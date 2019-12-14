SALEM, NH/TEWKSBURY – When she described her son, Lisa Driscoll said that he was the kind of kid who would help bring people together.
Well this Saturday night, an extremely large fan base is expected to pack the I-Center Hockey Rink in Salem, New Hampshire to pay tribute to an incredible young man, Ryan Driscoll, who tragically lost his life back in an automobile accident back in June.
Since his passing, the town of Tewksbury, as well as a handful of surrounding towns, organizations and people, have reached out to help the Driscoll Family in any possible way. And one of those ways, is to do something that both Ryan and his younger sister of two years Jessica loved to do: play hockey.
Ryan was a member of the Central Catholic boys' hockey (as well as lacrosse team) and Jessica is a member of the Tewksbury/Methuen Co-Op Girls Hockey team (and TMHS Girls' Lacrosse team). Behind the efforts of the combined schools and coaches, between the three schools/two programs of Central Catholic, Tewksbury and Methuen, as well as the donation of ice by the I-Center, the girls teams from Central and Tewksbury/Methuen will play a fun-filled scrimmage starting at 6:30 pm, with all proceeds benefitting the "Ryan Driscoll Memorial Scholarship Fund."
Just a few days after his passing back on June 8th, the scholarship fund was initiated. The original goal was $25,000 but that's been surpassed between mostly selling t-shirts and bracelets, while, Top Gun Hockey Director Brian McGuirk put on a fall tournament, a company "Intelenet" put on a two-day seminar which raised additional money, and many other people and organizations have also been chipping in.
"(The Town of Tewksbury) has been absolutely, absolutely wonderful," said Lisa. "It's amazing when you hear the news every night and everything is negative, negative and then something like this happens, you realize how good and how giving, and caring people really are. People here have been so wonderful, they really have. Everyone has stepped up and just continue to ask 'what can they do to help' and it's just been so amazing."
Ryan was a fun-loving kid who had a large amount of friends, whether through the game of hockey and off the ice. That was evident when over 3,000 people showed up to his funeral services to pay their respects.
"After (the accident) happened, the one thing I noticed was instantly was that all of Ryan's teammates stepped up," said Ryan's father Dennis. "Jessica has probably ten adopted brothers and her teammates have been the same way. I think back when I was 16, 17 or 18 years old, and I wouldn't be consoling parents. To this day, I'm friendly with all of Ryan's teammates. (Sunday) was his sixth-month anniversary and a group of them called me and asked how I was doing. Where does a 17-year-old learn that? I'm just completely taken back by all of it. It's truly been incredible."
Ryan began skating when he was four, whereas Jessica started out as a figure skater. Immediately after Mom and Dad bought her all brand new skates and new gear, she asked if she could do the same thing as her older brother and play ice hockey. After that, the siblings were inseparable.
"They supported each other all of the time," said Lisa. "You always saw the two of them out in the driveway shooting together and just playing. He would give her pointers and she wouldn't want to listen, it was a sibling thing but they were always outside playing together."
Added in Jessica, "I didn't want to listen because I was still better," she said with a laugh.
A big part of the brother-sister relationship was Ryan being able to constantly tease his sister with joking comments and the two of them often claiming to be the No. 1 hockey player in the house. Ryan would often tell Jessica that "if I was a girl hockey player, I would be in the Olympics".
The two of them became very close over the years, and a lot of that had to do with hockey, but that friendly competition also made each other better athletes.
"They would have a rivalry of who could score more goals, and it seemed like if Jessica had a game on Monday, she scored and went up a goal if Ryan had a game on Wednesday, he would score and they just kept going back and forth," said Dad. "No matter what the two of them did, it was always at 110 percent, even when they were little."
The bond that they created was extremely special, and back in March, that grew even further when Jessica and her Red Rangers' teammates defeated the previously unbeaten Austin Prep Cougars, 2-1, in double-overtime to capture the Division 1 state championship title.
"I knew he was proud of me," she said. "He even said he was."
Jessica was then asked to describe that special night, of celebrating on the TD Garden Ice.
"It was just crazy playing on that (TD Garden) ice," she said. "That Austin Prep game was the most stressful game ever. I just remember getting back into the locker room and not hearing anything but screams. Coach (Sarah) Oteri walked in and I literally have never seen her happier than she was at that moment. She was just jumping up and around in circles and we were all screaming in celebration. It was just awesome."
Less than three months after that win, Ryan passed away. Some time went by and the entire Red Rangers team received their state championship rings.
"Ryan was cremated and we have (his ashes) in a box in our room," explained Dennis. "So the day that Jessica got her state championship ring, it was pouring rain outside. We went home to change into dry clothes and I was changing my shirt and all of a sudden I hear this loud tapping sound. Jessica was literally tapping Ryan's box with her ring and saying 'hey Ryan, what do you think of this?' Ever since that night, she'll come into the room and give him a little fist pump (with the ring on, while touching the box)."
Jessica said that's the least she can do, "I have to rub it in. I mean he always made fun of me so I got the last dig," she said with a big laugh."
Jessica was asked about her relationship with Ryan and was pretty funny when she brought up one of his familiar traits, or tricks if you will.
"We had constant battles of who would win. He would cheat all of the time," she said in a big protest, kiddingly. "If I was winning, he would find some way to cheat and beat me out. Even in Monopoly, he would have money hidden in his pocket, or under couches, just anything to win. He would go bankrupt and then say 'oh wait, I still have three thousand dollars'."
While Ryan was a strong athlete, incredible competitor, he was also a tremendous student.
"Ryan still holds the record at the Trahan School for the most AR – reading points," said Dennis. "He always just loved to read. We would be driving to some hockey tournament in Connecticut, just the two of us, and he would be in the backseat reading."
Added Lisa, "(Academically) Ryan pushed himself as far as he could go. He was in honor classes and AP classes, he had a 4.3 GPA. His drive and determination was always there, even in hockey. If there was something that didn't come easy to him, he would work at it and work at it until he could figure it out. He was never one to say, 'I can't do it'. He would just always push himself."
And now Ryan Driscoll is helping to push his family, two communities and several ice hockey programs together to celebrate the life of an extraordinary young man.
"Ryan just always had everyone laughing and he was always joking around with people," said Lisa. "He had the greatest smile. He always found a way to bring people together and he continues to do that now."
Admission for the scrimmage will be $7 for adults and $5 for students. Student-Athletes are encouraged to wear their jerseys. Raffles and silent auctions will be available. All proceeds will go to the Ryan Driscoll Memorial Scholarship.
