington as well as junior Sarah Simonds each continued their outstanding seasons, with Steeves taking first place in the 100 meters in a time of 13.3 seconds, while Simonds was first in the 400 meters in a time of 1:12.4. Simonds was followed closely in the 400 meters by junior Hannah Lyle, who was second in a time of 1:15.2
A pair of Wilmington residents, sophomore Arianna Farrell and freshman Amelia Matzke made their mark for the Rams, with Farrell taking first in the 100 hurdles in a time of 18.1 seconds. Junior Lindsey Frontain of Tewksbury continued her strong second half of the season with a first place finish in the discus with a throw of 81’9.
While the youngest Rams did most of the damage on their way to the victory, the team’s senior captains weren’t about to let them have all the fun, as Jade Kim took second place in the triple jump with a distance of 28’0 and Tayla Tildsley was second in the 400 hurdles in a time of 1:31.4.
That combination of the younger athletes and the senior captains in Tildsley and Kim was a big part of the reason why this team continued to improve throughout the season.
“This is a great young group of girls, led by a couple of great senior leaders and that combination was great for us this season,” Gore said. “The younger girls are on a recruiting mission for next season. There is already a lot of talent on this team and they just bonded together and they made it a really fun season to be a part of.”
