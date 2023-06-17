The Tewksbury High girls tennis team enjoyed quite a turnaround in 2023.
After going 7-9 last year and narrowly missing the state playoffs, the Redmen rebounded in 2023 with 11 victories against only six defeats and a spot in the Div. 2 state tournament.
Seeded 29th, TMHS lost its first-round match against Nashoba Regional of Bolton by a 4-1 score, but the trip to the playoffs was certainly a giant leap in the right direction for Tewksbury.
“The future is very bright for this team,” said TMHS coach Mary MacDonald. “They support each other, work hard and continue to improve. You could not find a better group of student athletes to represent their school and town.”
In the final match of the year against Nashoba, the Redmen battled hard in a 4-1 defeat.
It seemed fitting that the first doubles tandem of Ceceila Ho and Darya Mehrabani closed out their fine careers with a victory by a 6-0 6-4 score.
“Their season record ended up being 13-2,” MacDonald said. “They are the team MVPs and as both are seniors it will be quite a challenge to replace them. They were team captains and led by example every day whether at practice or in matches.”
The Redmen nearly won the overall match, dropping two close contests at first singles and second doubles.
At No. 1 singles, Renuka Late pushed her opponent for almost three hours before falling 6-4, 6-4.
This was a well-played match by both players,” MacDonald said, “with lots of variety and long rallies. It was very good tennis.”
Late was named a Merrimack Valley Conference second team all conference player by the league’s coaches.
At No. 2 doubles, Molly Macdonald and Reilly Williams won their first set before falling by scores of 2-6, 6-2, 6-2.
“That was a hard-fought match,” MacDonald said. “Both players are new to tennis. They are athletic and very coachable and gained a ton of experience this year.”
Chloe Burns pushed her opponent at second singles, losing by scores of 6-4, 6-1.
“Her opponent had very few errors and they had great points,” the coach said. “Chloe brings a high level of athleticism to her matches, and continues to improve as an all-around player.”
At third singles, Tewksbury’s Giana Doiron lost to a steady player.
“Giana is in her second year of tennis and made great strides this year,” MacDonald added.
• • • • •
The 12th annual Tewksbury Open tennis tournament is being played June 23 to June 25 at the Tewksbury High courts.
Interested players can get the entry form at the Friends of Tewksbury Tennis Facebook page.
The event will have seven different categories including:
• Men’s & Women’s Singles
• Junior Boys & Junior Girls Singles
• Men’s Doubles
• Women’s Doubles
• Mixed Doubles
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.