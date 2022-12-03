This story, written by the late Town Crier sportswriter Mike Ippolito, first appeared in the December 8, 2010 Town Crier edition.
MILTON – Saturday was destined to be an unforgettable day in the life of Shawsheen Tech football coach Al Costabile regardless of what happened in the Division 4 Super Bowl against Blue Hills Regional of Canton at Curry College, as he knew that later that evening he would be walking his daughter Liana down the aisle on her wedding day.
But his players made sure that they day would be a once in a lifetime experience for more than just one reason for their coach, winning Shawsheen’s first ever Super Bowl with a thrilling 20-6 win over the Warriors, giving both the coach and the school something they had never experienced before, a Super Bowl victory.
Shawsheen wrapped up their incredible season with a record of 11-1, while Blue Hills finished at 10-2.
Costabile, who had been on the losing end of his two previous Super Bowl appearances, with Bishop Fenwick in 1995 and 1996 was happy to be on the winning end of the title game.
“I've been on the losing end twice in Super Bowls,” Costabile said. “And this is a great feeling. I've never felt it before. It's fantastic. Just holding this trophy is good stuff.”
Add that to one of the most memorable days in any father’s life, and it was indeed a special day for the coach, in his 13th season at Shawsheen.
“This has to be one of the greatest days of my life," Costabile said. “I'm very fortunate. It really is a tremendous day.”
The Rams made it even more tremendous by coming up big in the game’s biggest moments, scoring 14 fourth quarter points to earn the victory. Playing the entire second half without starting quarterback Ryan Woolaver of Tewksbury after he went out with a leg injury on the final play of the first half, the Rams did not bow to the pressure, but instead rose to the occasion under the direction of backup quarterback Tyler MacInnis.
With the score tied 6-6, Wilmington’s Steve Reynolds scored what proved to be the game winning touchdown on a 25 yard run with 4:57 left in the game.
Reynolds, who also had a pair of fourth quarter interceptions to seal the victory, found a seam on the outside and raced down the right sideline, following a great downfield block from Devin Connearney on his way to the end zone and a 13-6 lead after Devonn Pratt’s extra point kick.
“I got a great block from Devin to spring me and I just followed him to the end zone,” Reynolds said. “The line blocked great too. I was just happy at that point to make a play to help the team.”
Connearney not only contributed to the game winning touchdown with a great block for Reynolds, but he had started the entire sequence that led to the score with a terrific 35 yard punt out of bounds that pinned Blue Hills at their eight yard line.
“He's a tremendous punter,” Costabile said. “He's the best punter in our league. I don't know if there is a better high school punter. That punt was huge. It pinned them down inside the 10. It set everything up. It changed field position. Until then they had been operating in our end.”
Three running plays netted a loss of seven yards for Blue Hills and they were forced to punt from their one yard line. A fair catch on the Warriors punt allowed the Rams to start their possession on the Blue Hills 28 yard line, and after a three yard gain by Andrew Dascoli (17 carries, 101 yards) on first down, Reynolds (4 carries, 47 yards) scored on the next play.
It looked for a moment like Blue Hills was going to come right back with a score of their own. On their first play from scrimmage on their next series, Warriors quarterback John Curran hit a wide open receiver in stride at about midfield with nothing but open field in front of him, but the receiver dropped the ball and Shawsheen maintained their lead.
Given a new life, the Rams made sure they took advantage of it. Two plays later, Shawsheen junior Matt Costello of Wilmington picked off a Curran pass in the backfield and raced 35 yards untouched into the end zone for a 20-6 lead with 3:54 left in the game.
Costello had beaten his blocker and had a clear path to Curran when the quarterback tried to throw the ball away, but instead threw it right into Costello’s arms.
“I looked up and saw the ball right in my face and just picked it off,” Costello said. “I got some great blocks from my teammates. I could see the end zone and I just thought to myself I have to get there.”
The Shawsheen defense, which saw their shutout streak of four consecutive games come to an end with Blue Hills third quarter touchdown, took their game to another level once they were playing with a lead.
On Blue Hills next possession Wilmington’s Devin Summiel and Drew Barnard combined to drop Warriors running back Isaiah Teixeira for a three yard loss on first down and on second down Reynolds all but sealed the win with a spectacular leaping one handed interception, giving the ball back to the Rams with 2:59 left.
A few moments later, on Blue Hills next possession, Reynolds did officially seal the deal with an interception and the Rams were champs for the first time in school history.
While players like Reynolds and Costello made some of the biggest plays of the game, one of the things Costello was most proud of was that so many players on both sides of the ball contributed to the victory.
“We don't have a superstar," Costabile said. “We have a group of young men who give it their all. There are no MVPs. They're all MVPs.”
Shawsheen had taken a 6-0 lead with 1:28 left in the first half on a brilliant 30 yard run by Woolaver who broke tackles and powered his way into the end zone, taking a vicious hit just as he crossed the goal line. Woolaver stayed in the game, however, before he was knocked out a short time later on the last play of the half.
Blue Hills had tied the score at 6-6 with 55 seconds left in the third quarter when Teixeira capped a 15 play, 78 yard drive with a two yard scoring run. The two point conversion failed however, when Dascoli dropped Teixeira for a loss.
