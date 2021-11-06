TEWKSBURY – On Friday night at 7 pm, the No. 5 seed Tewksbury Redmen Football team will take on the No. 12 seed Bedford Buccaneers in the first round of the inaugural Division 4 statewide playoff format.
This new format is 8 divisions of 16 teams in each division (grouped by enrollments) qualifying on a power rankings system, which was based on strength of schedule as opposed to wins and losses, and even in some cases league championship titles.
Scituate, Duxbury, Foxboro, Grafton, Tewksbury, Middleboro, Danvers and Ashland are the top eight seeds of the bracket and all host games, while the bottom half consists of Northampton, Wayland, Wilmington, Bedford, Marlboro, Newburyport, South High Commerce and East Longmeadow.
The Redmen come into the game with a 6-2 record, which includes an opening season non-league loss to Danvers, before winning six straight against Lowell, Hopkinton, North Andover, Billerica, Chelmsford and Dracut – and then closing out the regular season with a 20-13 loss to Andover, a Division 1 team, this past Friday night.
Bedford comes into the game with a 7-1 record. They formerly played in the Dual County League but have gone the Independent route. They defeated Shawsheen Tech, 42-14 in the opener, and then were defeated by Newburyport in week two. After that came six straight wins over Oliver Ames, St. Bernard's, Greater Lowell, Cambridge, Weston and most recently a 62-6 trouncing over Boston Latin.
Before that win over BL, running back Eric Miles had scored 18 touchdowns. In addition, the offensive stars include fellow running back Mike DeLia, quarterback Jake Morrison and tight end Richie Fedele, while they have a strong place-kicker in Nick Tanarczak.
“I have seen them on film and they are a good team. I knew that we would end up playing somebody good and that's the way that bracket was going to play out. There's a lot of good teams, a lot of good programs and there's a couple of teams that are traditionally good but didn't make it, like Melrose. Bedford is a good team. They execute, they do a lot of good things on offense,” said Redmen head coach Brian Aylward.
Aylward said that Bedford runs a 'spread offensive attack' which seems to have worked in their wins, scoring at least 34 points in each of their seven wins.
“Coach (Tom) Tone does a great job. We are familiar with him when he was at Methuen years ago. He did a good job while he was there and then he worked at Bishop Guertin. Coach Tone is a good coach. He can do a lot of different things on offense. He's smart, he utilizes his personnel and they have good personnel. They have a lot of skilled kids. Their quarterback is a good player, they have two or three good running backs and their receivers are good.
“He runs mostly a spread offense, but they will use a lot of tight end sets so you can't just nestle into a certain personnel group. They have real good balance. They run well, they pass well. We're going to have to be real good on defense and gets guys in the right position and in the right place.”
In Friday's loss to Andover, Tewksbury was without several starters, including Sean Hirtle, a fullback/linebacker, who is out for the year with a broken thumb, among others. Aylward said that is was just a lack of time to get the replacement players ready for the tough task at hand with the air-attack from the Warriors.
“That type of offense we faced the other night is hurtful. It allowed us to get some guys an opportunity to play. The loss really didn't hurt our seeding too much. We're probably going to play the same team that we would have as the fourth seed in the second round, if we're able to get past this first round game,” he said.
Offensively for the Redmen, QB Danny Fleming has thrown for 541 yards with six TD passes and just one interception in 59 attempts. He has also rushed for a team leading 610 yards with 11 touchdowns, while Alex Arbogast is second with 555 yards and seven touchdowns. Junior Michael Sullivan leads the receiving group with 16 catches for 221 yards and four scores.
Defensively, Sullivan has been an interception machine, while the team's defensive line has given up just 655 rushing yards in eight games.
During the Fall-2 season, the MIAA didn't have a playoff format, so instead Tewksbury played Central Catholic for the Merrimack Valley Conference championship title and were defeated. The year before, the Redmen played three exciting playoff games under the old format, with wins over Lynn English (31-28), Concord-Carlisle (27-26) and Winchester (29-28) to win the Division 3 North sectionals, before losing to Duxbury in the Eastern Mass finals.
The same year Bedford lost in the first round of the Division 5 North bracket to Amesbury, 39-21. Aylward said that his players will be ready for this challenge.
“(During Monday's practice) the kids were licking their wounds a little bit from the other night. They know that we had opportunities (to win the game) and (Andover) made a few more big plays than we did. We had a couple of drives that I think we could have finished off. Defensively we have been able to make some drive killing plays and we had some opportunities to do that the other night and didn't do it.”
The winner of the Tewksbury/Bedford game will get the winner of No. 4 Grafton and No. 13 Marlboro, with the higher seed traveling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.