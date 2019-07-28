BOSTON – Back on Monday, July 15th, the state champion Tewksbury/Methuen Co-Op Girls Hockey team was honored with two other local high school winter state championship teams, at Fenway Park before the Boston Red Sox took on the Toronto Blue Jays.
The Division 1 State Champion Red Rangers, who recently were given their state championship rings, walked from the warning track and down to the field, while being introduced to the sold out crowd.
"We had a lot of fun. It was nice to end our Red Ranger victory tour in Boston just down the street from where it all started," said Tory Sweeney, a member of the team, while noting that 'the victory tour' comment is a fun inside joke with the team. "We all got to spend more time with each other at the game and have fun cheering on the Red Sox. Going on the field at the game and getting recognized for our accomplishments was a great feeling."
The Red Rangers finished this past season with an overall record of 22-1-1, which included the epic 2-1 double-overtime win over No. 1 seed Austin Prep to capture the program's first ever state championship title.
Members of the team include: Ryan Quinn, Cassidy Gruning, Lydia Pendleton, Katelyn DiMambro, Brenna Greene, Kylie Winsor, Julia Stanizzi, Jessica Driscoll, Tori Schille, Tory Sweeney, Megan Forbes, Abby O'Keefe, Julia Masotta, Carolyn Curley, Madi Sjostedt, Madison Robillard, Alexis Raymond, Kaia Hollingsworth and Michelle Kusmaul with head coach Sarah Oteri and assistants Dave O'Hearn and Jessica Greenwood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.